Delivery Driver Thinks Hazard Lights Mean Free Parking, Learns A Lesson When Person Blocks Him In

Revenge is like adding extra hot sauce to your food—a little kick can spice things up, but too much can leave you regretting your choices. Sometimes, though, the satisfaction of serving up a dose of well-timed payback is just too tempting to resist.

When someone’s lack of consideration really grinds your gears, a little petty revenge can feel oh-so-satisfying. After all, who doesn’t love a little harmless mischief to teach a lesson? Our Redditor sure does, as they took the “an eye for an eye” approach to a parking dispute with a delivery driver, blocking his van.

Reddit

Blocked driveways and revenge go together like coffee and cream—better served cold with a side of pettiness

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A homeowner blocks one delivery driver’s van after he parks in front of their driveway, refusing to move and not allowing the homeowner to leave with their car

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The homeowner lives on a narrow street framed by low stone walls, making it almost impossible for two cars to pass at the same time

Image credits: Fakhri Baghirov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One day the homeowner is in a rush—they try to pull their car out of the driveway, but find a delivery van blocking access

Image credits: el_vladdi

The homeowner asks the driver to move but he ignores them, so they back their car up enough to block the van, forcing the driver to reverse 300 meters

The OP (original poster) lives on a quiet, narrow street framed by low stone walls, where cars can barely squeeze past each other. The driveway? Pretty much sacred ground for anyone who’s ever tried to escape the horrors of parallel parking.

Life seemed simple enough—until our protagonist found themselves at the mercy of a delivery driver who apparently thought hazard lights were a free pass to park wherever he pleased.

The homeowner, on a mission to pick up some important documents from the town hall, discovered their exit was partially blocked. The van, strategically placed to shave off a few precious steps for the driver, was parked just far enough to ensure no escape was possible.

Asking nicely didn’t help and the driver refused to move, pointing to his hazard lights as if they were some kind of magical parking shield.

But this homeowner wasn’t about to let the driver’s arrogance ruin their day. If the driver could inconvenience others, why not return the favor? With a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of petty revenge, they took a position in the street, blocking the van’s only forward exit, and simply…stopped.

Share icon As the delivery driver was getting ready to leave, he realized the tables had turned. To pass, the van would need the OP to back up a few meters. Easy, right? Except the homeowner had a different idea. With their engine off and hazard lights flashing in true ironic fashion, they stayed put, forcing the driver to do the one thing he clearly hated: reverse.

Image credits: ksandrphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The delivery driver’s expression apparently morphed from mild annoyance to volcanic rage as he realized he’d have to back up for over 300 meters, yelling profanities the entire way. It was a masterclass in passive-aggressive triumph, and the homeowner couldn’t help but grin from ear to ear.

I get it, having your car blocked in is really frustrating, but is petty revenge really necessary? Why is revenge so tempting for some folks?

Well, psychologists believe it’s all about restoring balance. When someone feels wronged, they crave the satisfaction of evening the score, kind of like placing the last piece in a jigsaw puzzle. It’s a quick fix for bruised egos and simmering frustration.

But let’s be honest—revenge doesn’t always come with a fairy tale ending. Sure, it’s satisfying, in the moment, but the consequences can be more bitter than sweet. The pros warn that revenge just escalates a conflict, turning a minor issue into a never-ending saga, as the other person will also take revenge…on your revenge.

Sounds exhausting. Wouldn’t it be easier to try to de-escalate the conflict? It’s not even that hard. Sometimes, all it takes to keep the peace is a little communication and some patience. Try starting with a friendly chat—you’d be surprised how many problems come from simple misunderstandings.

The pros suggest shifting the focus from a problem to a solution is key. So, in our story, the homeowner could have suggested another parking place for the driver.

Staying cool and composed doesn’t just make you the bigger person; it also saves you from the headache of escalating drama. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with keeping things classy while others lose their cool.

What’s your take on this story? Was this homeowner’s response justified, or did they take things too far? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens understand the homeowner’s frustration, saying the driver should learn a lesson and not block people’s cars

