“Alone, Confused, No Money And No Home”: Grandmother Of Hollywood Actress Is “On The Street”
“Alone, Confused, No Money And No Home”: Grandmother Of Hollywood Actress Is “On The Street”

Maria Gladys Mello Da Silva, once an acclaimed Brazilian actress with several iconic roles in film and television, is now homeless.

Described as being alone, confused, and without money, the 85-year-old’s condition contrasts sharply with that of her granddaughter, international horror actress Mia Goth, who’s been married to actor Shia LeBeouf since 2016.

  • 85-year-old Maria Gladys, once a celebrated Brazilian actress, is now homeless.
  • Maria Gladys's granddaughter, Mia Goth, is a Hollywood actress.
  • Maria Gladys's family is in a complicated financial situation. Ask for donations online.
  • Fans call for Mia Goth to help her grandmother.

Her daughter, Maria Thereza Mello Maron, took to social media yesterday (April 10) to issue a heartfelt plea for help, in which she also revealed the complex financial situation of the family.

“She is on the street, confused, alone, without money and without a home,” the post read. “She needs to come to Rio to meet me so I can bring her to my house.”

    Hollywood actress Mia Goth’s grandmother, Maria Gladys, is reportedly homeless and asking for monetary aid online

    Aerial view of a cityscape with mountains, ocean, and urban areas under a clear sky.

    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash

    Contrary to what might be expected from a family of artists whose influence extends to Hollywood and beyond, the family is in a complicated financial situation that forced them to ask fans of Maria Gladys for donations.

    “Neither I nor my sister have the money for the fare. Anyone who can help, I’m sharing her Pix,” Maria Thereza wrote, asking people to deposit funds via the Brazilian payment system.

    Grandmother of Hollywood actress, seated outdoors, wearing a black shirt, looking thoughtfully at the camera.

    Image credits: Extra / Globo

    She accompanied her post with a call for public support and reposted a message her mother shared from her own account, asking for help and expressing a desire to return home.

    While it isn’t immediately apparent who she’s referring to as being her sister, most netizens believe it’s Rachel Goth, the mother of actress Mia Goth.

    Two older women seated together in a restaurant, expressing emotions linked to family and support.

    Image credits: Maria Gladys

    The plea for help cast a spotlight on Maria Galdys’s life—a life marked by resilience, hardship, travel, and passion.

    Though she was once celebrated for her talent as one of Brazil’s biggest stars, the mother-of-three has spent recent years far from the glamour that once surrounded her.

    While Mia Goth is not active on social media, fans made their voices heard on related accounts.

    “Doesn’t she have a granddaughter who’s an actress in Hollywood? How is it possible that she needs help?” a Brazilian netizen wrote. “Where is Mia Goth?”

    “Your grandmother needs help!” another wrote.

    Maria Gladys has one son and two daughters, one of which is Mia Goth’s mother, all with different fathers

    Grandmother of actress smiling with young girl, both embracing and looking at the camera.

    Image credits: Extra / Globo

    Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1939, she endured a harsh childhood, contracting polio when she was three years old and having to re-learn how to walk from scratch.

    Maria Gladys became a teenage mother when she was fifteen years old. The father of her first son, Glayson, vanished soon after, leaving her to raise the boy alone. Known for her beauty, Gladys became a dancer on a TV show and started dating Roberto Carlos, a famous Brazilian songwriter.

    Young woman with long hair and a black top, linked to story about grandmother's struggles with homelessness and no money.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty

    In 1959, she made her theatrical debut at Rio de Janeiro’s Municipal Theater. She enjoyed a healthy career until 1965 when she had to leave the country due to being a detractor of Brazil’s Military Dictatorship.

    A woman in a sleek black dress poses at an event, representing the Hollywood actress mentioned in the SEO keywords.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty

    Living in exile in London, she met American artist Lee Jaffe in 1973. Their whirlwind romance produced a child, Rachel, who Maria Gladys initially believed to be the fruit of her relationship with John Coward, with whom she was living at the time.

    Later, thanks to a DNA test, it was confirmed that Jaffe was the father.

    Maria Gladys also has another daughter, Maria Thereza Mello Maron, with journalist Oscar Maron.

    Mia has expressed admiration for Maria Gladys, saying that she’s “her biggest source of inspiration”

    Maria Gladys’ daughter with Lee Jaffe, Rachel, lived in London until 1993, giving birth to Mia on October 25 of that year. Unable to take care of her alone, she moved to Brazil two weeks after becoming a mother. They remained in the country for five years, returning to the United Kingdom for a similar period of time.

    When Mia was ten, they relocated to Canada in an attempt to mend things with her father, Eric Goth, a period that proved to be difficult, according to the actress. Two years later, they returned to London when Rachel decided to raise her daughter alone, working as a waitress to support her.

    Elderly woman outdoors at night, with neon sign above, people in background, reflecting themes of being alone and homeless.

    Image credits: Maria Gladys

    While not much is known about Mia’s relationship with Maria Gladys, photos and interviews point to a healthy and loving bond between grandmother and granddaughter—one built on mutual admiration.

    “My Brazilian grandmother is my greatest source of inspiration,” Mia Goth said in a recent interview. “She’s had an incredible life and has gone through a lot. She always encouraged me to expand my universe as much as possible.”

    “I just think she’s amazing,” she said.

    “I can’t believe it.” Brazilian netizens expressed disbelief at the situation the beloved actress is in

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
