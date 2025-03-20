ADVERTISEMENT

Some people never grow up, do they? They hit their 30s, 40s, or even 60s, and still react to life’s inconveniences like a toddler denied ice cream. Whether it’s throwing passive-aggressive tantrums, or just flat-out refusing to grow up, dealing with these individuals can feel like babysitting an adult-sized child.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who found herself on the receiving end of an incredibly childish prank from a 60-year-old family member, when he decided her OCD was a joke, wiping his unwashed hands on her after using the bathroom. And yes, I said 60, as in old enough to know better.

Growing old is supposed to bring wisdom, not toddler-level jokes and questionable hygiene

One woman who has struggled with germ-related OCD since childhood is forced to educate her 60-year-old “uncle” when he wipes his unwashed hands on her after using the bathroom

The man comes out of the bathroom without washing his hands, so the woman playfully tells him to clean up, which he does

Share icon

The second time the man uses the bathroom without washing his hands, he wipes himself on the woman as a joke, triggering her OCD

The woman confronts her family member about his behavior, letting him know it’s inappropriate, upsetting and disturbing

The OP (original poster) is a 23-year-old woman who has been dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since childhood, specifically contamination-related OCD, meaning germs aren’t just a mild inconvenience to her—they’re a major source of anxiety. She’s spent years in therapy, put in the hard work, and even went the extra mile to educate her family about her condition.

You’d think that after all that, the least they could do is not go out of their way to trigger her. But alas, common sense and maturity were evidently taking the day off. Especially for the family member in question, “Uncle Hygiene,” who’s also the OP’s housemate. When our guy casually strolled out of the bathroom without washing his hands, the OP playfully teased him into washing up. He complied, they laughed, and all was well in the land of hand soap.

But Uncle Hygiene, perhaps feeling personally attacked by the radical notion of post-bathroom cleanliness, decided he wasn’t done with this conversation. A few hours later, he emerged from the bathroom once again, hands as dry, and possibly germ-infested, as ever. But this time, instead of just going back and doing the reasonable thing, he doubled down on the grossness, wiping his hands on the OP’s sweatshirt and pants.

The very horrified OP ran to change, because, well, ew. After collecting herself, she confronted him about how completely inappropriate his behavior was. She calmly explained why smearing unwashed hands on someone else (OCD or not) is not the quirky little joke he seemed to think it was. Uncle Hygiene begrudgingly apologized but acted like the OP was being dramatic.

And that’s when she started to wonder if she was the bad guy for “lecturing” him. The pros would agree she’s not. Because OCD is not a joke, folks; it’s a very real mental health condition that leads to intrusive, distressing thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions) intended to ease anxiety. While it’s often misunderstood as just a “quirk” or a love for cleanliness, the reality is far more challenging.

Those struggling with OCD experience overwhelming urges that interfere with daily life, and ignoring compulsions can cause extreme distress. Treatment often involves cognitive-behavioral therapy, medication, and gradual exposure therapy to help individuals manage their symptoms and regain control over their lives. The last thing they need is someone making a joke out of their struggles.

Speaking of jokes, being dismissed when expressing mental health concerns is another common, and infuriating, experience. People who open up about their struggles are often met with unhelpful advice like “just stop worrying” or “you’re overreacting.”

If this sounds familiar, try setting firm boundaries with dismissive individuals, seeking support from those who take mental health seriously, and, if necessary, calling them out when they minimize your experience. And if they still won’t take it seriously? Well, that’s what therapists, support groups, and very satisfying “seen” notifications on read messages are for.

At the end of the day, if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that washing your hands after using the bathroom isn’t an optional life skill; it’s basic human decency.

What are your thoughts on this story? Drop your comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk as the man’s behavior is just disgusting, OCD or not

