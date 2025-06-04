ADVERTISEMENT

You know what they say, “Mi casa es su casa.” Sure, but that doesn’t apply when someone starts treating that “casa” like it’s a frat house. One minute you’re being the “nice one” offering shelter, the next, your fridge is empty, your bathroom smells suspicious, and there are random strangers hanging out in your living room.

One generous Redditor opened his home to his brother and his girlfriend after they got evicted, but had to kick them out when they disrespected his house and his son’s mom too many times.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some houseguests bring wine and chocolate, others bring chaos, attitude, and random strangers

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Loring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One man offered his brother and his girlfriend a place to stay after they got evicted, but kicked them out when they turned his home into a no-rules frat house

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man’s brother and his girlfriend were evicted from their home, so they asked the man to allow them to crash at his place, which he reluctantly agreed to

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Diva Plavalaguna / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The couple ignored the man’s house rules, had parties, brought home strangers and threw jabs at his son’s mom

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Superb-Razzmatazz-49

The man kicked out his brother and his girlfriend, giving them 30 days to leave, after being told he’s too sensitive for having rules

The OP (original poster), a 30-year-old dad, got himself a new pad – nothing fancy, but perfect for himself and his 6-year-old son. But before he could unpack, his younger brother, Tyrell, and his girlfriend, Amber, knocked on his door after getting evicted, asking for a place to crash. The OP didn’t really want to say yes, but figured it’d be temporary.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first it was cool – quiet, chill, almost like they respected the space. But somehow, between week 3 and week 5, the couple decided the OP’s place was their own private Airbnb, minus the cleaning fee. They invited random guests over when the OP was at work, trashed the house, cranked up the music while the kiddo was trying to sleep and Amber lit up in the bathroom, twice.

If that wasn’t enough, Amber took her inner mean girl to new heights by throwing unnecessary jabs at the OP’s ex, his son’s mom, every time she came to pick up or drop off their child. All said with that signature backhanded sweetness that could curdle milk.

But the OP and his ex are actually on good terms and they co-parent like champs. So, when his son’s mom told him the comments were making her uncomfortable, he confronted the live-in couple. Tyrell’s reaction? A classic: “Stop being sensitive.” And that was the last straw for our tired, responsible, boundary-having dad.

He handed them 30 days’ notice to find a new spot, but had to deal with the family guilt parade. His mom pulled out the old “family sticks together” card, and Amber started tossing out subliminal shade on Facebook. But our guy didn’t budge, because his house isn’t a drama den. It’s a home for his son. Just because someone is family doesn’t mean they get a free pass to disrespecting you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Because respect isn’t optional and boundaries aren’t just for toddlers and garden fences—they’re for grown-ups too. When someone starts treating you like a doormat instead of a door-opener, it’s time to speak up. Whether it’s snide comments, loud behavior, or just a total disregard for your space, don’t second-guess yourself.

You’re allowed to say, “This doesn’t fly here,” without guilt. When dealing with disrespectful people, be clear, be calm, and don’t wait for a “final straw” moment. The longer you tolerate it, the harder it is to change. And don’t be afraid to follow up with consequences, like a deadline to move out. After all, your home is a sacred place, and if your guests can’t respect it, they can find another place to live.

Because being a good houseguest isn’t rocket science—it’s mostly common sense wrapped in basic human decency. Clean up after yourself, offer to help with chores or groceries, and respect the house rules like they’re sacred scripture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t overstay your welcome—if someone offers you a place “for a few weeks,” don’t treat that like an open-ended lease. Communicate about your plans and be mindful of how your presence impacts others in the home, especially kids. Gratitude goes a long way – a simple “thank you,” or a nice gesture , like making dinner or restocking the coffee, can make a world of difference.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for kicking his brother out as he’s just trying to create a stable home for his son

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT