George pointed out that ‘How Mental’ has lots of ideas for how to care for your mind on their social media accounts, as well as their website. Anyone can go take a peek. “Discover what's out there and get to know yourself. Simple questions like asking yourself, 'How are you feeling?', 'what do you want right now?', then 'Why do you want that?' and 'How can you help yourself?' Remember you don't have to do this alone, if you're scared at any point in your journey, reach out for help. We are a global community of human beings. There are people who care out there, I promise,” the founder gave some great advice.

We were also curious to get George’s take on when it’s best for someone to reach out to a mental health professional for help. “If you're not feeling like yourself and finding that you're unable to help yourself feel better in a real, sustained way: Reach out to a therapist. They're basically like a friend who is super clued up on how the mind works, with whom you don't have to feel guilty for just talking about yourself and saying how you really feel the whole time,” he said, stressing the fact that therapy isn’t just for the times when things get really bad.

“Think of it as a space to reflect on your life with the help of someone else. I mean, who doesn't want that? And if you don't want it because you're scared of what might come out, it's probably just what you need! Start by learning about the different types of therapy that are out there. Then, once you're more aware, if you feel a pull towards one of them, go for it! Finding the right kind of therapy and the right therapist is essential to making progress.”