Some neighbors have a funny way of thinking shared fences mean shared everything – driveways, swing sets, maybe even your last ounce of patience. It starts with a few harmless games out front, but give it a week and suddenly your property is being promoted to the neighborhood hangout spot without your consent.

Kids will be kids, sure, but when their parents treat private property like a public park and supervision like an optional hobby, things go downhill fast, and somehow, you’re still the grump for not wanting a mini demolition crew outside your house. Just ask our Redditor – she’s been through it.

Being a kind neighbor is usually free, unless it costs you your windows and fresh paint job

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman tries to play nice with the local kids, but things get out of hand when they turn her property into a playground

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The neighbor’s kids keep playing on the woman’s property, throwing rocks and frisbees at her house, so she repeatedly asks them to stop

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When things get out of hand, the woman calls the cops on the kids, having them trespassed from her property, as their parents are ignoring the situation

Image credits: anonymous

The woman builds a playground for her own daughter in her backyard, but gets accused of “flaunting her wealth” in front of the neighbor’s kids

The OP (original poster) lives next to a family with young kids who just love to use her driveway as their personal playground. The OP’s driveway is a humble stretch of concrete, nothing fancy – just a spot to park a car. But apparently, for the neighbor’s kids, this was the promised land.

Frisbees flying into windows? Yup. Hammers smashing rocks like it’s a construction zone? Sure. At one point, the little rascals were even chucking rock chunks at the walls. So, the OP would constantly go outside, calmly asking them to stop, but they just got more confident and reckless.

Meanwhile, the parents were fully aware, but fully unbothered. Their solution? Let the kids roam free and treat someone else’s driveway like a playground with zero supervision. So, after countless polite warnings, the OP called the police and got the hooligans officially trespassed. Boom! Yard closed for business.

But somehow, at the same time this circus was shutting down, the OP’s toddler daughter was entering her climbing everywhere phase. So, what does a good parent do? Invests in a backyard playset – swings, slide, playhouse, the whole shebang. Something safe, fun, and most importantly, on their own property.

But the OP’s friend accused her of “eliminating” the neighborhood kids’ only place to play and now “flaunting wealth” by putting a playground in plain view. Yes, because nothing screams “money” like a slide and a plastic rock wall.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But was the OP actually the bad guy, or do kids need to be taught a lesson? Boundaries for kids aren’t just for property lines, you know – they’re essential for raising decent little humans who don’t turn into neighborhood nuisances. Kids actually need clear limits to learn respect, empathy, and the concept of “no, you can’t just chuck rocks at someone’s house because you’re bored.”

Without boundaries, kids can grow up thinking the world is their personal sandbox. Boundaries teach them that other people’s space, time, and belongings deserve respect. Plus, kids thrive on structure – even if they act like it’s the end of the world when you say no to something. They’re not just rules, they’re life skills.

It’s not fair to expect neighbors to provide supervision, safety, or space for kids that aren’t theirs – but, apparently, free-range parenting is a thing. It might sound like something you’d find at a farmer’s market, but it’s actually a parenting style that promotes independence and minimal supervision.

The idea is that kids benefit from the freedom to explore, solve problems, and entertain themselves without constant adult hovering. Cool in theory—but when little Timmy decides your flowerbed is his excavation site, things get a little less charming. There’s a fine line between encouraging independence and neglect.

Free-range doesn’t mean feral, folks. A bit of supervision goes a long way in keeping both the kids and your neighbors from losing it. So, if you want your kids to be invited into someone else’s yard, maybe don’t let them trash their house first.

What do you think? Was the poster totally justified or should she have handled the situation differently? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman saying she is not the jerk in the story, as she doesn’t owe her neighbors access to her property

