The 1960s brought us The Beatles, Bob Dylan, beehive hairstyles, the civil rights movement, ATMs, audio cassettes, the Flintstones, and some of the most iconic fashion ever. It was a time of miniskirts, Mary Janes, shift dresses, bright colors, bold prints, bikinis and the rise of “boho.” Names like Jackie Kennedy, Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy and Sophia Loren live on to this day.

A number of designers turned to the '60s for inspiration when they showcased their Spring/Summer collections for 2025. Bored Panda decided to jump on the bandwagon and search for the best vintage photos of 1960s fashion in action. It turns out people have been sharing pics of their parents and grandparents from back in the day, all dressed up with somewhere to go. We compiled our own classic fashion collection for your scrolling pleasure. Don't forget to upvote the ones you'll be trying out next year. 

#1

My Grandmother Was A Model In The 1950s And 60s

A woman in a glamorous 60s fashion dress, wearing elegant gloves and jewelry, poses confidently.

#2

My Ever So Elegant Grandmother In The 50s-60s. She Did Some Japanese-American Modeling For A Bit

Woman in iconic 60s fashion with a vintage dress and parasol; couple in formal attire celebrating indoors.

#3

My American Grandmother Visiting Athens In The 1960s

Woman in 60s fashion, wearing a blue dress and sunglasses, stands near ancient ruins under a clear blue sky.

The 1960s saw a rise in student activism, mass protests, feminism, and of course, hemlines. A British designer called Mary Quant is largely credited as the pioneer of the miniskirt. Along with model Twiggy, Quant started pushing the boundaries of what was deemed appropriate in the early '60s when she raised the hemline of skirts to roughly six inches above the knee. Quant christened the short skirts "minis" after her favorite type of car. And by the late '60s, American women across all walks of life were bearing much more leg than they had dared to in the past.
#4

My Mom Sometime In The 60s

Woman in a floral mini dress and white boots, showcasing 60s fashion looks, standing in a garden setting.

#5

Mom Was A Cheerleader In College In The Late 60s/Early 70s

Cheerleader in 60s fashion look, wearing a vintage uniform with pom-poms outside on bleachers.

#6

My Grandma, Great-Grandma, And Great-Great-Grandma In The '60s

Women in vintage 60s fashion, featuring fur coats and elegant dresses, walking with their purses and documents in hand.

"The miniskirt was an extraordinary phenomenon and had a big impact because it was part of the emerging youth culture of the 1960s and it was very much an expression of that youth culture and also of the beginnings of the sexual liberation movement due to the invention of the birth control pill," said Valerie Steele, director and chief curator of The Museum at FIT. "So it was kind of a historic moment."
#7

My Grandma In The 60s

Woman in 60s fashion sitting on a vintage car, wearing a patterned dress and platform heels, with a rustic barn in the background.

#8

My Grandmother In The 1960s

Woman wearing a checkered coat and gloves embodies classic 60s fashion looks.

#9

My Grandma As Miss Santa Clara With Clint Eastwood In The 60s

Three people showcasing 60s fashion, sitting together; one wears a "Miss Santa Clara" sash.

Although wildly popular, the rebellious item of clothing wasn’t accepted by everyone and created much controversy. As the BBC reported, “Pioneer feminist Betty Friedan saw miniskirts as sexist symbols or little doll outfits that hampered serious pursuits. On the other hand, the American feminist Gloria Steinem argued that sporting a miniskirt was a transgressive act and she wore them to rallies.” Iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel also called the miniskirt “just awful.”

While the mini fast became an activist statement and symbol of women’s liberation, the designer behind its popularity later revealed that wasn’t her initial intention. “I didn’t set out to shock,” said Quant. “I wanted to be able to move around, go to work, go out in the evening to somewhere where I could dance half the night away.”

“Middle age business men would beat on the window and shout ‘It’s obscene, it’s disgusting.’ Extraordinary, isn’t it!” Quant once remarked during an interview with British Vogue.
#10

1960’s. My Paternal Grandmother And Grandfather At Their High School Prom

A couple in front of the Eiffel Tower, showcasing 60s fashion with a floral dress and suit.

