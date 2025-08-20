Loyal Dog Confronts Raging Bull To Save His Owners, Ends Up With A Hero’s Smile But One Tooth Short

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs aren’t just pets – they’re furry chaos coordinators, snack thieves, and part-time therapists all rolled into one. They somehow know when to make you laugh, when to steal your sandwich, and when to plop their entire body on you because apparently, you’re their mattress.

Some pups chase squirrels, others chase tennis balls, but some take on angry bulls. Yes, actual bulls. At least that’s what Ziya did. And not in a Spanish arena with fancy costumes, but right in the middle of California, during what was supposed to be just a casual family walk.

Some dogs chase tennis balls, others chase down bulls before breakfast

Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

One brave Belgian Malinois named Ziya jumped in front of an angry bull to protect his family, getting kicked in the jaw by it

Ziya, a Belgian Malinois with a jaw of steel, wasn’t bred for cattle ranching or bull wrangling. In fact, he technically “flunked out” of working dog training, which is the canine equivalent of failing gym class. Lucky for his humans, though, his plan B was becoming the world’s most loyal bodyguard.

Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

Ziya failed the working dog training, so his owners took him in when he needed a family

When a cranky bull broke through a fence and decided to throw its weight around, Ziya didn’t hesitate for even a second. He planted himself between his family and the angry beast, and took a kick to the jaw that sent one of his teeth flying. His humans were totally unharmed. The bull? Probably confused by his four-legged opponent.

Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

While on a walk, a bull that had escaped from its pen threatened the family

Ziya walked away from the confrontation short one tooth but tall in hero status. But his brave act earned him a finalist spot in Nationwide Pet Insurance’s Hambone Awards, which celebrates the weirdest and wildest pet insurance claims each year. And his family couldn’t be any prouder.

They originally welcomed Ziya onto their 8-acre property after his career as a working dog didn’t pan out, but he’s proven that failing out of one path doesn’t mean failing in life. Instead, he found his true calling – protecting the people he loves most, even if it means squaring up with a bull who clearly woke up on the wrong side of the pasture.

Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

Ziya planted himself between his humans and the angry animal without hesitation

Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

The bull kicked Ziya hard enough to knock out a tooth, but his family walked away untouched

Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

For his bravery, Ziya has been honored with the Nationwide Pet Insurance’s Hambone Awards

This type of behavior isn’t something weird for the breed, as Belgians are instinctively protective. Belgian Malinois aren’t your average couch potatoes, you know? According to experts, these dogs are wired like athletes – fast, sharp, and endlessly energetic.

They’re often chosen for police and military work because they’re insanely loyal, intelligent and quick to learn commands, but that intensity can be a lot for casual owners. However, they make amazing pets for the right human, as they thrive on loving companionship.

Image credits: albertoclemares / Freepik

Dogs in general have this superpower when it comes to picking up on feelings and making their humans feel better when they’re down. The pros say just giving a pup a good scratch behind the ears can boost oxytocin (the love hormone) and even calm your blood pressure.

Spending time with pups has been shown to lower stress hormones like cortisol, while boosting those feel-good ones. Physically, doggos drag you off the couch for daily walks, which sneakily counts as cardio, and emotionally, they’re like furry security blankets. Honestly, who needs meditation apps or expensive life coaches when you’ve got a dog who thinks belly rubs solve everything?

What about you – have you ever had your pet protect you? Share your most heartwarming stories in the comments below!