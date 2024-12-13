A number of designers turned to the '60s for inspiration when they showcased their Spring/Summer collections for 2025. Bored Panda decided to jump on the bandwagon and search for the best vintage photos of 1960s fashion in action. It turns out people have been sharing pics of their parents and grandparents from back in the day, all dressed up with somewhere to go. We compiled our own classic fashion collection for your scrolling pleasure. Don't forget to upvote the ones you'll be trying out next year.

The 1960s brought us The Beatles, Bob Dylan, beehive hairstyles , the civil rights movement, ATMs, audio cassettes, the Flintstones, and some of the most iconic fashion ever. It was a time of miniskirts, Mary Janes, shift dresses, bright colors, bold prints, bikinis and the rise of “boho.” Names like Jackie Kennedy, Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy and Sophia Loren live on to this day.

#1 My Grandmother Was A Model In The 1950s And 60s Share icon

#2 My Ever So Elegant Grandmother In The 50s-60s. She Did Some Japanese-American Modeling For A Bit Share icon

#3 My American Grandmother Visiting Athens In The 1960s Share icon

The 1960s saw a rise in student activism, mass protests, feminism, and of course, hemlines. A British designer called Mary Quant is largely credited as the pioneer of the miniskirt. Along with model Twiggy, Quant started pushing the boundaries of what was deemed appropriate in the early '60s when she raised the hemline of skirts to roughly six inches above the knee. Quant christened the short skirts "minis" after her favorite type of car. And by the late '60s, American women across all walks of life were bearing much more leg than they had dared to in the past.

#4 My Mom Sometime In The 60s Share icon

#5 Mom Was A Cheerleader In College In The Late 60s/Early 70s Share icon

#6 My Grandma, Great-Grandma, And Great-Great-Grandma In The '60s Share icon

"The miniskirt was an extraordinary phenomenon and had a big impact because it was part of the emerging youth culture of the 1960s and it was very much an expression of that youth culture and also of the beginnings of the sexual liberation movement due to the invention of the birth control pill," said Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of The Museum at FIT. "So it was kind of a historic moment."

#7 My Grandma In The 60s Share icon

#8 My Grandmother In The 1960s Share icon

#9 My Grandma As Miss Santa Clara With Clint Eastwood In The 60s Share icon

Although wildly popular, the rebellious item of clothing wasn’t accepted by everyone and created much controversy. As the BBC reported, “Pioneer feminist Betty Friedan saw miniskirts as sexist symbols or little doll outfits that hampered serious pursuits. On the other hand, the American feminist Gloria Steinem argued that sporting a miniskirt was a transgressive act and she wore them to rallies.” Iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel also called the miniskirt “just awful.” ADVERTISEMENT While the mini fast became an activist statement and symbol of women’s liberation, the designer behind its popularity later revealed that wasn’t her initial intention. “I didn’t set out to shock,” said Quant. “I wanted to be able to move around, go to work, go out in the evening to somewhere where I could dance half the night away.” “Middle age business men would beat on the window and shout ‘It’s obscene, it’s disgusting.’ Extraordinary, isn’t it!” Quant once remarked during an interview with British Vogue.

#10 1960’s. My Paternal Grandmother And Grandfather At Their High School Prom Share icon

#11 My Grandma Getting Ready For Her Wedding, 1960 Share icon

#12 Grandmother And Grandfather Circa 1960 Share icon

Quant might not have set out to shock, but that's exactly what she ended up doing. Miniskirts were banned in certain places, and some countries even made it illegal to wear them. "Miniskirts were blamed for corrupting the morality of youth, for deteriorating women’s health, and for destroying women’s feminine charms and respectability," reported the Saturday Evening Post. ADVERTISEMENT "High schools across the country banned the style, claiming that the short lengths led to a 'distraction' among fellow students, and employers sought to prohibit their workers from wearing minis to the office."

#13 My Grandpa In The ‘60s Looking Like He Walked Out Of A Ray-Bans Ad Share icon

#14 My Parents On Honeymoon Mid 60s. Still Together And Best People I Know Share icon

#15 I Love Seeing How Fashion Trends Come And Go. This Is A Photo Of My Grandfather Taken Roughly In The Late 60s To Early 70s. His Tracksuit Is Definitely Back In Style! Share icon

The controversy around the miniskirt extended beyond those who wore it. To this day, debate rages on about who the true “inventor” was. While Quant popularized rising hemlines in Britain, French designer André Courrèges had also begun experimenting with skirt lengths in the '60s. He showcased his above-the-knee space-age dresses in 1964.

#16 Another Photo Of My Mum In The 60s Share icon

#17 Great Grandma On Vacation. Can Anyone ID The Country??? [1960s] Share icon

#18 Another Photo Of My Grandmother, 1950s Or 60s I Think Share icon

The two designers previously both laid claim to being the miniskirt's pioneer. And Quant once tried to put the debate to bed by saying “It wasn’t me or Courrèges who invented the miniskirt anyway—it was the girls in the street who did it.” But, as Bored Panda found out, history shows that she was wrong...

