“Diabolical”: Couple Arrested For “Hotboxing” In A Car With A 2-Year-Old Boy In The Backseat

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple was arrested in Miami after being accused of hotboxing inside a closed vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Phillip Fraisar and Kasey Renee Buckmann were reportedly arrested on Sunday (August 31). The couple, of Rochester, New York, was charged with one count of child ab*se.

Buckmann was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Highlights A New York couple was arrested for hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy inside.

The couple was arrested outside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami

Phillip Fraisar, the child's father, and Kasey Renee Buckmann were charged with child ab*se.

Fraisar, who is reportedly the boy’s father, was charged with one count of felony in possession of a firearm.

RELATED:

Share icon A couple was arrested for hotboxing in the car with a child in the backseat



Image credits: lubbockcriminaldefense (not the actual photo)

A passerby saw the couple smoking the psychoactive substance and drinking tequila in a parked car with Fraisar’s boy in the backseat and reported the incident to the police around 9:20 at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time authorities arrived at the scene, Fraisar had left the vehicle, but Buckmann and the 2-year-old were still inside.

Share icon

Image credits: Nina Hill / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After Fraisar returned, police reportedly took a “large clear bag of marijuana,” which was tucked under the driver’s seat, as well as a pistol that was in the glove box.

The couple was arrested outside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami.

Kasey Renee Buckmann and Phillip Fraisar were charged with child ab*se

Share icon

Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

“The marijuana smoke filled the vehicle, as is commonly referred to as hot-boxing,” the Miami Police Department stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old man was previously convicted in 2015 in New York for criminal possession of a weapon, as per Local 10 News.

Fraisar was being held on a $1,000 bond and has since been released. Buckmann has also been released.

Share icon

Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

The couple’s court arraignments are scheduled for September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after two people were arrested in Texas for smoking the mind-altering substance in a vehicle with an 8-year-old child and a 1-year-old infant.

On August 25, a deputy saw a vehicle speeding west on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 360 by Waco. They conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Antwoine Williamson, as per KOLN.

Inside the vehicle were also 29-year-old Latosha Williams and the two minors.

Share icon

Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Share icon

Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

According to court records, a strong odor came from inside the car, and Williamson admitted to “hot boxing” inside the vehicle.

Inside the car, authorities found a container filled with the psychoactive substance in a box near one of the children.

The couple was hotboxing in a parked car outside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami

Share icon

Image credits: Pixel-Shot / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Williamson and Williams were detained and transported to the York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Corrections.

The man was charged with two counts of intentional child ab*se, one count of transport of a child while intoxicated, and driving while under the influence. The woman was charged with two counts of intentional child ab*se.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8-year-old and 1-year-old were placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Share icon

Image credits: booking (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hotboxing occurs when a person smokes in an unventilated, enclosed space such as a bathroom, tent, or car. The goal is to amplify the substance’s effects by repeatedly inhaling the concentrated smoke.

Frequent hotboxing can pose significant health risks, especially for individuals with underlying medical conditions or a predisposition to substance dependency. The buildup of smoke in confined, poorly ventilated areas may also affect those who are not used to such an intense high.

Fraisar was also charged with possession of a firearm, while Buckmann was also charged with possession of marijuana

Share icon

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, non-smokers in the environment, including children, can become unintentionally intoxicated through secondhand exposure, commonly referred to as a contact high.

Smoking indoors also produces high levels of air pollution, which can lead to adverse health effects like respiratory problems, an increased heart rate, and cognitive impairment.

Extended hotboxing sessions may further reduce oxygen levels, causing lightheadedness or disorientation, sensations that users might mistakenly attribute to being under the influence. Over time, this can negatively affect brain development and cognition.

Share icon

Image credits: TheSplashCake / YouTube (not the actual photo)

Experts have also found that driving under the influence impacts reaction time, motor coordination, and distance perception, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

According to the NIDA, drivers who use THC are about twice as likely to be in a car crash than those who aren’t under its influence.

“So many people should be in jail for this,” expressed one netizen following the arrests

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT