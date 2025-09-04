Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Diabolical”: Couple Arrested For “Hotboxing” In A Car With A 2-Year-Old Boy In The Backseat
Mugshot of a man arrested for hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.
Crime, Society

“Diabolical”: Couple Arrested For “Hotboxing” In A Car With A 2-Year-Old Boy In The Backseat

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
A couple was arrested in Miami after being accused of hotboxing inside a closed vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside.

Phillip Fraisar and Kasey Renee Buckmann were reportedly arrested on Sunday (August 31). The couple, of Rochester, New York, was charged with one count of child ab*se.

Buckmann was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Highlights
  • A New York couple was arrested for hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy inside.
  • The couple was arrested outside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami
  • Phillip Fraisar, the child's father, and Kasey Renee Buckmann were charged with child ab*se.

Fraisar, who is reportedly the boy’s father, was charged with one count of felony in possession of a firearm.

    A couple was arrested for hotboxing in the car with a child in the backseat
    Car interior filled with smoke during hotboxing incident involving a couple and a toddler in the backseat.

    Image credits: lubbockcriminaldefense (not the actual photo)

    A passerby saw the couple smoking the psychoactive substance and drinking tequila in a parked car with Fraisar’s boy in the backseat and reported the incident to the police around 9:20 at night.

    By the time authorities arrived at the scene, Fraisar had left the vehicle, but Buckmann and the 2-year-old were still inside. 

    Hand holding a smoldering cigarette inside a car with smoke rising, related to hotboxing and child endangerment.

    Image credits: Nina Hill / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After Fraisar returned, police reportedly took a “large clear bag of marijuana,” which was tucked under the driver’s seat, as well as a pistol that was in the glove box.

    The couple was arrested outside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami.

    Kasey Renee Buckmann and Phillip Fraisar were charged with child ab*se

    Mugshot of a woman with colorful hair arrested in a hotboxing incident involving a car and a 2-year-old boy.

    Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

    “The marijuana smoke filled the vehicle, as is commonly referred to as hot-boxing,” the Miami Police Department stated.

    The 36-year-old man was previously convicted in 2015 in New York for criminal possession of a weapon, as per Local 10 News.

    Fraisar was being held on a $1,000 bond and has since been released. Buckmann has also been released.

    Profile view of a young woman with blue and purple hair, related to a couple arrested for hotboxing in a car.

    Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

    Instagram comment expressing concern about parents smoking around their children and the harmful effects of smoke exposure on babies.

    Instagram comment discussing the serious concerns about hotboxing a car with a toddler inside.
    The couple’s court arraignments are scheduled for September 30.

    It comes after two people were arrested in Texas for smoking the mind-altering substance in a vehicle with an 8-year-old child and a 1-year-old infant.

    On August 25, a deputy saw a vehicle speeding west on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 360 by Waco. They conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Antwoine Williamson, as per KOLN.

    Inside the vehicle were also 29-year-old Latosha Williams and the two minors.

    Mugshot of a man arrested in a hotboxing incident involving a couple and a 2-year-old boy in the backseat of a car.

    Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

    Profile image of a man related to couple arrested for hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

    Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections Department

    Comment criticizing parents for exposing children to harm, related to couple arrested for hotboxing car with toddler.

    Comment on social media from user meggawomann criticizing behavior related to couple arrested for hotboxing a car with a 2-year-old boy.
    According to court records, a strong odor came from inside the car, and Williamson admitted to “hot boxing” inside the vehicle.

    Inside the car, authorities found a container filled with the psychoactive substance in a box near one of the children.

    The couple was hotboxing in a parked car outside the Clevelander Hotel in Miami

    Toddler secured in a car seat, highlighting concerns about a couple arrested for hotboxing with a 2-year-old in the backseat.

    Image credits: Pixel-Shot / stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    Williamson and Williams were detained and transported to the York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Corrections. 

    The man was charged with two counts of intentional child ab*se, one count of transport of a child while intoxicated, and driving while under the influence. The woman was charged with two counts of intentional child ab*se.

    The 8-year-old and 1-year-old were placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

    Night view of a brightly lit building with palm trees along the street, unrelated to couple arrested for hotboxing.

    Image credits: booking (not the actual photo)

    Hotboxing occurs when a person smokes in an unventilated, enclosed space such as a bathroom, tent, or car. The goal is to amplify the substance’s effects by repeatedly inhaling the concentrated smoke.

    Frequent hotboxing can pose significant health risks, especially for individuals with underlying medical conditions or a predisposition to substance dependency. The buildup of smoke in confined, poorly ventilated areas may also affect those who are not used to such an intense high.

    Fraisar was also charged with possession of a firearm, while Buckmann was also charged with possession of marijuana

    Police car with flashing lights parked on a city street related to diabolical couple arrested for hotboxing incident.

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Additionally, non-smokers in the environment, including children, can become unintentionally intoxicated through secondhand exposure, commonly referred to as a contact high.

    Smoking indoors also produces high levels of air pollution, which can lead to adverse health effects like respiratory problems, an increased heart rate, and cognitive impairment.

    Extended hotboxing sessions may further reduce oxygen levels, causing lightheadedness or disorientation, sensations that users might mistakenly attribute to being under the influence. Over time, this can negatively affect brain development and cognition.

    Thick smoke filling interior of a black car during hotboxing incident involving a couple and a toddler in backseat.

    Image credits: TheSplashCake / YouTube (not the actual photo)

    Experts have also found that driving under the influence impacts reaction time, motor coordination, and distance perception, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

    According to the NIDA, drivers who use THC are about twice as likely to be in a car crash than those who aren’t under its influence.

    “So many people should be in jail for this,” expressed one netizen following the arrests

    Comment criticizing a couple for hotboxing a car with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat, calling it irresponsible.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment reacting to a couple hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

    Comment from social media expressing concern about parents smoking around children related to hotboxing in a car with a toddler.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the act of smoking in a car, related to hotboxing incidents.

    Comment condemning a couple for hotboxing a car with a 2-year-old boy, highlighting selfish behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing anger toward a couple arrested for hotboxing a car with a 2-year-old boy inside.

    Comment on social media stating many people should be in jail, related to couple arrested for hotboxing with a 2-year-old boy in the car.

    Comment on Instagram saying hotboxing with the kid in the car is diabolical, highlighting couple arrested with child in backseat.

    Comment on social media expressing outrage over a couple hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

    Comment on social media expressing concern for a 2-year-old boy involved in hotboxing incident with a couple in a car.

    Comment on Instagram from mind_design_llc asking what people are doing instead of smoking in a car with a 2-year-old boy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a sad emoji discussing people hotboxing in a house as well.

    Social media comment questioning hotboxing a 2-year-old and suggesting a 10-year prison sentence.

    Social media comment criticizing a couple for hotboxing in a car with a 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a couple hotboxing a car with a child in the backseat.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment by user barbieblendzzz reacting with laughter and saying they survived a similar experience.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

