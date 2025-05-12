Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbor’s Kid Turns Fence Into Fast Food Window For Dogs, Woman Builds Barricade To End The Madness
Child peeking through wooden fence slats, illustrating neighboru2019s kid turning fence into fast food window for dogs.
Parenting

Neighbor’s Kid Turns Fence Into Fast Food Window For Dogs, Woman Builds Barricade To End The Madness

You know what they say: “good fences make good neighbors.” But sometimes, even the best fences need a little reinforcement when your neighbor’s toddler thinks your yard is the local petting zoo and your dogs are open for unsolicited snack donations.

Because let’s face it –  neighbors can be lovely, until their kids start redecorating your lawn with soggy crackers and mystery toys.

From half-eaten sandwiches to rogue stuffed animals, one Redditor found herself living in the least charming live-action version of Dennis the Menace, planning to build a strategic greenery-inspired fortress to stop it.

More info: Reddit

    Some neighbors bring over cookies, others bring over a child with boundary issues and a permanent marker

    Image credits: user20119892 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman plans to build a fence to block her neighbor’s unruly kid from feeding her dogs toxic food and throwing trash in her yard

    Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s neighbor is a stay-at-home mom who allows her 3-year-old son to run around unsupervised

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The child keeps feeding the woman’s dog through a crack in the fence, throws trash and toys in her yard and has even written on her car with a marker

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman is afraid for her dogs’ safety and fed up with picking up trash from her yard, while the parents don’t do anything to stop him

    Image credits: Semi_charmed_

    The woman plans on building a second fence to stop the neighbor’s child from interacting with her dogs

    The OP (original poster) laid out a tale of toddler terror: a gap in her fence, a curious little face, and sticky fingers poking through to pet her dogs and stuff them with unsafe snacks. While the parents brush it off with a casual “kids will be kids,” our OP is left playing janitor, collecting trash like a clean-up crew after a toddler hurricane.

    Oh, and it gets worse. The kid’s also ventured into her yard solo, drawn on her car and house with permanent marker and even broken a planter. The parents? Barely blinked. Because apparently, all of this is just “normal” toddler behavior and the OP should be totally chill about it.

    But she’s not chill about it and I can’t blame her. Tired of the chaos, the OP is planning a garden makeover, one that just so happens to include a trellis and a secondary fence that conveniently blocks any and all access to the gap in the existing fence. Think of it as a garden glow-up with a side of “keep your kid out of my yard.”

    But the OP wonders if she would be a jerk for blocking this child’s access to her pups, even though she knows he enjoys the interaction. If you ask me, it’s never wrong to protect your home and pets. And let’s be honest – it’s not uncommon for child-free folks to feel overwhelmed when their space is disrupted by unsupervised kids. But in the OP’s case this isn’t just about annoyance – it’s “free-range parenting” gone wild.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Free-range parenting is basically the “chill vibes only” approach to raising kids. The idea is to give children more independence – letting them explore, and solve problems on their own, without constant adult hovering. It gained traction in the early 2000s, with parents aiming to raise confident, self-reliant kiddos. Since then, it’s become popular, especially among parents who feel modern parenting has gotten too overprotective.

    But there’s a fine line between encouraging independence and neglect. Letting your kid walk the dog around the block? Cool. Letting them wander into someone else’s yard to feed strange dogs? Not so cool — and potentially dangerous for everyone involved.

    Because dogs are basically furry vacuum cleaners, so when kids start handing out snacks like candy at a parade, things can go downhill fast. The pros say that some human foods — like grapes, chocolate, onions, and even that innocent-looking trail mix — can be toxic to dogs and land you at the emergency vet.

    So, while little Timmy might think he’s being sweet sharing his PB&J, he might actually be feeding your pup a ticket to tummy trouble. Besides, if the kiddo accidentally gets hurt by one of the OP’s doggos, or on her property, she could be held liable for it. Yup, liability is funny that way. At the end of the day, if you’re uncomfortable in your home, you don’t owe anyone access, not even a cute toddler with big eyes.

    What do you think of this story? How far would you go to protect your furry friends from grabby little hands? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for blocking the child’s access to her pups and yard

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
