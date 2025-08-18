Lady Plans Family Vacation, Dumps Cat Duties On Roommate Who Refuses To Be The Litter Box Servant

ADVERTISEMENT

Roommates are mostly fun, but sharing a home always comes with its quirks. Some folks leave their dishes in the sink, others crank up the thermostat, and then there are those who assume you’ll become their cat’s personal butler when they are away.

Suddenly, your chill living situation turns into a test of patience, cat cuddling skills, and how much fur you can tolerate. That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who was forced to watch his roommate’s cat for 3 weeks while she was on vacation. And he wasn’t happy about it.

Some roommates leave dishes in the sink, others leave you questioning your entire life choices by week two

One man refuses to be an unpaid cat sitter when his roommate decides shared living means “shared cat custody”

The man doesn’t like cats but his roommate loves them, so after a lot of back and forth, he agrees to allow her to get one

Before leaving for a 3-week vacation, the roommate gives cat-care instructions to the man, assuming he will take care of her pet

The man refuses to watch his roommate’s cat for 3 weeks, especially since she never asked him—just told him to

The OP’s (original poster) roommate is a true cat enthusiast. If she had her way, the apartment would probably be a mini cattery. But the OP is not a big fan of these sassy furballs, which is why he never wanted one in the house. Still, after endless pleas from his roomie, he finally gave in and allowed her to get a cat, which came with the unspoken deal that it was her pet only, not shared custody

But apparently, the roommate wasn’t in on the rule. A week before leaving for a long holiday, she casually mentioned the trip to the OP. Nothing alarming there. However, the day before she was set to leave, she sat him down and started giving him detailed cat-care instructions: food preferences, litter schedules, even the vet’s number.

The OP, totally baffled, stopped her mid-tutorial. That’s when it hit him: his roommate never asked, she just assumed he’d handle the cat like some kind of live-in sitter. And when he said no, her world practically collapsed. Tears, panic, bargaining, you name it. The OP’s roomie just assumed he would be fine with scooping poop and cuddling a needy feline at midnight.

But the OP didn’t sign up to be a cat dad. So, he suggested his roommate find a pet hotel. Her reaction? Immediate horror. Too expensive, too last-minute, and apparently not an option. So, the OP was stuck in a moral pickle. On one side, he didn’t want to deal with litter boxes and late-night mewing. On the other, his buddies kept telling him to just do it that one time.

But to OP, this felt less about cats and more about boundaries. Because getting along with your roommate isn’t rocket science—it’s mostly rules, honesty, and some compromise. First off, talk it out: discuss chores, guests, noise, and all the little quirks that could annoy someone, and yes, even the weird sock piles.

Split responsibilities fairly, especially when pets are involved. Look, if you’ve got a pet, you feed it, end of story. Don’t hand over the litter box cleaning schedule like it’s a team sport. Be empathetic and flexible, address conflicts early before they turn into epic grudges, and always respect each other’s boundaries.

But sometimes, even with rules and talks, roommates use manipulation and pull the guilt card that makes boundaries feel impossible. Emotional manipulation is basically when someone uses feelings as a tool to get what they want. Think guilt trips, waterworks at suspiciously convenient times, or dramatic panic that turns small issues into crises.

It usually happens because the person doesn’t want to face responsibility, or they’ve learned that turning up the drama makes others cave. The trick is spotting it: are you being asked, or are you being pressured? If it feels less like a favor and more like a hostage negotiation with tears, that’s manipulation. Because if you wanted midnight meowing, and fur on your clothes, you’ d just get your own cat.

What do you think of this story? Would you take care of someone else’s pet for 3 weeks? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk in this story as his roommate shouldn’t have assumed he would care for her cat

