Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Greedy SIL Wants In On Brother’s New House, Almost Calls His Wife A Gold Digger, She’s Shocked
Two women arguing outside a building, depicting a greedy SIL wanting in on brotheru2019s new house conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Greedy SIL Wants In On Brother’s New House, Almost Calls His Wife A Gold Digger, She’s Shocked

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Money and family go together like oil and water – just shake things up and watch the drama bubble. One minute you’re celebrating a big win, and the next, Cousin Karen is giving you the side-eye for not including her in your will.

Nothing brings out the claws like a nice, fresh piece of property. It’s just wild how quickly people go from “congrats” to “where’s my cut?” Just like one Redditor’s sister-in-law who decided to ruin her joy of owning a home by saying she doesn’t deserve to own half, so her brother should hand it over to her instead. Well, okay then.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Blood may be thicker than water, but apparently it’s also thirsty for square footage

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman’s sister-in-law tries to claim a piece of the home she just bought with her husband, saying she doesn’t deserve to own half

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: user25451090 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman and her husband buy their first home and organize a tour for their family

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sister-in-law seems surprised when the woman tells her it’s hers and her husband’s shared home, which they purchased together

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Cat-drama

    The woman’s sister-in-law says she doesn’t deserve to own half of the home, demanding her brother give it to her instead

    The OP (original poster) had just snagged the dream home with her husband, so she organized a little house tour for the family. Everything was going fine, until the OP showed the basement kitchenette to her sister-in-law and casually said, “it’s great that our house has this space now, if you want to visit us.”

    Sis looked like she just bit into a lemon and zeroed in on the word “our,” asking if it really was “their” house or just her brother’s. The OP, probably chuckling nervously – like we all do when someone says something bonkers – replied that yes, they had bought it together. That’s when the sister-in-law hit her with: “Do you think you deserve to own half of this house?” Seriously, lady?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I would’ve pretended to hear the oven timer and sprinted out. And the OP basically did – she left the passive-aggressive dungeon and went straight to her husband. His reaction? Immediate rage mode. According to the OP, he never yells, but this time, the whole street got a free front-row ticket to the family feud.

    Turns out the sister-in-law wanted to be co-owner with her brother – of the house he had bought with his wife. She had even texted her brother during the house-buying process to make this happen. He wisely ignored it, which clearly didn’t sit well with her. Because, apparently, before the OP came into the picture, the husband had his sister listed as the beneficiary on his life insurance.

    But he’s married now, and switched it to his wife, as most people do. Sis? She called him an idiot. And now the in-laws are doing damage control, suggesting OP “talk it out” with the sister-in-law. Ah yes, because nothing screams productive conversation like, “Hey, remember when you tried to take my house?” If that’s not entitlement, I don’t know what is.

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Entitlement is the belief that you’re owed something just because you exist. It doesn’t matter whether it’s money, a house, a job, or someone’s time, entitled people think they deserve access without earning it. It’s the mental equivalent of cutting in line and acting offended when someone calls you out.

    People with entitlement issues often expect special treatment, resist feedback, and feel wronged when reality doesn’t bend to their expectations. This mindset can form from being overindulged, never held accountable, or growing up believing the world owes you. The problem? If you think everything should be handed to you, you never learn how to work for anything.

    And when the favors stop coming? Well, let’s just say anger shows up, and it’s usually directed towards innocent people. Because sis wasn’t mad about the house, but more so, she was mad about change. The house was just the target in a long list of things that weren’t going her way anymore.

    That’s displaced anger for you: directing your frustration at one thing (like your brother’s marriage) while pretending it’s about another (like real estate). People do this all the time. It’s like yelling at the barista because you didn’t get the promotion. Wrong target – right rage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think of this story? Is the sister-in-law right to ask her brother for a share in his house? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the woman, saying her sister-in-law is acting entitled

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    3

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like little sis was literally just waiting with bated breath for her big brother to die and leave the life insurance money to her. Now OP has put a wrench in sister's plans by being, you know, her brother's spouse and thus now the automatic beneficiary of his assets if he were to die XD (unless husband changed his will, which it sounds like is a big NOPE)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LakotaWolf, where I live, a marriage automatically revokes any previous wills. If a new will is not made, and the person dies they die intestate. There is the understanding in law that marriage changes everything when it comes to inheritance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like little sis was literally just waiting with bated breath for her big brother to die and leave the life insurance money to her. Now OP has put a wrench in sister's plans by being, you know, her brother's spouse and thus now the automatic beneficiary of his assets if he were to die XD (unless husband changed his will, which it sounds like is a big NOPE)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LakotaWolf, where I live, a marriage automatically revokes any previous wills. If a new will is not made, and the person dies they die intestate. There is the understanding in law that marriage changes everything when it comes to inheritance.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda