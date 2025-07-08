ADVERTISEMENT

If you had to choose between your dream trip and babysitting a couple of kids for free, what would your choice be? I think it’s pretty obvious.

But see, being the “reliable one” in the family is cool until it starts feeling like a full-time, unpaid internship. Suddenly, every emergency babysitting gig lands on your plate like it’s your actual job. And if you dare to prioritize yourself, you’re accused of treason.

And that’s what one Redditor went through when she refused to babysit her sister’s kids after a lifetime of saying yes and chose to go on a solo trip instead.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some sisters ask to borrow your clothes, others ask you to babysit their kids and guilt you if you say no

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman is labeled a “selfish, awful aunt” after refusing to babysit her sister’s kids again, choosing to go on her dream trip instead

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman saves up for 5 years, planning her dream solo trip to Europe

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite babysitting her niblings every time her sister asks, the woman is called selfish for spending money on a trip instead of helping her sister again

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: petal_power_99

The woman goes on her dream trip, but comes back to the same entitled sis, who calls her an awful aunt for not babysitting right after she gets back

The OP (original poster), a 28-year-old childless woman, decided it was finally time to cash in on her dream. After 5 years of saving up, she booked her very first solo trip to Europe. Think cobblestone streets, buttery croissants, and finally not having to chase after anyone under the age of 6.

But instead of congrats or bon voyage texts, she got guilt, rage, and a touch of emotional blackmail, all courtesy of her older sister. See, her sister is a mom of two young kids — adorable, sure, but also exhausting. And somehow, over the years, our OP had slowly become the go-to unpaid babysitter.

Need a weekend off? Text your sister. Want to go shopping in peace? Text your sister. Last-minute date night? You guessed it — text your sister. And despite having her own life, the OP kept stepping in, canceling plans, and being there for her sis.

ADVERTISEMENT

But apparently, the one time she dared to put herself first, she received drama and shaming. Sis dearest actually told her she was selfish for spending money on a vacation instead of helping out again. And while our jet-setting aunt didn’t back down, she came home from her solo trip to find the same old pattern: “Take the kids Saturday.”

Except this time, she said no. And that’s when the real fireworks began. Accusations flew — she was “a selfish, awful aunt.” Because apparently, being a good sibling now means putting your own needs in the shredder forever. So, is our poster a jerk for refusing to babysit? I’m going with “no” on this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s one thing to step in during an emergency; it’s another to become a stand-in parent without any agreement or appreciation. When someone expects you to rearrange your life to meet their needs, that’s entitlement, that spicy little cocktail of expectation and zero gratitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitlement in families is when people believe they deserve your time, energy, money or help, just because they’re related to you. Often it comes from assigned roles, like the “responsible sibling” or “built-in helper,” and suddenly you’re expected to drop everything because “that’s just what you do.” And when you dare to say no? That’s when guilt-tripping comes in.

Ah yes, the classic guilt trip, a timeless family recipe passed down through generations. “After everything I’ve done for you…” or “You don’t care about your niece and nephew?” Sound familiar? Guilt-tripping is the intentional manipulation of someone’s emotions, which works by pulling on their heartstrings until they’re too guilty to say no.

It can be a powerful motivator, you know? But it shouldn’t be the currency of your relationships. When someone uses love or obligation as leverage, it’s not love; it’s basically undercover control. So, don’t cancel your dreams for people who only call when they need something. Take the trip, enjoy your weekend, and next time they try to guilt you, just smile and say, “Sorry, I already have plans…with myself.”

What do you think of this story? Was the poster a jerk for refusing to babysit her sister’s kids and going on a trip? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for refusing to babysit, as her sister is taking advantage of her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT