Entitled folks strut through life like the world owes them something. You know the type – they act like basic human decency is optional and that “no” simply doesn’t apply to them. They float through public spaces with main-character energy and zero self-awareness, expecting everyone to cater to their every whim.

And when you don’t roll out the red carpet for them? Oh, get ready for a meltdown, with a sprinkle of manipulation and a splash of delusion. Just like one Redditor had to deal with when delivering a food order, only to get screamed at by her customer for not footing the bill.

Groceries may come with a price tag, but apparently, entitlement is free for some folks, and common sense is almost sold out

One personal grocery shopper delivers a food order to a customer, but is threatened with the police if she doesn’t pay the bill herself

The shopper asks her customer if she needs anything else that is not in her order, and receives requests for 17 extra items

Finding everything she needs in the store makes her late for her delivery, which angers her customer

The customer rudely demands the receipt and throws a fit when she is told she will receive it via email

The shopper receives a call from the customer after the delivery, gets yelled at because her food is too expensive

The customer demands that the shopper pay for her food order, threatens to call the police on her when she refuses

The OP (original poster) is a shopper for a not-so-cheap grocery delivery service. One day on the job, she received an order from Linda, who also requested 17 extra items that were not on her initial order. Now, let’s be clear – this wasn’t your typical “oops, I forgot the eggs” situation.

Linda decided Super Bowl Sunday was the perfect time to triple her order, with 17 separate add-ons, texted one at a time like she was live-tweeting her existential crisis. Our OP zigzagged across the store like she was in a supermarket version of The Hunger Games. She managed to get it all, keep her cool, and make it to Linda’s house, only for the real show to begin.

Upon arrival, Linda not only wanted her groceries carried into her kitchen like royalty but also insisted on getting the original store receipt, which is company property, and shoppers don’t just hand it out like coupons. But Linda wasn’t having it. She wanted that piece of paper like it held the key to Heaven, trying to bribe the shopper with a 5-star rating if she handed it over in secret. The receipt doesn’t belong to you, Linda! Let it go.

But did she? Of course not! When the OP said no, Linda lost her ever-loving mind. After the groceries were delivered and the shopper made her great escape, the phone rang. Guess who? It was Linda raging about prices, demanding the OP pay for her food, apparently thinking grocery shoppers double as walking ATM machines.

She then offered a deal—if the OP came back and handed over the money for her extra order, she wouldn’t call the cops. Generous, right? But the OP called corporate instead, who swooped in like the customer service Avengers and unmatched entitled Linda permanently. Bless.

Entitled people are the human version of pop-up ads—loud, invasive, and completely convinced the world owes them something. This mindset usually comes from a mix of unchecked privilege, a lack of consequences growing up, or years of people letting their nonsense slide.

These individuals expect others to bend over backward for them, rarely offer gratitude, and see basic boundaries as personal attacks. You’ll spot them asking for favors they wouldn’t do for anyone else, cutting in lines, or flipping out when things don’t go their way.

Now, when an entitled person doesn’t get their way, don’t expect them to just shrug and move on. Nope, this is usually when the manipulation kicks in. Emotional manipulation is when someone uses your feelings against you to get what they want. It’s not always obvious—they might guilt-trip you, play the victim, give you the silent treatment, or twist your words to make you feel like you’re the bad guy.

Manipulators do this to avoid accountability and stay in control without ever having to say what they actually need. If you feel confused, guilty, or like you’re walking on eggshells around someone, chances are you’re being played. Set emotional boundaries, call out their behavior calmly, and trust your gut—manipulators hate when their games don’t work.

So, the next time someone tries to guilt-trip you over groceries, just remember—you’re not the problem, they’re just mad the world doesn’t run on their delusions. And Linda, may your coupons be forever expired.

What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