#11

My Grandma Getting Ready For Her Wedding, 1960

Bride in 60s fashion, wearing a vintage wedding gown with lace and veil, smiling while adjusting earrings in front of a mirror.

#12

Grandmother And Grandfather Circa 1960

Couple in 60s fashion walking with Alitalia bag, near vintage cars and a ship in the background.

Quant might not have set out to shock, but that's exactly what she ended up doing. Miniskirts were banned in certain places, and some countries even made it illegal to wear them. "Miniskirts were blamed for corrupting the morality of youth, for deteriorating women’s health, and for destroying women’s feminine charms and respectability," reported the Saturday Evening Post.

"High schools across the country banned the style, claiming that the short lengths led to a 'distraction' among fellow students, and employers sought to prohibit their workers from wearing minis to the office."
#13

My Grandpa In The ‘60s Looking Like He Walked Out Of A Ray-Bans Ad

Man in a gray suit and sunglasses embodying 60s fashion looks, standing in front of an ornate stone structure.

#14

My Parents On Honeymoon Mid 60s. Still Together And Best People I Know

A smiling couple in classic 60s fashion, with the woman in glasses and coat, and the man in a lined jacket, leaning by a lamp post.

#15

I Love Seeing How Fashion Trends Come And Go. This Is A Photo Of My Grandfather Taken Roughly In The Late 60s To Early 70s. His Tracksuit Is Definitely Back In Style!

Man in retro tracksuit embodying 60s fashion looks, standing in front of a chain-link fence, smiling confidently.

The controversy around the miniskirt extended beyond those who wore it. To this day, debate rages on about who the true “inventor” was. While Quant popularized rising hemlines in Britain, French designer André Courrèges had also begun experimenting with skirt lengths in the '60s. He showcased his above-the-knee space-age dresses in 1964.
#16

Another Photo Of My Mum In The 60s

Woman in vintage 60s fashion with lace dress and elegant hat, showcasing classic retro style.

#17

Great Grandma On Vacation. Can Anyone ID The Country??? [1960s]

Woman in 60s fashion, wearing a green dress and sunglasses, standing on a sidewalk near three policemen.

#18

Another Photo Of My Grandmother, 1950s Or 60s I Think

A woman in elegant 60s fashion, wearing a dress with a white collar, seated on a sandy dune.

The two designers previously both laid claim to being the miniskirt's pioneer. And Quant once tried to put the debate to bed by saying “It wasn’t me or Courrèges who invented the miniskirt anyway—it was the girls in the street who did it.” But, as Bored Panda found out, history shows that she was wrong...
#19

Wedding 1950/60s

1960s fashion looks: bridal party in red dresses and white gloves, posing with the bride in a lace wedding gown.

#20

Gemelas1965

Two women in 60s fashion standing by a vintage red car, dressed in elegant dresses and classic hairstyles.

#21

My Grandpa And Grandma Getting Married. 1960

Wedding scene showcasing 60s fashion with a bride in a lace gown and groom in a classic suit talking to a priest.

Interestingly, neither Quant nor Courrèges "invented" the itsy-bitsy garment. There's evidence that people loved flashing some thigh as far back as 5400 BC. From early European civilizations to the ancient Egyptians, there was no shame in showing a little, or a lot of, leg.

"Archaeologists have uncovered ancient figurines dating back to 5400-4700 BC that depict females wearing skirts like the 60s mini, indicating this was a common form of dress in early civilisations," notes fabric print-on-demand company Contrado. "However, it's impossible to say whether this was purely for practicality or other more liberating reasons."
#22

Today Is My Mothers Birthday And Father’s Day. I’m Celebrating Their Lives With A Few Groovy Photos. My Parents Fled Cuba As Exiles In The Early 60s. The Met In Miami In The 70s At A Macrame Party. My Dad Was The Macrame Teacher. They Are Still The Coolest People In Miami

A man and woman wearing 60s fashion, with the woman in a shiny suit and the man in a sweater and glasses, posing indoors.

#23

Somebody’s Memaw Was The Life Of The Party! (Late 60s/Early 70s)

Woman in retro 60s fashion holding a drink and posing playfully with an open refrigerator.

