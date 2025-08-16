Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Housewives alum, Brandi Glanville (52) has surfaced on social media to show off her new smile mere weeks after she applied hair remover to her face, leaving it pink and inflamed.

Glanville detected lumps on her face four months after she returned from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in early 2023—which coincided with a harassment scandal involving her co-star Caroline Manzo (62) and plunged her into a deep depression.

Highlights Brandi Glanville says a parasite contracted in Morocco left her nearly blind in one eye and disfigured her face.

The Real Housewives alum has seen 21 doctors and racked up $130K in medical bills.

She is now working with a healthcare advocate to help manage her financial crisis.

In the latest Instagram post, she lauds a doctor who put her on a weeks-long course of intravenous antibiotics for helping her “figure out what’s going on inside.”

Brandi Glandville’s latest photo dump shows her hooked up to an IV

The August 15 photo dump shows the star sitting on a dentist’s chair, hooked up to an IV tube with Doctor Michael R. Scoma standing by and smiling.

“They say Twitter is the devil but all it took was me screaming in my tweets asking for help for this lovely man to reach out,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you so much to Michael R. Scoma, M.D who specializes in infectious diseases for taking the time to meet with me and help me try to figure out what is going on inside.”

The parasite she contracted in Morocco took effect four months after she returned home

Speaking to US Weekly on August 15, she recalled how her face became disfigured.

The Manzo harassment scandal had gone viral as soon as she set foot on home soil after the Moroccan trip.

Manzo’s court filing alleged that the Bravo TV network encouraged The Real Housewives cast to drink and “become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to s**ually harass” colleagues “because that is for good ratings.”

During one such instance, according to Manzo at least, Glanville had kissed her repeatedly without consent and performed other lurid acts.

The complaint and the resulting odium made Glanville reclusive to the point that she lay on the couch for four months “in a fetal position” trying to process her dilemma.

She started going blind in one eye while fluid leaked from her ear into her mouth

Then one day, when she tried to return to everyday life, she realized that her face had begun breaking out in lumps.

“My face started, like, moving around and doing things. I started to lose my eyesight in my left eye. It’s insane,” she recalled.

“At first, my face was blowing up and getting really swollen. Then it started sinking in, and I felt like something was just eating me from the inside. I’m like, ‘It’s eating my flesh’.”

Along with deformities, she suffered severe headaches, and fluid started draining from her left ear into her mouth.

She has since racked up $130,000 in medical costs

Glanville’s quests for healing drove her to see a total of 21 doctors, none of whom were any help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville)

“They didn’t believe me,” she told US Weekly.

“My insurance was like, ‘Nothing’s wrong with you. It’s just inflammation and old filler’.”

This development is the latest in a string of medical consultations that have accumulated $130,000 in medical bills.

Glanville has since hired a professional to help her out of her financial crisis

@brandiglanvilleofficial Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch)I did 7 minutes and I’m on fire sooooioko don’t to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars 😎 mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once it’s cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain ♬ original sound – Brandi Glanville

Glanville has acknowledged her financial peril and told US Weekly on August 15, “I’m paying the minimum on my credit cards. I’ve exhausted my savings. At my age, I feel like such a loser in a way, because I was taking care of everything.”

“I was together. I had great credit. Now I’m scared about every little thing.”

Glanville has since thrown in with healthcare advocate Rachel Strauss, also known as the PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Manager) Princess.

Strauss weighed in on her work for the actress, saying:

“Now that she has a definitive diagnosis, she’s able to go back, and that’s where she can start advocating financially.”

The public has shown overwhelming support for the actress

