Woman Is Tired Of Calling The Police About Illegal Parking, She Scares The Driver Off Herself
The police are meant to protect us and keep our communities safe. But in reality, most of our experiences with them go something like this: something bad happens, so you call the cops. You wait 45 minutes for them to show up, and at that point, the damage is done or the danger is gone. 

That’s why one woman got tired of sitting around and waiting for the police and decided to take matters into her own hands. Below, you’ll find the full story that she recently posted on Reddit detailing how she got petty revenge on a terrible parker, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared. 

    Few things infuriate residents more than parking disputes

    Image credits: Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So when the police made it clear that they wouldn’t help this woman move an illegally parked van, she took matters into her own hands

    Image credits: Boryslav Shoot / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: dismylik16thaccount

    Nearly half of all homeowners have had a parking dispute with a neighbor

    Whether you’re desperately hoping to find a free spot in the center of your city or circling around your building for 30 minutes hoping someone leaves, it’s safe to say that parking can often be a stressful experience. In fact, a survey from AppyParking found that nearly half of drivers consider parking to be the most stressful aspect of operating a vehicle.

    And it’s no secret that parking disputes can often drive wedges between neighbors. According to a poll from Churchill Motor Insurance, 48% of homeowners admit that they’ve had an issue with a neighbor over parking. Apparently, residents often find their garages or driveways blocked, or if they have an allocated parking spot, it’s sometimes simply taken.

    16% of homeowners admit that they’ve argued with a neighbor about parking, and over a third feel like they have to compete with their neighbors to get a parking spot.

    So what is the best way to resolve these issues? Most of us don’t want to make enemies with everyone who lives in the same building or neighborhood, so it’s best to find a way to secure your parking spot without becoming a target.

    When it comes to solving these disputes legally, Super Lawyers recommends first trying to have a chat with your neighbor. Perhaps it was just a misunderstanding! And if you can’t get a hold of them, you might try sending a polite letter explaining the issue.

    It’s usually not necessary to involve law enforcement when resolving parking issues

    If you live in an HOA neighborhood, don’t hesitate to get them involved. And if that hasn’t helped, it might be time to file a proper complaint through the parking authorities or law enforcement in your city. Of course, it’s always ideal to resolve these issues before they escalate, but as the author here found out, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. 

    Another aspect of this story is the involvement (or lack thereof) of the police. And if you’re wondering when you should actually call the police, and whether it will be worth it or not, USAHello explains on their site when it’s best to dial that emergency number. 

    If you or others around you are in imminent danger, due to an active fire, a medical emergency, a mental health crisis, a serious crime (such as gunshots, a robbery, domestic violence or assault) or you’ve been in a car accident where at least one person was injured, don’t hesitate to call the cops.

    However, if you’re in a situation where you’re not currently at risk, it’s probably better to call your police station instead. For example, if a crime has already occurred, you’ve been in a car accident where there were no significant injuries, you notice suspicious activity, you lost your wallet, you need your criminal record, or you’d like to request a wellness check on someone else, it’s best to avoid the emergency number. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have dealt with this illegal parking issue? Feel free to weigh in, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring similar drama, look no further than right here!

    Amused readers shared their reactions, as well as suggestions for next time, and the author joined in on the conversation

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