#24

My Grandmother Late 1960s

Woman in 60s fashion with short hair and a pearl necklace, sitting at a desk with a typewriter.

Regardless of who "invented" the mini, Quant's contribution to fashion can't be disputed. In 1966, she was recognized by the Queen when she received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) medal. "Quant was photographed at Buckingham Palace wearing one of her own trademark jersey minidresses, helping to promote her distinctive look around the world," notes Britain's Victoria And Albert Museum.

#25

My Adorable Grandmother In The 1960s

Child in 60s fashion, wearing a yellow coat and plaid skirt on the left, and a dark suit with a hat on the right.

#26

My Grandma And Grandpa In The 1960’s

A couple in 60s fashion looks, with the woman in a stylish dress and bow, sitting at a table in a lively setting.

#27

My Grandmother, 1960’s

Woman in 60s fashion with a black top and embroidered skirt, seated in a vintage chair.

#28

My Grandma And Grandpa At A Cocktail Party In The Early 60's

Vintage 60s fashion look with a woman in a pearl necklace and a man in a suit enjoying cocktails on a sofa.

#29

My Grandfather, Grandmother, My Mom And Her Siblings After Mass In The 1960s. My Grandmother Is Now 95 And Going Strong

Family in 60s fashion with vintage dresses and suits, standing against a brick wall.

#30

Found This Old Photo Of My Dad Being Cool. 1960s. Mackinac Island. (He's On The Left.)

Young men in 60s fashion looks, wearing suits and ties, standing at an outdoor event, with tables in the background.

#31

Two Guys 1950/60s

Two men in 60s fashion, wearing sweaters and sandals, sitting on a garden wall surrounded by plants and flowers.

#32

My Grandpa (Left) In The 60s

Two men in 60s fashion poses with a person in a bear costume, showcasing vintage styles with coats and scarves.

Time could be off but he looks to me like he is in his early 20s and Google tells me there where coats like that at that time.

#33

My Parents' Wedding, September 1960, Rhode Island. My Mother's Parents Are On The Left, My Father's Parents On The Right

60s fashion looks at a wedding with couples dancing, featuring classic suits and a bridal gown.

#34

My Parents In The Mid 1960s

A couple in 60s fashion, man in a suit holding a cigarette, woman in a cream dress seated, capturing vintage style elegance.

#35

1950s Or 60s Mom And Daughters In Miami?

Women on a beach showcasing 60s fashion looks in retro swimsuits and hairstyles.

#36

My Grandma In The 60s Looking Like A Model

Woman in 60s fashion look, wearing a white cardigan, sitting by magazines, with an elegant hairstyle and jewelry.

#37

Someone Posted A Beehive Hairdo Here A While Ago And I Thought I’d Share This Pic Of My Mom In The 60’s. She Absolutely Hated It

Three children in vintage clothing, showcasing 60s fashion looks.

#38

My Grandparents In The ‘60s

60s fashion looks: bride in vintage gown with groom; woman in checkered coat and gloves.

I found these pictures i didn’t know i had of my grandparents. My mom never talked about my grandma, looking at her photographs feels eerie because they look so alike. I always thought my mom was the most beautiful woman ever, now i know where she got it from.

#39

Mother, Me And Grandmother All Dressed For Easter 1960s

Three women in vintage 60s fashion, wearing stylish dresses, hats, and gloves, stand in front of a classic car.

#40

Mum And Grandma In The 60s

Child on a bike and woman in a yellow dress showcasing 60s fashion looks outside beside a car.

#41

My Grandma Modeled In The 60s

60s fashion look with a woman in a patterned dress, big hairstyle, and an arm bracelet sitting in a stylish pose.

#42

My Grandma Was A Lounge Singer In The 60's And 70's

Vintage 60s fashion looks with a band, featuring a woman in a classic dress and musicians in suits with instruments.

#43

My Grandmother And Her Friends (And One Of Them Rocking Ysl?) In The 60's. My Grandmother Is On The Right

Four women showcasing 60s fashion looks in a garden, wearing vintage dresses with a brick wall and palm trees in the background.

#44

My Aji (Grandma) On The Right With Her Friend In The 60s

Two women in 60s fashion looks, wearing traditional attire and jewelry, in a vintage black-and-white photograph.

