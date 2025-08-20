Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Loyal Dog Confronts Raging Bull To Save His Owners, Ends Up With A Hero’s Smile But One Tooth Short
Man wearing sunglasses hugging loyal dog outdoors with green hills in the background, showcasing herou2019s smile and bond.
Animals, Dogs

Loyal Dog Confronts Raging Bull To Save His Owners, Ends Up With A Hero’s Smile But One Tooth Short

Dogs aren’t just pets – they’re furry chaos coordinators, snack thieves, and part-time therapists all rolled into one. They somehow know when to make you laugh, when to steal your sandwich, and when to plop their entire body on you because apparently, you’re their mattress.

Some pups chase squirrels, others chase tennis balls, but some take on angry bulls. Yes, actual bulls. At least that’s what Ziya did. And not in a Spanish arena with fancy costumes, but right in the middle of California, during what was supposed to be just a casual family walk.

More info: People

RELATED:

    Some dogs chase tennis balls, others chase down bulls before breakfast

    Man kneels outdoors hugging loyal dog with a hero’s smile after confronting a raging bull to protect owners.

    Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

    One brave Belgian Malinois named Ziya jumped in front of an angry bull to protect his family, getting kicked in the jaw by it

    Ziya, a Belgian Malinois with a jaw of steel, wasn’t bred for cattle ranching or bull wrangling. In fact, he technically “flunked out” of working dog training, which is the canine equivalent of failing gym class. Lucky for his humans, though, his plan B was becoming the world’s most loyal bodyguard.

    Middle-aged man with glasses speaking indoors in a casual setting, discussing loyal dog confronting raging bull story.

    Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

    Ziya failed the working dog training, so his owners took him in when he needed a family

    When a cranky bull broke through a fence and decided to throw its weight around, Ziya didn’t hesitate for even a second. He planted himself between his family and the angry beast, and took a kick to the jaw that sent one of his teeth flying. His humans were totally unharmed. The bull? Probably confused by his four-legged opponent.

    Loyal dog with a missing tooth being petted by owner, symbolizing heroism after confronting a raging bull.

    Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

    While on a walk, a bull that had escaped from its pen threatened the family

    Ziya walked away from the confrontation short one tooth but tall in hero status. But his brave act earned him a finalist spot in Nationwide Pet Insurance’s Hambone Awards, which celebrates the weirdest and wildest pet insurance claims each year. And his family couldn’t be any prouder.

    They originally welcomed Ziya onto their 8-acre property after his career as a working dog didn’t pan out, but he’s proven that failing out of one path doesn’t mean failing in life. Instead, he found his true calling – protecting the people he loves most, even if it means squaring up with a bull who clearly woke up on the wrong side of the pasture.

    Loyal dog walking on a leash with owner on a country road, showing a hero’s smile after confronting a raging bull.

    Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

    Ziya planted himself between his humans and the angry animal without hesitation

    Loyal dog lying on the ground with tongue out, showing a hero’s smile beside owner’s legs outdoors.

    Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

    The bull kicked Ziya hard enough to knock out a tooth, but his family walked away untouched

    Loyal dog with a hero’s smile sitting on owner’s lap after confronting a raging bull to protect his family

    Image credits: Nationwide Pet / Youtube

    For his bravery, Ziya has been honored with the Nationwide Pet Insurance’s Hambone Awards

    This type of behavior isn’t something weird for the breed, as Belgians are instinctively protective. Belgian Malinois aren’t your average couch potatoes, you know? According to experts, these dogs are wired like athletes – fast, sharp, and endlessly energetic.

    They’re often chosen for police and military work because they’re insanely loyal, intelligent and quick to learn commands, but that intensity can be a lot for casual owners. However, they make amazing pets for the right human, as they thrive on loving companionship.

    Raging bull standing in a field with blurred trees and fence in the background, showing a powerful presence.

    Image credits: albertoclemares / Freepik

    Dogs in general have this superpower when it comes to picking up on feelings and making their humans feel better when they’re down. The pros say just giving a pup a good scratch behind the ears can boost oxytocin (the love hormone) and even calm your blood pressure.

    Spending time with pups has been shown to lower stress hormones like cortisol, while boosting those feel-good ones. Physically, doggos drag you off the couch for daily walks, which sneakily counts as cardio, and emotionally, they’re like furry security blankets. Honestly, who needs meditation apps or expensive life coaches when you’ve got a dog who thinks belly rubs solve everything?

    What about you – have you ever had your pet protect you? Share your most heartwarming stories in the comments below!

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

