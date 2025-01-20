Amazon’s AI Revolution Kicks “Try Before You Buy” Service To The Curb, Shoppers Are Over It

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the perfect outfit is like searching for a needle in a haystack – except the needle has to fit, match your vibe, and not break the bank. How many times have you ordered something online, theoretically in your size, only to discover it’s either built for a doll or someone 5 sizes larger? That’s why Amazon’s “Try Before You Buy” perk felt like a fashion fairy godmother for Prime members, over the past 7 years.

But just as we were getting comfy with this magical service, Amazon’s waving its wand and making it disappear, and fashion lovers everywhere are not happy about it.

Shopping for clothes is like going on a blind date; you never know what you will find, but you pray it’s a perfect fit

Image credits: freestocks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Amazon Prime members disappointed as the retail giant nixes their “Try Before You Buy” service, leaving place for AI-powered shopping tools and assistants

Image credits: owldown

For the uninitiated, “Try Before You Buy” was Amazon’s answer to the “Will it actually look good on me?” dilemma. Launched officially in 2018 after a year of testing, this perk let Prime members order up to six clothing items, shoes, or accessories to try on at home before committing to a purchase.

Didn’t love it? No biggie. You had seven days to return the rejects without spending a dime; sounds like a great deal to me. Imagine getting a curated box of goodies, trying them all on in the comfort of your bedroom, and returning what didn’t work.

It was like having a personal stylist without the awkward small talk. This genius service went head-to-head with similar deals from other companies, carving out its place in the hearts of indecisive shoppers everywhere.

Image credits: James Yarema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So, what went wrong? Why is Amazon ditching this perk? Well, according to the company’s spokesperson, the decision pretty much came down to numbers and technology.

According to them, the program didn’t exactly scale as expected, reaching only a limited number of items and customers. Combine that with the rise of AI -powered tools like the really cool virtual try-ons, or personalized size recommendations, and the once-novel perk suddenly feels a bit, well, unnecessary.

In other words, Amazon’s AI is stepping up its game, offering shoppers a digital crystal ball to predict how those jeans will fit or whether or not that blazer’s color will complement your vibe. It’s a cool feature, sure, but it’s hard to replicate the magic of twirling in front of your mirror and yelling “This is the one!”

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The program, launched in 2018, will see its final day on January 31st, leaving Prime members everywhere wondering what’s next

Unsurprisingly, many Prime members are less than pleased with this development, and honestly, I would be too. Social media platforms lit up with complaints, calling the move a “total bummer.” Some even hinted at canceling their Prime memberships, complaining about losing a feature that felt like a VIP shopping experience.

I get it, being able to try on clothes without having to wait for a dressing room to free up, or fight another fashion enthusiast for an item you both love is definitely convenient. But Amazon isn’t new to shaking things up. Since its humble beginnings in 1994 as an online bookstore run out of Jeff Bezos’ garage, the company has morphed into the “everything” store we know today.

From launching Prime in 2005 to revolutionizing shopping with features like Alexa voice ordering, Amazon’s history is packed with bold moves—even if they occasionally ruffle some feathers, like booting the “Try Before You Buy” service in favor of more, well, technology.

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Amazon’s reasoning for canceling the program is its limited reach plus the growing use of AI-powered shopping tools, like virtual fitting rooms

Artificial intelligence is strutting its stuff in the fashion world, and virtual changing rooms are the latest runway hit. These AI-powered tools let you “try on” clothes without leaving your couch—no awkward fitting room lighting required.

From scanning your measurements to simulating the drape of a dress, AI is making sure you don’t have to gamble with sizes. Sure, it’s futuristic and fabulous, but can it truly replace the thrill of seeing yourself look amazing in the mirror? Only time will tell.

And let’s not forget, Amazon still offers free returns for eligible products. Sure, it’s not the same as prancing around in your living room in a new outfit, but at least you’re not stuck with ill-fitting jeans forever.

What do you think about Amazon's decision? Are you saying goodbye to Prime, or are you ready to embrace the AI era?

The news has sparked an online debate with some folks mourning the loss of their favorite Prime service while others contest the practicality of it

Image credits: CardMapr.nl / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