#45

My Grandma, Cocoa Beach 1960

60s fashion look featuring a woman in a vintage swimsuit and sunglasses leaning on a classic car at the beach.

#46

My Grandmother As A Bridesmaid At My Great Aunts Wedding - 60s

Woman in embroidered 60s fashion dress with floral details and purple accents against a wooden backdrop.

#47

My Grandmother And Her Sister On Christmas In The 1960s

Two women in 60s fashion beside a vintage silver Christmas tree, one in a pink coat and the other in a black dress.

#48

Leaving Church Easter Sunday Morning In Grand Isle, La C 1960

Family enjoying 60s fashion looks, with children in vintage outfits and a woman in a floral dress, outside with classic cars.

#49

My Nana And Pop Pops At The Grand Canyon In The 1960s

Couple in 60s fashion looks at Grand Canyon, woman with camera, wearing plaid dress and red handbag.

#50

Lady 1950/60s

Woman in vintage 60s fashion wearing a white coat, sunglasses, and holding a purse, standing outdoors near a classic car.

#51

I Need Help Finding My Grandpa's Location Photo Is From 60's (I Dont Know If This Is The Right Place To Post It But I Couldnt Find Somewhere Else If You Now A Better Reddit For This I Would Apriciate)

Man wearing a trench coat and tie on an urban sidewalk, exemplifying 60s fashion.

#52

My 28 Year Old Grandpa In 1963, Bucharest Romania

Man in a classic double-breasted suit from 60s fashion looks, smoking at a dinner table, showcasing vintage style.

My grandfather was a photographer among other things so we have a pretty big collection of old pictures from him, including this one. Me and my brother decided to make an Instagram account to share his work with the world. If you want to check his “virtual gallery” is gxg.georgescu.

#53

My Parent’s Band, Late 1960s

Four people in matching blue and green outfits from 60s fashion, standing and sitting around a drum that says "Starlighters."

#54

My Beautiful Parents In The 60's

Man in light blue suit and woman in 60s fashion with a green top and orange headband, posing in a classic setting.

#55

My Mother And Father At A Wedding. Late 60s, Ireland

Vintage couple in 60s fashion, woman in white dress and blue hat, man in suit with tie, smiling outdoors.

#56

My Grandparents In The ‘60s

Two people in 60s fashion with statement sunglasses, one in a patterned dress and the other in a ski jacket.

#57

My Grandma In The 60s

Person in 60s fashion wearing a floral top and shorts, holding a rifle in a vintage kitchen setting.

#58

Great Grandma In 50's Or 60's?

Four women in 60s fashion with retro sunglasses, standing together in vintage dresses and hairstyles.

Wife has a family photo album with this picture of her Great Grandmother (who is currently 95) and sisters. We are guessing that this is maybe from the 50's or 60's.

#59

My Grandma To The Left, Grandmas Sister To The Right And Their Friend In The Middle. 1960s

Three women in 60s fashion, wearing a green dress, a white gown, and a gold top with black skirt, posing together indoors.

#60

My Mom, Great G And Grandmother Easter Sunday Morning 1960's

Three women in 60s fashion, wearing vintage dresses and hats, standing in front of a car.

#61

My Grandpa And Grandma In Bogotá, Colombia Circa 1960. Bogotá Was Known As The "Athens Of Latin America" At The Time

A couple walking in 60s fashion looks, with the man in a suit and the woman in a skirt suit and glasses, downtown setting.

#62

My Great Grandparents, My Grandmother, And Her Sisters. Their Outfits Were Iconic (Circa Late 60’s)

Family standing in front of a house, showcasing 60s fashion looks with colorful clothing and retro styles.

(Left to right) My great aunt rocking her bell bottoms and sandals. My great aunt with a stunning pink dress and her iconic beehive. My grandmother stunting in her baby blue pantsuit along with her voluptuous do. My great grandparents in their matching outfits. My great aunt with her long straight black hair and her crocheted bag which she still has to this day.

#63

My Grandad And Grandma Looking Cool In The 60's With My Great Grandma

A woman in a blue 60s fashion dress, with two companions in front of a brick building.

