MIL’s Wallet Is A No-Show Every Time The Bill Arrives, Daughter-In-Law Wonders If It Even Exists

ADVERTISEMENT

They say money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can pay for a fancy lunch with a side of family tension. And when it comes to in-laws and finances, things can get messier than a toddler with a bowl of spaghetti. Parents spend years raising their kids, investing in everything from diapers to driving lessons, so some start to feel like their adult children should return the favor. But where’s the line between appreciation and a full-fledged financial obligation?

One Redditor found herself right in the middle of this money-meets-family conundrum—when she started noticing that every time her mother-in-law visits, her bank account shrinks.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Some mothers-in-law are great cooks, others are amazing at babysitting, and a few are true magicians, making their wallets vanish fast

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman is fed up with her mother-in-law, who never pays her share of the bill and doesn’t even bother to offer, despite being able to afford it

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: talkinapa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever the mother-in-law visits, the woman always has a full fridge, and is ready to cook, but the mother-in-law always wants to eat out and visit museums without paying

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Starry4321

The woman wonders if she is being unreasonable to expect her mother-in-law to occasionally pay a bill, as the couple’s budget has been a bit tight since they had a baby

It all started with regular visits from the OP’s (original poster) mother-in-law. At first, it was just a few lunches here and there. But soon, it became clear that this wasn’t an occasional treat—it was an expectation. The OP’s mother-in-law would show up, happily accept every invitation to eat out, order whatever she pleased, and then conveniently forget that paying is, in fact, a thing people do. Every. Single. Time.

And it’s not like she’s a guest who pops in for an afternoon coffee—no, no, she’s staying over. The fridge is stocked, and home-cooked meals are prepared, yet when the bill comes at restaurants, she remains impressively motionless, continuing her streak of Olympic-level bill-dodging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, don’t get me wrong, no one is saying the OP’s mother-in-law must pay every time. But a simple offer to chip in? That would go a long way. Even a classic, “Oh no, let me at least get my share,” followed by a fake search for her wallet, would at least show effort. But alas, paying remains a mystery to her. Just a comfortable silence as her children scramble to cover yet another bill.

So, why do some parents feel like their kids should start paying for them once they hit adulthood? Sure, they raised them, but does that mean the financial responsibility shifts entirely in the other direction? It’s a tricky balance, especially when younger couples are still trying to make ends meet. Setting healthy financial boundaries is key, even if it means a few awkward conversations along the way.

Share icon

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about money with family is like handling a live grenade—one wrong move, and you’ve got drama. The pros say the key is keeping it casual but clear. Instead of waiting until you’re stuck with yet another bill, bring it up in a lighthearted way. “Hey, we’re trying to stick to a budget, so let’s split meals when we go out” sounds a lot better than “Why do we always pay?”

ADVERTISEMENT

If the direct approach makes you sweat, try framing it as a team effort: “We love going out with you, but we need to be mindful of our spending—how about we take turns picking up the check?” Or use the “Who’s Got This One?” trick. When the bill arrives, don’t reach for it first. Just sit there. Your mother-in-law might surprise you or at least experience a moment of discomfort.

Sure, helping out a parent who’s struggling is the right thing to do, but how much do adult kids really owe their parents? Grown-up children shouldn’t feel obligated to fund a parent’s lifestyle at their own expense. Financial support should be a choice, not a guilt trip.

There’s a difference between covering a parent’s necessary expenses and feeling like a personal ATM. Mutual respect is key—parents who raised their kids expecting financial payback might need a reminder that support goes both ways, not just from the younger generation to the older one.

Moral of the story? If your partner’s mom expects a free meal every time she visits, she should at least pretend to fight you for the bill. Otherwise, the only thing getting exercised during her stay is your credit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what do you think? Is the poster being unreasonable for expecting her mother-in-law to chip in, or is this just part of the grandparent perks package? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

People in the comments side with the woman, saying she should ask her husband to have a talk with his mom about finances

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon