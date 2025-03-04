ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, parking disputes, the unofficial competition of passive-aggressive behavior and petty revenge. There’s something about a good parking spot that turns otherwise regular people into strategic masterminds, willing to deploy anything from lawn chairs to buckets just to claim their precious piece of asphalt.

And, if you’ve ever had to navigate a shared parking lot, you know the chaos that erupts when someone decides the rules don’t apply to them. That’s what one Redditor had to deal with when a neighbor decided to claim the best spots in the parking lot, using a bucket to “reserve” her place.

Some neighbors will do anything to keep “their” parking spot, and others will do anything to teach them a lesson

One neighbor finds their car blocked by an entitled lady who refuses to move and keeps “reserving” parking places by leaving a bucket in her preferred spot

The woman usually takes up 2 parking spots, placing a bucket in the spot when she leaves, saying she is the HOA’s chairman’s wife, so she can park wherever she wants

The poster’s daughter teaches the entitled woman a lesson by parking very close to her driver’s door, making it impossible for her to enter her car

The OP (original poster) lives in an apartment block with two shared parking lots, where the classic “first come, first served” setup applies. Simple, right? Well, not for one resident, whom I’ll just call “Bucket Lady.” You see, Bucket Lady believes in a different kind of parking hierarchy, one where she gets first dibs, no matter what.

Whenever she leaves, she places a bucket in her favorite spot, marking her territory like some sort of suburban lioness. And if she feels extra entitled? She just takes another spot for her oversized people carrier, blocking the OP’s car. Because why settle for one spot when you can claim two?

After a few attempts to reason with her, our OP was hit with the ultimate HOA power move: “I’m married to the chairman of the HOA, so I can park wherever I want.” Ah, yes, the classic spouse, uncle, “dog groomer’s hair stylist of someone in charge” defense. As if wedding vows come with VIP parking privileges.

Now, most people would just grumble and move on, but not this Redditor’s daughter. No, she saw an opportunity for some delicious petty revenge, and she took it. This fearless daughter rolled in with her beat-up car and parked just 3 inches from Bucket Lady’s driver’s side door, so close that it would take a contortionist to squeeze in. Translation: she was trapped in her own entitlement.

I wish I could have seen the look on Bucket Lady’s face when she found her car blocked in. Because let’s be real, there’s something deeply satisfying about watching an entitled person get a taste of their own medicine.

A sense of entitlement often comes from someone’s belief that they deserve privileges they didn’t earn, or that they just deserve more than other people, making these folks think rules don’t apply to them. Entitled people believe that they should benefit from any given situation, and when they don’t get their way, they usually lash out at others.

The best way to handle them? Don’t give in to their unwarranted demands to avoid reinforcing their sense of entitlement. Call out their behavior when necessary, but don’t get dragged into their fantasy where they’re royalty and you’re just a mere peasant in their kingdom of delusion, especially when dealing with a neighbor who thinks wedding vows come with a VIP parking pass.

Don’t get me wrong, some neighbors are cool. They water your plants when you are away and bring you cookies on Saturdays. But others, well, not so much. Some folks just seem to live for drama and conflict, and that’s not much fun for the rest of us.

When it comes to de-escalating conflicts with neighbors, the key is to stay calm, be direct, and analyze the situation objectively. Start with a polite conversation, frame it as a shared problem rather than a personal attack, and if they still refuse to cooperate, loop in a third party like building management.

And if diplomacy fails? Well, nothing teaches parking etiquette quite like the strategic placement of a legally parked, slightly inconvenient car. After all, if you’re going to play the parking spot power game, be prepared for someone with a bumper car to play it better.

Would you have done the same? Or do you have your own legendary parking revenge story? Spill the details in the comments!

Netizens had a field day with this story, some suggesting throwing the bucket in the trash or filling it with concrete