#64

My Grandma Meeting Debbie Reynolds C. 60s-70s

Two women in stylish 60s fashion, one with a fur-trimmed coat, the other in a blue dress with a scarf.

#65

My Grandmother And Her Then Boyfriend, 1960, New Jersey. A Lot Going On In This Pic

Two people in 60s fashion standing in front of a car, one holding a fishing rod, the other holding a rifle.

#66

My Grand Parents In The 1960s In Baghdad

A couple in 60s fashion looks, with the woman in a long dress and the man in a suit, standing by a vintage car.

#67

My Grandpa Taking A Selfie In The 1960s

Man in 60s fashion with sunglasses and suit, holding a vintage camera, reflected in a modern setting.

#68

Grandpa Backstage Up To No Good With This Beauty. Late 60s

Three people in 60s fashion; a man in a blue suit, a woman with voluminous hair, and a man in a striped shirt, smiling together.

#69

My Grandpa And My Mother 1960s Brooklyn, NY. Polish Immagrents

A man in a coat and hat with a young girl in a winter coat, showcasing 60s fashion, standing in a snowy urban setting.

#70

My Grandpa ( Right ) And His Bestfriend, Ca 1960

Two men in 60s fashion, one in a sweater, smiling by trees outdoors.

#71

My Mother 27 Y/O, Christmas 1960

Woman in a 60s fashion look, wearing a red dress by a decorated Christmas tree, with a vintage TV in the background.

#72

My Parents At A Club In Beirut, Lebanon. Somewhere In The Mid 60s To Early 70s?

A couple at a table in 60s fashion looks, with the man in a suit and tie, and the woman in a sleeveless dress.

My dad was a Geologist and his work took them all over the Middle East and Africa for around 30 years.

#73

My Parents, Somewhere In Texas, Sometime In The '60s

1960s fashion look with a woman in a checkered dress and beehive hairstyle, man in a suit, classic cars in the background.

#74

My Aforementioned Grandpa Being Oldschoolcool Through The Years (60s Onward)

Two men showcasing 60s fashion looks in vintage photographs with short-sleeve shirts and high-waisted pants.

#75

Mom & Pops Back In The 60s

Vintage 60s fashion look with a couple embracing, man holding a vintage camera, woman wearing a beret.

#76

My Grandma Belly Dancing C. Late 1960s. She’s Currently 73 And Still Teaches Zumba And Step Classes In Her Spare Time

Woman showcasing 60s fashion looks in a glamorous gold and white costume, standing by an orange curtain.

#77

My Grandfather, Some Friends, And A Monkey. Circa Late 60s/Early 70s

Three people in 60s fashion, with a woman holding a monkey, capturing the retro style of the era.

#78

My Old School Parents, Sometime In The 1960’s

A couple sitting on a sofa in a room with 60s fashion looks, wearing glasses and vintage patterned clothing.

#79

My Parents On Vacation In Italy 1960s

60s fashion looks on a beach: a man in striped swim trunks and a woman in a bikini near a palm tree.

#80

Dad Lino And Soccer Teammate

Two men in 60s fashion, wearing sporty white outfits and striped socks, standing outdoors.

#81

My Mum And Dad, Mid 60s, Sydney, Australia. The Hair, The Mo, The Skinny Tie Was Peak Fashion When They Arrived From Greece

Vintage couple in 60s fashion, with woman in a classic dress and man in a suit, posing in a retro-styled setting.

#82

My Mom Sitting With Santa In The Late 60s

A woman in a 60s fashion outfit poses with Santa Claus, showcasing vintage style.

Wait omg his hand is on her rump 😳

#83

My Mom Passed 5 Years Ago But Check Out Her Gothy 60s Witch Vibe

A woman in 60s fashion, wearing a vintage white dress, sitting on a bench with lush greenery in the background.

#84

My Uncle Jim Showing Off His Christmas Present. Vinyl From A '60s Pop Group

Teen playing a vinyl record, sitting in a vintage plaid chair, surrounded by gifts, showcasing 60s fashion looks.

#85

My Grandparents In The 60s (England)

A couple showcasing 60s fashion looks, the man in a suit and the woman in a coat with plaid pants, walking outdoors.

