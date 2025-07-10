Lady Ditches Bestie For A Wannabe Influencer, Expects To Use Her Studio For Party, Mad When Refused

ADVERTISEMENT

Some friendships age like fine wine, but others age like milk left out in the sun. One minute you’re sharing hoodies and late-night snacks with your friend, and the next, you’re dodging backhanded compliments and demanding unpaid Venmo requests.

It’s wild how someone who once knew your favorite coffee order can suddenly turn into a walking red flag in heels. But hey, not every bestie is meant to stay forever, and that’s okay.

One Redditor refused to let her ex-bestie use her nail studio for a party after she hijacked her birthday trip and excluded her from her own plans.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some friends throw surprise parties for your birthday, others exclude you from your own plans

Share icon

Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman refuses to allow her friend to use her studio for a party after she hijacked her birthday plans and went without her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tania.kitura / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The 19-year-old built a nail studio from scratch and has taken care of her younger brother full-time since she left home at 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate her 20th birthday, the woman plans a trip to Miami with 5 of her friends, but her “bestie” hijacks her plans and goes without her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After the trip, the friend asks the woman if she can use her nail studio for a launch party for her own business

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Striking-Airline9700

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman refuses to allow her friend to use her studio for her party and is accused of ruining the friendship with her ego

The OP (original poster) is a 19-year-old powerhouse who’s been adulting harder than some people twice her age. After getting emancipated at 15 and taking care of her younger brother, she hustled through gigs and side hustles, determined to make her dreams happen. And she did. But she didn’t just start a nail business – she built an empire.

A cozy studio, branding on point, and loyal clientele. Sis is booked and busy. But just when her future was sparkling brighter than a fresh chrome set, in walked Maya, her so-called bestie since eighth grade. So, with her birthday coming up, the OP planned a girls’ trip of her dreams. I’m talking Miami, rooftop dinners, jet skis, the works.

She even fronted the deposit for five girls, including Maya, trusting they’d all pay her back. Big mistake. Because instead of paying up, Maya took the trip without her. And not solo, either. She brought along a brand-new “twin flame” named Liv, a clout chaser with a ring light.

They stayed at the exact same hotel and even hit the same spots from the original itinerary. The whole thing was basically the OP’s Pinterest board, just without the birthday girl. And what did Maya say when called out? That she didn’t think the trip was happening. Because, you know, running a business apparently means you can’t also go on vacation. Make it make sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

But wait, there’s more. Maya had the sheer gall to ask the OP if she could borrow her studio to host a lash launch party, because her original venue flopped and she needed something “cute and authentic.” The OP, of course, said no, and Maya had the nerve to accuse her of letting her “ego” ruin their “sisterhood.” Classic manipulator playbook, page one.

Share icon

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipulators just love twisting things and making you question your reality. Suddenly, you’re the bad guy for having boundaries or saying no to being used. If someone constantly guilt-trips you, twists your words, or plays victim when called out, congrats, you’ve just met a master manipulator.

The fix? Stay calm, stay firm, and don’t let their emotional acrobatics shake your sense of self. Saying “no” isn’t mean, it’s mature. And if they can’t respect that, maybe it’s time to go your separate ways and take your fresh set of nails somewhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because not every friendship is meant to last forever, and that’s okay. Friendships that become emotionally exhausting or one-sided are often past their expiration date, just like that milk we left out in the sun earlier. But how do you know it’s time to end a friendship? Well, chronic disrespect, like canceling plans repeatedly, borrowing things without returning them, or guilt-tripping you when you set boundaries.

If your friend makes you feel anxious, used, or drained, that’s not a healthy dynamic. A healthy friendship is based on mutual respect, not obligation. If someone’s actions consistently clash with your values or well-being, it’s okay to walk away. You don’t need a dramatic breakup; sometimes, just pulling back, reducing contact, and redirecting your energy elsewhere is enough.

What do you think of this story? Was the poster wrong for not allowing her friend to use her studio for her party? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for refusing to allow her ex-friend to use her studio

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT