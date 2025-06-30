Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Lets Sister And Her Kids Move In, Ends Up Playing Chef For Her Kids While She Sleeps Till Noon
Man cooking breakfast in a modern kitchen while young boy watches, highlighting playing chef for sisteru2019s kids.
Family, Relationships

Man Lets Sister And Her Kids Move In, Ends Up Playing Chef For Her Kids While She Sleeps Till Noon

Nothing says “family bonding” like being volunteered as the unpaid chef, nanny, and human alarm clock – all before your morning coffee. One minute you’re doing someone a favor, the next you’re wondering if you accidentally opened a free daycare and bed and breakfast all in one.

That’s basically what happened to one Redditor who found himself playing chef, babysitter, and therapist after his sister and her 2 picky eaters moved in. But when the tiny customers started sending their breakfast back to the kitchen – that’s when the spatula hit the fan.

More info: Reddit

    Some family members come over with love, support, and a casserole, others come with demands and gourmet tantrums

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One man has found himself playing chef, babysitter, and therapist after his sister and her kids moved into his house after going through a bad breakup

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man opened his home to his sister and began feeding her kids every day while she sleeps, but refuses to cater to them when they don’t like the food

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister got angry when the man refused to feed her kids a different breakfast and demanded he take care of them

    Image credits:

    “Wake up and take care of your kids”: The man finally snapped at his sister, telling her to stop expecting him to parent her kids

    The OP (original poster), a generous 36-year-old man, kindly opened his home to his sister and her 2 young kids after she went through a tough breakup. Totally respectable. I love a good “family sticks together” moment. He even stepped up and started feeding his niece and nephew each morning, since their mom was busy sleeping in like a teenager on summer vacation.

    The OP didn’t mind at first. He made his usual morning grub, and whatever he was having, he’d make enough to share with the little ones. Cute, right? Everyone was happy. Until his niblings decided they were the breakfast critics from “Hell’s Kitchen.” Huevos rancheros? “Eww”. Breakfast potatoes? “Nope.” Eggs? “Where are the pancakes, uncle?”

    After playing short-order cook for several days, our man hit his limit. He told the kids that if they don’t like the food, they should wake up their mom. Mom stayed in bed until the early afternoon, and then all hell broke loose. Suddenly, he’s the bad guy for “refusing to feed the children.”

    Lady, this isn’t a restaurant. It’s his house, his kitchen, not a 24/7 diner with a customizable kids’ menu. When he finally told his sister, in no uncertain terms, to get up and parent, she went silent, but the tension in the house was sizzling like bacon on a hot skillet.

    So, is the OP the jerk? I’m going with no on this one. In fact, this guy might just deserve a gold spatula, not judgment. Because children need structure, not gourmet chefs. They might scream “you’re not the boss of me!” but deep down, they crave structure.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The pros say routines give kids a sense of predictability in a world that can sometimes be too much for them. When they know what to expect – mealtimes, bedtimes, behavior rules – they feel safer and more in control. And when they know the rules, they’re less likely to melt down over toast that’s “too toasty.”

    Lack of consistency, on the other hand, can lead to power struggles, meltdowns, and all-around crankiness. A structured environment also teaches responsibility and self-discipline, skills they’ll need long after they’ve outgrown their dinosaur nuggets.

    Constantly changing plans to suit their every whim? That’s a tantrum waiting to happen. So, if the OP’s sister wants her kids to be catered to like royalty, it would be a good idea she wake up and do it herself. Expecting her brother to do it is just next-level entitlement.

    Entitlement isn’t confidence, it’s delusion dressed as expectation – a sneaky little gremlin that convinces people they’re owed something, simply for existing, and it often shows up disguised as passive-aggressive comments or complete disregard for someone else’s time, energy, or resources.

    Where does it come from? Well, sometimes it’s learned from childhood, when every whim was catered to. Other times, it’s a defense mechanism for deeper insecurity. Dealing with entitled people means setting clear boundaries and not rewarding bad behavior with more effort. Respect is a two-way street so, don’t bite the hand that feeds you, especially when that hand is flipping your pancakes every day.

    What do you think of this story? Should the poster apologize for snapping, or did he do the right thing by setting the kitchen rules straight? And has anyone else ever craved huevos rancheros at 7am? Let us know in the comments below!

    Netizens side with the man, saying he is not wrong for telling his sister to feed her own kids

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    That's not "volunteered, " it's "volunTOLD." OP needs to discuss with sis how much longer she + the kiddies are welcome to stay with him cuz I foresee this dragging out until everyone's retired!

    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    NTA. Might I suggest some easy compromises? Mom can make some breakfast the night before (i.e. pancakes, breakfast tacos, etc) that OP or the kids can stick in the microwave in the morning. And keep a box/bag of cereal that they can eat as an alternative. The pre-made breakfast or cereal, that's the menu. Mom needs to start having a strict bedtime routine because getting up at 1pm is not healthy or acceptable as a parent (if she were working night shifts, that might be a different story, but there is no indication of that).

