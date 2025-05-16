ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if your mom stole your college money? Yup, some moms swipe a couple of fries off your plate, while others steal your future. Some moms say they’ll do anything for their kids, but apparently that means anything with their money. It’s basically emotional pickpocketing.

One Redditor found out that the tuition fund his dad had saved for years had teleported straight into his mom’s secret cash stash, and she still had the audacity to demand he pay maintenance for their family cottage, which he barely uses.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some moms pack lunches, others pack up your tuition and make it disappear like it’s a cheap magic trick

Share icon

Image credits: dragonimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Man claps back at his mom after she asks him to pay for using the family cottage, despite stealing his entire college fund that his dad saved up for him

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The dad gives the mom money to save up for their son’s college, but she steals it and forces their son to hide the truth from him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Simon Sikorski / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man takes loans for college, but his mom still demands he pay for using their shared family cottage 4 days a year

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Oldbookstore1900

ADVERTISEMENT

The man tells his mom to take out the “maintenance” money she asks for from what she owes him after stealing his tuition

When the OP (original poster), now 33, was getting ready to go to university, his mom dropped a truth bomb no kid wants to hear—there was no tuition fund. Now, this would be shocking to most people, but not so much for the OP. He was already conditioned to expect disappointment from his mom.

So, when she confessed that she only deposited the first chunk of the money his dad gave her for years to save for his college, but then spent the rest, he wasn’t even surprised. Oh, and to make matters even more twisted, she made him promise not to tell his dad, the guy who had been handing her cash, thinking it was going towards their son’s future, not her shopping cart.

And the cherry on top? The OP had to fake thankfulness for 4 straight years, expressing gratitude to both parents while secretly drowning in student loans. But, over the years, the OP has carved out some healthy distance from his mom. Can’t say I blame him.

But wait, it gets worse. The family owns a shared cottage that the mom treats like Buckingham Palace. She lives there for about 90 days a year and begrudgingly allows the OP and his girlfriend to visit for just a few days every summer. But recently, the mom asked the OP to start chipping in for maintenance. But not, like, $50 for lawn care—more like a $1,000 invoice.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the OP hit back with a “Sure, take it out of the tuition money you owe me.” Mic drop. His shocked mom accused the OP of being “manipulative” for bringing up the tuition money and for threatening to tell his dad. But the OP’s real heartbreak is not even about money—it’s the realization that his mom still can’t do a single kind thing for him without expecting a return.

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Jones / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom called OP “manipulative” for daring to bring up the small detail of, you know, the entire tuition fund she swiped. But if we’re pointing fingers here, let’s talk about what’s really going on—because this behavior isn’t just petty, it’s narcissistic.

When a parent constantly puts their own needs above their kid’s, demands silence to protect their image, and still expects gratitude, that’s not normal parenting—it’s a one-person fan club. Narcissistic parents never admit fault, play the victim when called out, and think their feelings are more important than yours all the time. Sound familiar?

ADVERTISEMENT

The sad part is, people like this don’t reflect or apologize. They rewrite history, center themselves, and act like the victim when the consequences finally knock. That whole “don’t tell your dad” thing? Just another manipulation tactic.

But maybe the most damaging part? It wasn’t even the money. It was the emotional chess game she played every step of the way. First came the guilt trip, then the gaslighting, pretending the theft never happened while acting like the OP was ungrateful for not coughing up a grand for her beloved vacation palace.

Manipulative parents don’t scream and yell—they sweet-talk, deflect, and make you question your own reality. You end up thanking them for things they should’ve done in the first place, while quietly carrying the weight of everything they took.

What do you think of this story? Would you have told your dad about the money or kept it a secret for years, like our poster did? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for clapping back at his mom, but suggesting he should tell his dad the truth

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT