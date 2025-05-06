Middle-Aged Woman With A Shopping Habit Keeps Stealing Roommate’s Food, They’re Fed Up

You know the roommate golden rule, right? You shall not steal your roommate’s food. Because once the yogurt’s gone, the trust is, too. Living with someone sounds fun until they start eyeing your cereal box.

Whether it’s fridge theft, bathroom sabotage, or passive-aggressive sticky notes, roommate life is basically survival of the sassiest, but some folks should come with warning labels and a pantry lock.

One Redditor shared their battle with a food-thieving, gaslighting roommate, who’s got the appetite of a racoon and the honesty of a used car salesman.

Living with a roommate is all fun and games until your food disappears and denial becomes their favorite seasoning

One netizen moves out of a shared apartment after their middle-aged roommate starts eating their food and keeps lying about it

The 47-year-old woman buys organic food for herself but constantly steals her roommate’s cheap snacks and denies it

The netizen decides to move out after confronting their roommate about stealing their food, but being told they just ate too much and don’t remember

The OP (original poster), a 28-year-old working professional, lived with their older roommate, (who was 47 but going on 14 at the time), for just over a year when things started to go south. As time passed, the roommate slowly morphed into a one-woman snack heist squad. I’m talking bananas mysteriously vanishing, creamer cartons left tragically empty, and trail mix that seemed to teleport directly into her stomach.

But the real breaking point was the curious case of the vanishing oat bars. The OP lovingly baked oatmeal date bars for their hard-working crew after a chaotic week on the job—but half the tray mysteriously disappeared. Not a nibble, not a bite, but half. And when the OP confronted their roommate, all they got was denial, gaslighting, and a suggestion that the OP “just ate more that they thought.”

Now, this roommate isn’t someone struggling to make ends meet. Nope. She’s out here buying organic, gluten-free, whole-food goodness and gets Amazon packages delivered all the time. And yet, she can’t be bothered to buy a single bag of trail mix or a tub of store-brand ice cream? It’s not even about the money at this point—it’s the audacity, lying, and gaslighting attempts.

Gaslighting is a form of manipulation, and it’s more common than you’d think. When someone messes with your sense of reality by giving you false information—usually to dodge responsibility or manipulate you into doubting yourself—they’re gaslighting you. One minute you’re sure you didn’t eat those oat bars—next, you’re second-guessing your own appetite.

Gaslighters love phrases like “You’re overreacting” or “You probably just forgot.” Classic moves. The key is to trust your gut and keep receipts—literally and emotionally. If your roommate makes you feel like you’re the problem every time they cross a line, it’s not you, it’s the gaslight.

And, while our OP was tempted to just bake a tray of “special” brownies that can send someone directly to the bathroom, and leave them out as bait for their roommate, eventually, morality won the battle. The OP found a new place, planning to move out and, presumably, taking the oatmeal bars with them. Well, that’s one way of dealing with a disrespectful roommate.

Because the unwritten rule number one when you have a roommate is: if it didn’t enter the fridge with your name on it (or your money behind it), keep your mitts off. Basic roommate etiquette around food is simple—respect the other person’s property, don’t take what isn’t yours, and if you must borrow a splash of milk, say something.

Label your groceries, take turns buying shared staples, and for the love of snacks, replace what you finish. Communicate openly—some people are totally fine with communal food, while others guard their Greek yogurt like it’s gold. The fridge doesn’t have to be a combat zone if everyone agrees on the rules before things go sour—literally and figuratively.

What would you do if your roommate kept eating your food and denying it? Would you set up a snack cam? Or booby trap the banana bowl? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

People in the comments advised the netizen to put a lock on their food, or tamper with it to teach their roommate a lesson