#19 Wedding 1950/60s Share icon

#20 Gemelas1965 Share icon

#21 My Grandpa And Grandma Getting Married. 1960 Share icon

Interestingly, neither Quant nor Courrèges "invented" the itsy-bitsy garment. There's evidence that people loved flashing some thigh as far back as 5400 BC. From early European civilizations to the ancient Egyptians, there was no shame in showing a little, or a lot of, leg. ADVERTISEMENT "Archaeologists have uncovered ancient figurines dating back to 5400-4700 BC that depict females wearing skirts like the 60s mini, indicating this was a common form of dress in early civilisations," notes fabric print-on-demand company Contrado. "However, it's impossible to say whether this was purely for practicality or other more liberating reasons."

#22 Today Is My Mothers Birthday And Father’s Day. I’m Celebrating Their Lives With A Few Groovy Photos. My Parents Fled Cuba As Exiles In The Early 60s. The Met In Miami In The 70s At A Macrame Party. My Dad Was The Macrame Teacher. They Are Still The Coolest People In Miami Share icon

#23 Somebody’s Memaw Was The Life Of The Party! (Late 60s/Early 70s) Share icon

#24 My Grandmother Late 1960s Share icon

Regardless of who "invented" the mini, Quant's contribution to fashion can't be disputed. In 1966, she was recognized by the Queen when she received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) medal. "Quant was photographed at Buckingham Palace wearing one of her own trademark jersey minidresses, helping to promote her distinctive look around the world," notes Britain's Victoria And Albert Museum. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My Adorable Grandmother In The 1960s Share icon

#26 My Grandma And Grandpa In The 1960’s Share icon

#27 My Grandmother, 1960’s Share icon

#28 My Grandma And Grandpa At A Cocktail Party In The Early 60's Share icon

#29 My Grandfather, Grandmother, My Mom And Her Siblings After Mass In The 1960s. My Grandmother Is Now 95 And Going Strong Share icon

#30 Found This Old Photo Of My Dad Being Cool. 1960s. Mackinac Island. (He's On The Left.) Share icon

#31 Two Guys 1950/60s Share icon

#32 My Grandpa (Left) In The 60s Share icon Time could be off but he looks to me like he is in his early 20s and Google tells me there where coats like that at that time.



#33 My Parents' Wedding, September 1960, Rhode Island. My Mother's Parents Are On The Left, My Father's Parents On The Right Share icon

#34 My Parents In The Mid 1960s Share icon

#35 1950s Or 60s Mom And Daughters In Miami? Share icon

#36 My Grandma In The 60s Looking Like A Model Share icon

#37 Someone Posted A Beehive Hairdo Here A While Ago And I Thought I’d Share This Pic Of My Mom In The 60’s. She Absolutely Hated It Share icon

#38 My Grandparents In The ‘60s Share icon I found these pictures i didn’t know i had of my grandparents. My mom never talked about my grandma, looking at her photographs feels eerie because they look so alike. I always thought my mom was the most beautiful woman ever, now i know where she got it from.



#39 Mother, Me And Grandmother All Dressed For Easter 1960s Share icon

#40 Mum And Grandma In The 60s Share icon

#41 My Grandma Modeled In The 60s Share icon

#42 My Grandma Was A Lounge Singer In The 60's And 70's Share icon

#43 My Grandmother And Her Friends (And One Of Them Rocking Ysl?) In The 60's. My Grandmother Is On The Right Share icon

#44 My Aji (Grandma) On The Right With Her Friend In The 60s Share icon

#45 My Grandma, Cocoa Beach 1960 Share icon

#46 My Grandmother As A Bridesmaid At My Great Aunts Wedding - 60s Share icon

#47 My Grandmother And Her Sister On Christmas In The 1960s Share icon

#48 Leaving Church Easter Sunday Morning In Grand Isle, La C 1960 Share icon

#49 My Nana And Pop Pops At The Grand Canyon In The 1960s Share icon

#50 Lady 1950/60s Share icon

#51 I Need Help Finding My Grandpa's Location Photo Is From 60's (I Dont Know If This Is The Right Place To Post It But I Couldnt Find Somewhere Else If You Now A Better Reddit For This I Would Apriciate) Share icon

#52 My 28 Year Old Grandpa In 1963, Bucharest Romania Share icon My grandfather was a photographer among other things so we have a pretty big collection of old pictures from him, including this one. Me and my brother decided to make an Instagram account to share his work with the world. If you want to check his “virtual gallery” is gxg.georgescu.



#53 My Parent’s Band, Late 1960s Share icon

#54 My Beautiful Parents In The 60's Share icon

#55 My Mother And Father At A Wedding. Late 60s, Ireland Share icon

#56 My Grandparents In The ‘60s Share icon

#57 My Grandma In The 60s Share icon

#58 Great Grandma In 50's Or 60's? Share icon Wife has a family photo album with this picture of her Great Grandmother (who is currently 95) and sisters. We are guessing that this is maybe from the 50's or 60's.



