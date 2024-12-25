ADVERTISEMENT

Living in a world that’s increasingly vocal about mental health has brought much-needed awareness to the struggles many of us face. It’s also opened the door to innovative ways of coping, from traditional therapy to the more unconventional—like finding comfort in relatable humor. Memes have become a delightful way to turn life’s challenges into moments of laughter. So, today we’ve rounded up some of the best memes from the Instagram page therapist.memes.fordramaqueens to brighten your day. For anyone battling mental health hurdles, may these serve as a reminder that it’s okay to laugh at the chaos while finding your way through it.

#1

Funny-Therapist-Memes

therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #2

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goddamn, somehow my mind wants to put a blank between "the" and the other word...

    #3

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Did you know that in 2023, around 59.2 million adults in the United States sought treatment or counseling for their mental health? That’s a big step forward in normalizing taking care of our minds, just like we do our bodies.  

    Globally, countless people face mental health challenges, ranging from anxiety and depression to more complex issues. The struggles are universal, but thankfully, so is the effort to address them.
    #4

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    melodyjohnson_1 avatar
    Frazzled Mama
    Frazzled Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I literally JUST watched this episode of B99 an hour ago! 🤣🤣🤣

    #5

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha - I like this one! This is why being genuine helps (doesn't mean revealing all, but it does mean not pretending one's life or self is perfect).

    #6

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    There was a time when mental health discussions were taboo, clouded by stigma and misunderstanding. But times are changing, and people are now openly discussing their struggles, paving the way for awareness and understanding.
    #7

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #8

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #9

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Celebrities have played a huge role in breaking the stigma. Public figures like Selena Gomez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Lady Gaga have shared their mental health journeys, inspiring millions to seek help and speak up.
    #10

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #11

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #12

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #13

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #14

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Alongside celebrity advocacy, countless videos, podcasts, and articles offer information and encouragement for those navigating mental health challenges. These resources are helping to build a more supportive and informed society. 
    #15

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #16

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    nek1027 avatar
    veryvenasaur
    veryvenasaur
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That reminds me of the time I was doing an intake appointment with my psychiatrist and my mom just turns to me and says, "Let's not get sent to a mental hospital, ok?"

    #17

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #18

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    And then, there are memes—those lighthearted gems that make mental health struggles feel a bit more normal and relatable. A good meme can be both a laugh and a reminder that others truly get what you’re going through.

    #19

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #20

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #21

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Sharing a laugh about such a serious topic might sound strange, but it actually makes people more comfortable. Laughing together about shared experiences can ease the heaviness and create a safe space for open conversations.
    #22

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #23

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Even therapists are on board! “I love mental health memes,” said therapist Greta MacMillan in a Simple Practice Monarch article. She even shares memes with her clients because they’re a fun and accessible way to spread important information. 
    #25

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #26

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #27

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    So, which one of these posts did you find the most relatable, hilarious—or maybe both? Share this with a friend who could use a laugh and let them know they’re not alone.

    #28

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #29

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #31

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #32

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #33

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #34

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #35

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #36

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #37

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #39

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #40

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #41

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #42

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #43

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #44

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #45

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #46

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #47

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #48

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #49

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #50

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #51

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #52

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #53

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #54

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #55

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #56

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #57

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #58

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #59

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #60

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #61

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    dankpsychiatrymemes Report

    #62

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #63

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #64

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #65

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #66

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #67

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #68

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #69

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #70

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #71

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #72

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #73

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #74

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #75

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #76

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #77

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #78

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

    #79

    Funny-Therapist-Memes

    therapist.memes.fordramaqueens Report

