Entitlement is a special kind of delusion. Some people walk through life like they’re the main character in everyone else’s story. They cut in line, ignore rules, and bulldoze their way through, like the universe owes them something.

But the universe has a funny way of balancing things out – call it karma, poetic justice, or plain fate. When an entitled person pushes too hard, they find themselves on the receiving end of a harsh reality check.

One Redditor had the misfortune of crossing paths with one such entitled dude, but instead of throwing punches, he served up the ultimate revenge – and it’s chef’s kiss perfection.

Some people think the world revolves around them, but the only thing spinning is their entitlement

One man delivers the perfect revenge to an entitled guy by giving him spoilers to the movie he is about to see, after he pushes his girlfriend while cutting the line

The rude guy is late for the movie, pushes people and skips the line, causing the man’s girlfriend to get hurt

The man ruins the movie for the rude guy by giving him spoilers after he purchases his ticket

The OP (original poster) and his girlfriend (now wife) were simply trying to enjoy a night out at the movies when an entitled dude bulldozed his way through the ticket line, literally shoving people aside. His excuse? The Sixth Sense was about to start, so obviously, he had to get his ticket first. Never mind the fact that other people existed. In his mind, he was the main character.

Unfortunately, in the middle of his grand entrance, the OP’s girlfriend ended up taking a tumble, hitting her chin on a chair. While she thankfully wasn’t seriously hurt, Mr. Rude McShoverson didn’t even acknowledge what happened – he just went right ahead, got his ticket, and strolled to the theater. That’s when the OP decided justice needed to be served, but not with fists. Oh no, he had something much more fun in mind.

Our guy had already seen The Sixth Sense the week before. And if you’ve seen that movie, you know it has one of the biggest twist endings in cinematic history. With that in his arsenal, he walked right up to the line-cutting offender, called him out just enough to get his attention, and then, in the most nonchalant, devastating whisper, dropped the ultimate spoiler, ruining the entire movie for Mr. Rude.

The dude stood there, stunned, as the weight of what had just happened settled in. All that rushing, all that shoving, all that main-character energy – completely obliterated in one sentence. Imagine sitting through a movie for the first time, knowing the ending from the jump. Every scene, every clue, every eerie interaction? Ruined. Our guy handled things like a pro – no fists, just pure karma with a side of petty revenge.

But why is revenge so satisfying? Turns out, the brain loves a little payback. Studies show that getting even activates the brain’s reward system, giving a temporary high much like eating chocolate or scoring a great deal online. But does revenge actually solve anything? Not really. While it might feel amazing in the moment, it often fuels more conflict instead of resolving issues.

The best kind of revenge? One that doesn’t cost you peace. A well-placed boundary, a witty comeback, or a little non-violent poetic justice, like a perfectly timed spoiler, can do the trick without dragging you down with it, especially if you’re dealing with entitled folks. Just because you’re late to the movie, doesn’t mean everyone has to get out of their way to accommodate you. Yes, I’m talking about you, Mr. Rude.

Entitlement is that sneaky little belief that some people are more deserving than others, often without having done anything to earn it. The pros suggest it can stem from upbringing, privilege, or even deep-seated insecurities masked as superiority.

Dealing with entitled people requires patience and firm boundaries. Instead of engaging in their delusions, just don’t feed into their need for special treatment. A simple “No, that won’t work for me” or “We all have to wait our turn” can deflate their power play without escalating the situation. And if all else fails, let natural consequences do the talking.

While Mr. Rude was stewing in his own entitlement, the OP went back to his girlfriend, who was safe and sound, and now in on the joke. They spent their own movie exchanging knowing glances while giggling to themselves. Poetic justice? Oh, absolutely.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts and fun stories below!

Netizens had a field day with this story, saying the man’s non-violent revenge was the perfect response to the rude guy’s actions

