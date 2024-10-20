ADVERTISEMENT

The 1960s were wild. In a good way, of course. It was the decade when thousands of Americans challenged democracy, fought for their freedom and equal rights, and rewrote established norms in every realm, starting from cinema and music and ending with fashion and hair. The aforementioned even became a symbol of social change as women chose shorter and edgier cuts and men grew out their locks to lengths that were considered scandalous. The bouffants, pompadours, and poodle cuts that were all the craze in the previous decades were replaced by beehives, afros, and classic shags. 

To better visualize what the ‘60s hair was all about, the team at Bored Panda compiled a list full of the most incredible hairdos from this era. Get your hairspray and teasing comb ready as you scroll through, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that mesmerized you the most!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Kate Ross, hair specialist at Irresistible Me, who kindly agreed to chat with us about ‘60s hair. 

#1

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

I just wish my hair was thick enough to even attempt this style…

#2

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#3

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

Icons like Diana Ross, Jackie Kennedy, Twiggy, and Brigitte Bardot all had recognizable hairdos that characterized the style of the decade. They were everything from voluminous and flipped to coiffed and cropped.

Bored Panda reached out to Kate Ross, hair specialist at Irresistible Me, to learn more about the features and intricacies of the ‘60s hair. 

“The 1960s were a revolutionary decade for hair. It was a time of bold experimentation, and hair was often used to make a statement. There were two main trends that dominated the era: sleek and sophisticated styles on one end and big, voluminous hair on the other,” she explains.
#4

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am astounded at the height of some of these "dos". I'm barely hair-competent enough to manage a high ponytail....

#5

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#6

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

“One of the most iconic styles was the bouffant, with its height and volume. This look was often paired with a rounded shape, which gave a glamorous effect,” says Ross.

The hairdo widely varied in size and shape, from slightly rounded and sleek to big, tousled with curls and waves. It wasn’t one particular look but one that involved big pouffy hair. The hairstyle’s advantage was that it was easy enough to create and wear during the day-to-day for women of all ages. 
#7

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#8

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Loovenelle Report

#9

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

“The beehive was another big hair trend. It featured hair stacked high on top of the head, creating a kind of rounded and towering look,” adds Ross.

It was invented by a hairdresser, Margaret Vinci Heldt, and entailed stacking a woman’s hair on top of the head in a cone shape, locking it in place with large amounts of hairspray. As the name suggests, it was named after its size and resemblance to a real beehive.

“For those who preferred something edgier, the pixie cut, popularized by icons like Twiggy, was a bold and daring choice,” Ross says. When the model Twiggy became a fashion icon in the early '60s, short pixie haircuts became all the rage, modernizing women’s looks. The hairstyle was highly appealing, as it was easy to manage with a light spray of hair lacquer.
#10

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#11

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#12

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

“On the more minimalistic side, we had sleek, chin-length bobs, often with sharp bangs, as seen on fashion-forward women like Vidal Sassoon’s clients,” Ross mentions.

The ‘60s was also the decade when women of color started to embrace their natural hair more. Tired of straightening their curls for more than a century, they left them natural and cut short. This was their way of expressing their black pride and identity. As women got more comfortable with their hair, their locks got longer and were teased into a classic Afro hairstyle.
#13

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#14

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#15

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

Since most of the 1960s hairdos were all about height and volume, they required a lot of work and definitely weren’t a quick process, says Ross. “To get that iconic volume, women would backcomb or tease their hair, focusing on the roots to create lift. This method involved combing the hair backward toward the scalp to create a cushion of volume underneath the smoother outer layer. After teasing, hairspray was a must to lock in the height and hold the shape throughout the day. Hairspray became every woman’s best friend in the ‘60s!”

#16

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#17

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#18

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

Sometimes, to achieve even more volume in the hair, women would use additional hairpieces on the crown, creating towering hairdos. Sometimes the extensions didn’t have to match the natural color—all that mattered was the height. The famous ladies who frequently sported this hairstyle were Jackie Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, The Supremes, and Dusty Springfield. 
#19

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#20

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

PaulTobin Report

#21

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

SuperFZeta Report

“Women used large rollers or hot tools like curling irons to add waves and body before teasing. The rollers would often be left in for hours to ensure maximum volume. Some women even wore their styles for several days between washes,” explains Ross. “As for time, women in the ‘60s could easily spend 30 minutes to an hour on their hair each day, depending on the style. But for those with elaborate styles like the beehive, it could take even longer!”
#22

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

RelatocuriosoK Report

#23

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

olduslife Report

#24

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

MacPhisto501st Report

The ‘60s hairstyles were so influential that we can still see them echoing in today's trendy hairdos. “The big, voluminous blowout we see today (think of models like the Victoria’s Secret Angels) is a modern take on the ‘60s bouffant, but with a sleeker, more polished finish,” says Ross. 

The pixie cuts that were popular in the day evolved into more modern versions with added texture and volume. Even fashion icon Anna Wintour’s sharp bangs has its roots in the ‘60s. “We’re seeing variations on this style in modern looks, whether with blunt bangs or more textured fringes,” says Ross. 
#25

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

IwishIwasBailey Report

#26

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Till80 Report

#27

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

MyoyoShinnyo Report

The 1960s beehive also remains popular but in a more toned, event-appropriate version. “These are often styled with a softer, more romantic feel, but the roots of the look definitely come from the ‘60s," concludes Ross.
#28

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

MyoyoShinnyo Report

#29

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

MyoyoShinnyo Report

#30

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Spes_Vintage Report

#31

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Spes_Vintage Report

#32

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

GaGator43 Report

#33

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

GaGator43 Report

#34

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

dd525 Report

#35

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

notbob1959 Report

#36

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Mundane_Nectarine790 Report

#37

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#38

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#39

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#40

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

EstusFiend Report

#41

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Inkyadinka Report

#42

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#43

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#44

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#45

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#46

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#47

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#48

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#49

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#50

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Beehive hairdo from the 1960s Report

#51

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

GaGator43 Report

#52

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Lord_Cornwallis_III Report

#53

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#54

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

IwishIwasBailey Report

#55

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

GaGator43 Report

#56

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Rawalmond73 Report

#57

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

eaglemaxie Report

#58

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#59

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Yrvyne Report

#60

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#61

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

MyoyoShinnyo Report

#62

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Bollywoodirect Report

#63

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

tinapaynarye Report

#64

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

olduslife Report

#65

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Mochiiparadise Report

#66

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

IwishIwasBailey Report

#67

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

tjskpr Report

#68

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

My mom's senior picture, late 60s Report

#69

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

anon Report

#70

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#71

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

emeraldnob Report

#72

1960s-Incredible-Women-Hairstyles

Wide-Guava-1703 Report

People were wondering how much hairspray these women needed to create such hairdos

