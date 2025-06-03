ADVERTISEMENT

You know how the saying goes: give a man a fish, and he’ll eat for a day; give a woman $20k, and he’ll ask her to buy him a new car. Okay, maybe I just invented that, but hey, if the shoe fits…

Some people just walk around with so much entitlement, you’d think they were royalty reincarnated, minus the responsibilities. They treat generosity like a birthright and act personally victimized when you dare to prioritize yourself.

That’s basically what happened to one Redditor who refused to buy her unemployed boyfriend a new car after winning some money.

Being broke isn’t a crime, but asking your partner to buy you a car while you pay zero bills should be illegal

One woman’s unemployed boyfriend demands she buy him a new car after winning a $20k bet and calls her selfish when she says no

The woman’s boyfriend is unemployed and living with her rent-free, without paying any bills

When the woman wins a $20k bet, the man expects her to buy him a new car, despite already owning a perfectly-functioning one

The woman chooses to upgrade her barely-functioning car instead of buying a new one for her boyfriend, but gets accused of not being a team player

The OP (original poster) recently won about $20,000 from a bet. Not quite yacht money, but definitely enough to upgrade her barely-functioning car and wipe out some lingering debt. Am I hearing champagne pops and some cautious optimism, perhaps?

But her boyfriend, who doesn’t currently work, lives with her rent-free, and enjoys the many luxuries of someone else paying the bills, had a different idea. The moment he learned about the money, he decided they should both get new cars. Not just her, but them, as in plural.

Yup, the man whose contribution to the household budget is vibes only figured he deserved a shiny new whip too. But when the OP gently reminded him that her car was on the brink of becoming a roadside attraction and should probably take priority, he got salty, to say the least.

He accused her of being selfish, not thinking of them as a “team,” and “never being generous.” Dude, where was this team spirit when rent was due? Even though she never ruled out helping him in the future, she just wanted to handle her own transportation emergency first. Totally fair.

But instead of understanding, he resorted to manipulation and passive-aggressive jabs about how “nice” it must be to have money and only care about yourself. Excuse you, but have you paid any bills recently? Yeah, didn’t think so. Asking your girlfriend to pay for your luxuries when you don’t even pay for groceries is just next level entitlement.

Entitlement is when someone walks around like the world is a free vending machine and they can take whatever they want. It’s a belief that they deserve things just because they exist: time, money, favors, your last slice of pizza. You’ll spot it when someone expects gifts without occasion, support without effort, and sacrifices they’d never make in return.

These people rarely ask how they can help, you know, because they’re too busy listing all the things they think they should be getting. Entitled people often confuse love with access—to your money, time, or emotional energy. And when they don’t get it? That’s when the tantrums and emotional manipulation come in.

Emotional manipulation is the art of using someone’s feelings to make them do what you want, without ever having to say it outright. It’s like Jedi mind tricks, but with sighs, sulks, and weaponized silence. Manipulators often use tactics like guilt tripping, playing the victim, gaslighting, or even humiliation. And why? Because it works.

These tactics wear you down, making you second-guess your decisions until you’re bending over backwards for someone who never even bent forward. It’s easier to twist someone’s emotions than to contribute or compromise. But, if you have to tug at your partner’s heart strings to get what you want, you’re doing the whole relationship thing all wrong. Just saying.

What do you think of this story? Is the boyfriend just clueless or calculated? Would you keep him or cut him loose? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens are shocked by the man’s entitlement, advising the woman to kick him out of her house

