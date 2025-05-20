ADVERTISEMENT

To eat meat, or not to eat – that is the question. They say you are what you eat, but apparently, in some households, what your kid eats can launch a full-scale custody battle.

From broccoli-based blowups to tofu tantrums, food feuds can get spicy, especially when one parent thinks lentils are love and the other says quinoa is a crime against humanity.

That’s exactly what happened to one Reddit dad who was just trying to raise a healthy, happy kid, while his ex insisted that anything without meat is basically malnourishment.

Some families fight over money, others fight over chickpeas and broccoli

One vegan dad gets threatened with custody by his meat-loving ex for feeding their son plant-based food while he is at his house

The man feeds the 5-year-old a lot of veggies, which he loves, plus some fish cooked by his wife, while mom mostly feeds him meat and potatoes

The ex accuses dad of malnourishing their son by feeding him “rabbit food” instead of “nutritious” meat

The OP (original poster), a devoted vegan dad, shares custody of his 5-year-old son with his ex, who firmly believes in the holy trinity of meat, milk, and potatoes. His current wife is a pescatarian, so when the kid’s at their house, dinner ranges from chickpea curry to grilled salmon. Nothing too wild – just your average plant-based-powered parenting with the occasional fish taco.

And guess what? The kid loves it! He enjoys the veggie-based meals and has even started to complain when he’s at his mom’s house, where it’s mostly chicken, pork, and potatoes on repeat. Sounds like a healthy palate, right – veggies at dad’s, meat at mom’s? Well, mom sure doesn’t think so. Apparently, steamed veggies and meatless dinners are an act of war in this co-parenting dynamic.

The ex accused the OP of “malnourishing” their son and claimed he’s “forcing his beliefs” on the poor child, all because he isn’t feeding him steak every other night. But the ironic thing is that the kid’s only complaints have been against the meat-heavy meals at her house, not the juicy veggies at dad’s.

So, when the OP suggested to his ex that she mix in more veggies to balance things out, she went full courtroom-drama mode. She threatened to take the OP to court and push for full custody over his “rabbit food.” Yup, we’ve officially entered the “custody over carrots” phase.

Now, I’m not saying that every 5-year-old should be a mini vegan influencer, but according to actual registered dietitians, plant-based diets can be totally safe for kids, as long as they’re well planned. The American Dietetic Association supports appropriately planned vegetarian and vegan diets for all stages of life, including infancy and childhood.

Key nutrients like B12, iron, calcium, and omega-3s do need attention, but they’re not exclusive to animal products. Fortified foods, supplements and plant sources can fill those gaps just fine. Add in some fish a couple nights a week, and you’re even covering DHA for brain development.

So, unless this dad is serving his son a sad pile of iceberg lettuce and calling it dinner, he’s not doing anything wrong, nutritionally or legally, especially since the kid also eats fish and meat at his mom’s house. And his ex? Well, instead of listening to their child’s preferences, she’s threatening to blow the whole thing up over bell peppers and beans.

That’s not a great way to co-parent your kid, now is it? Co-parenting means compromise, not culinary ultimatums. Parenting from two households doesn’t mean you need matching grocery lists – just matching goals. The pros say the key is communication, consistency, a pinch of compromise, and focusing on the child’s needs, not your own wishes.

Talk about schedules, bedtime and meals beforehand, agree on a few nutritional must-haves, and maybe resist the urge to freak out if the other house serves tofu. As long as the kid is happy, healthy, and not secretly feeding dinner to the dog, that’s a win. At the end of the day, if a 5-year-old wants more broccoli, well, that sounds like a huge parenting win, not a legal emergency.

What do you think of this story? Are you on team broccoli or team chicken? Drop your comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying it seems like his son is eating a well-balanced diet

