Neighbors are a special breed. Some are great, watering your plants when you’re away, lending you a cup of sugar, and waving politely from across the driveway. Others? Well, they treat your front door like their personal help desk, showing up unannounced with all kinds of requests. It’s like living next door to a human pop-up ad – you never know what they’ll want next, but you’re sure it’ll cost you.

One Redditor lives that reality every time a package gets delivered. Why? Because their overly “helpful” neighbor has turned into a human Amazon notification system, with a twist.

Some neighbors bring you cookies, others show up at your doorstep with sob stories and their entire wishlist

One homeowner is frustrated with their neighbor who picks up their package seconds after it’s delivered, hands it to them and asks to borrow money

The neighbor constantly asks for money from everyone on their street, so the homeowner plans on installing a doorbell camera

Imagine you order yourself a package, like one does, excited when the doorbell rings and you receive the “delivered” notification. But before you can even take 3 steps toward your front door, there’s a knock. Lo and behold, your neighbor is standing there, package in hand, acting like some sort of self-appointed neighborhood watch. That’s our Redditor’s story.

But wait, there’s more! This neighbor also wants to borrow money. Again. Because, you know, life happens, and what better time to ask for a $20 loan than during an unsolicited doorstep interaction? Yes, folks, this neighbor is running the worst version of a package protection-slash-loan service imaginable.

And apparently, it’s not just our Redditor who’s targeted – this person has been pulling the same move on the entire street, like some kind of broke Santa who gives you your own stuff before asking for a tip. And every time there’s a different excuse. Well, that sure sounds frustrating.

But why do we feel like we owe someone anything when they do a “favor” for us? Well, that comes from reciprocity pressure and some people use it as a sneaky way to get what they want. If they hand you your package today, suddenly they feel entitled to a loan tomorrow.

To find out more about reciprocity pressure, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Dana Gionta, a licensed psychologist, coach and speaker, for some comments. She told us that this tactic works well because it taps into a social expectation of reciprocity, making the person feel pressured to return the favor. This concept is often called the “law of reciprocity,” and it leverages the idea that favors should be repaid.

We asked Dr. Gionta what psychological mechanisms make people feel obligated to return a favor, even when they don’t want to. She explained that “External factors such as societal conditioning, and a desire to maintain social harmony and balance, are powerful, often unconscious influences in contributing to this sense of obligation or pressure to reciprocate.”

Other factors include the need to please others, an overly trusting nature, or difficulty saying no. Additionally, from an evolutionary perspective, cooperation and sharing within groups helped early humans survive, which might explain why reciprocity still feels natural.

We wanted to know what are the most effective ways to resist pressure from someone who keeps asking for money after doing small favors. Gionta suggests that, if you didn’t ask for the favors, remind yourself that the person did them voluntarily, and you’re under no obligation to pay. To resist future requests, set clear boundaries and politely refuse further favors.

You can say something like “When you offered to do x favor for me, you never mentioned you expected to be paid for it. It was my understanding that you did these favors for me because you wanted to. I don’t feel comfortable having to pay you for them,” Gionta recommends.

Our Redditor, and their whole street, honestly, might need to start treating their front door like a VIP club: entry by invitation only. Because at the end of the day, everyone deserves the right to retrieve their own mail—without paying an unexpected “neighbor tax.”

So, what do you think of this story? Drop your comments and weirdest neighbor encounters below!

Netizens suggest the homeowner stops giving the neighbor money, and buy them food instead, if said neighbor is actually in need