#59 My Grandma To The Left, Grandmas Sister To The Right And Their Friend In The Middle. 1960s Share icon

#60 My Mom, Great G And Grandmother Easter Sunday Morning 1960's Share icon

#61 My Grandpa And Grandma In Bogotá, Colombia Circa 1960. Bogotá Was Known As The "Athens Of Latin America" At The Time Share icon

#62 My Great Grandparents, My Grandmother, And Her Sisters. Their Outfits Were Iconic (Circa Late 60’s) Share icon (Left to right) My great aunt rocking her bell bottoms and sandals. My great aunt with a stunning pink dress and her iconic beehive. My grandmother stunting in her baby blue pantsuit along with her voluptuous do. My great grandparents in their matching outfits. My great aunt with her long straight black hair and her crocheted bag which she still has to this day.



#63 My Grandad And Grandma Looking Cool In The 60's With My Great Grandma Share icon

#64 My Grandma Meeting Debbie Reynolds C. 60s-70s Share icon

#65 My Grandmother And Her Then Boyfriend, 1960, New Jersey. A Lot Going On In This Pic Share icon

#66 My Grand Parents In The 1960s In Baghdad Share icon

#67 My Grandpa Taking A Selfie In The 1960s Share icon

#68 Grandpa Backstage Up To No Good With This Beauty. Late 60s Share icon

#69 My Grandpa And My Mother 1960s Brooklyn, NY. Polish Immagrents Share icon

#70 My Grandpa ( Right ) And His Bestfriend, Ca 1960 Share icon

#71 My Mother 27 Y/O, Christmas 1960 Share icon

#72 My Parents At A Club In Beirut, Lebanon. Somewhere In The Mid 60s To Early 70s? Share icon My dad was a Geologist and his work took them all over the Middle East and Africa for around 30 years.



#73 My Parents, Somewhere In Texas, Sometime In The '60s Share icon

#74 My Aforementioned Grandpa Being Oldschoolcool Through The Years (60s Onward) Share icon

#75 Mom & Pops Back In The 60s Share icon

#76 My Grandma Belly Dancing C. Late 1960s. She’s Currently 73 And Still Teaches Zumba And Step Classes In Her Spare Time Share icon

#77 My Grandfather, Some Friends, And A Monkey. Circa Late 60s/Early 70s Share icon

#78 My Old School Parents, Sometime In The 1960’s Share icon

#79 My Parents On Vacation In Italy 1960s Share icon

#80 Dad Lino And Soccer Teammate Share icon

#81 My Mum And Dad, Mid 60s, Sydney, Australia. The Hair, The Mo, The Skinny Tie Was Peak Fashion When They Arrived From Greece Share icon

#82 My Mom Sitting With Santa In The Late 60s Share icon Wait omg his hand is on her rump 😳



#83 My Mom Passed 5 Years Ago But Check Out Her Gothy 60s Witch Vibe Share icon

#84 My Uncle Jim Showing Off His Christmas Present. Vinyl From A '60s Pop Group Share icon

#85 My Grandparents In The 60s (England) Share icon

#86 My Dad Was A Mod In The 60s (Here He Is On The Left Looking Uncharacteristically Mean) Share icon

#87 My Grandparents In The 60s. My Grandma Hated How Her Legs Looked So She Cut Them Out Share icon

#88 My Grandma Sometime In The 60's. We Lost Her 8 Years Ago Today Share icon

#89 My Grandma In The Mid 20th Century (The 1960s) In A Kimono Longyi Share icon

#90 Christmas 1950/60s Share icon

#91 People 1950/60s Share icon

#92 My Grandpa In The 60s Share icon

#93 My Parents In The 60s Share icon If I’m not mistaken, they were 16 and 17 years old. My dad was a surfer and the drummer in a band, and mom was a beach bunny.



#94 My Great Grandfather Told Me He Was "Stoned Out Of His Mind" When He Took This Pic Sometime In The Mid 60's While Working In A Hippy Community Share icon

#95 My Great-Grandparents At A Michigan Pow-Wow Circa 60s/70s (Cross-Post) Share icon

#96 My Mother And Grandmother Demonstrating Safety Standards In The 1960s Share icon

#97 Catch Of The Day, 1950/60s Share icon

#98 People Outside Of 210 1950/60s Share icon

#99 My Great Grandparents 1960's Share icon

#100 My Grandpa And Great Grandpa. Bootleggers From Manitoba In The 60s Share icon

#101 Apparently My Grandpa Was A Greaser, Circa 1960 Share icon

#102 My Parents In The 60s Share icon

#103 Grandma And Her Christmas Tree Circa 1960s Share icon

#104 My Dad With What He Considered His First Nice Car. 1960s Share icon

#105 Lady 1950/60s Share icon