#86

My Dad Was A Mod In The 60s (Here He Is On The Left Looking Uncharacteristically Mean)

Two men in 60s fashion, standing by a vintage car, both wearing casual shirts and pants.

Silvaski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Grandparents In The 60s. My Grandma Hated How Her Legs Looked So She Cut Them Out

Group of people in 60s fashion looks, outdoors in vintage attire, featuring retro dresses and suits.

sbaghetticarbonara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

My Grandma Sometime In The 60's. We Lost Her 8 Years Ago Today

Woman in 60s fashion with a headscarf and glasses, seated by the seaside, wearing a sleeveless blouse and skirt.

Cult7Choir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

My Grandma In The Mid 20th Century (The 1960s) In A Kimono Longyi

Woman wearing a stylish 60s fashion ensemble, seated beside a vase of flowers, exuding vintage elegance.

Kim_Bleuim_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Christmas 1950/60s

Two children in 60s fashion looks, sitting by a decorated Christmas tree with toys.

Internet Archive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

People 1950/60s

Elderly couple in 60s fashion looks with leather jackets and plaid shirts, standing outdoors in a forest setting.

Internet Archive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

My Grandpa In The 60s

Man in 60s fashion look, wearing a white shirt and tailored trousers, posing outdoors by a wooden structure.

Harbor_Barber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Parents In The 60s

Two people in vintage 60s fashion, with flared pants and plaid jacket, posing together in a retro wood-paneled room.

If I’m not mistaken, they were 16 and 17 years old. My dad was a surfer and the drummer in a band, and mom was a beach bunny.

fla-n8tive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

My Great Grandfather Told Me He Was "Stoned Out Of His Mind" When He Took This Pic Sometime In The Mid 60's While Working In A Hippy Community

Man in 60s fashion with plaid blazer and wide-brim hat, holding a shovel next to a tree in a forest setting.

JoruusSkywalker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, studying various things on the ground was a really popular pastime when high!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#95

My Great-Grandparents At A Michigan Pow-Wow Circa 60s/70s (Cross-Post)

Two people in traditional attire from the 60s, standing next to a colorful totem pole.

jacks4se Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

My Mother And Grandmother Demonstrating Safety Standards In The 1960s

Two people in 60s fashion on a chairlift above Jackson, WY, with mountains in the background.

thisisanendtable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll bet I've seen this pic 100 or more times and my butt clenches every time I see it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#97

Catch Of The Day, 1950/60s

People in 60s fashion looks on a boat, holding fish, with ocean view in the background.

Internet Archive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#98

People Outside Of 210 1950/60s

Two women in 60s fashion standing on house steps, one in a plaid dress and the other in a polka dot dress, smiling.

Internet Archive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

My Great Grandparents 1960's

Elderly couple in 60s fashion standing in garden, woman in a patterned dress, man in a polka dot shirt.

thrifterbynature Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

My Grandpa And Great Grandpa. Bootleggers From Manitoba In The 60s

Two men in a 60s fashion look, standing by a car with a trophy and a red wagon nearby, outdoors.

bertabud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Apparently My Grandpa Was A Greaser, Circa 1960

Vintage 60s fashion: man in white tee and jeans leaning on a classic car outdoors.

moneymattharris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most every guy in the 60s was a greaser. "The Wethead is dead" campaign began in the early 70s.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#102

My Parents In The 60s

A couple sitting on a floral sofa, wearing 60s fashion, with a patterned wallpaper backdrop.

house-tyrell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Grandma And Her Christmas Tree Circa 1960s

Woman wearing a 60s fashion dress standing next to a decorated Christmas tree in a vintage living room.

artboxcreationsinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

My Dad With What He Considered His First Nice Car. 1960s

Man in a 60s fashion suit standing beside a vintage car in a parking lot.

likearecordbaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#105

Lady 1950/60s

Woman wearing a 60s fashion outfit with a jumper dress, standing in front of a red curtain.

Internet Archive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

My Grandparents In 60s London After Leaving Guyana. My Grandmother Turns 93 Today

A couple in 60s fashion, with the woman in a patterned dress and the man in a white shirt, standing outside a brick building.

owimsad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!