The 1960s were wild. In a good way, of course. It was the decade when thousands of Americans challenged democracy, fought for their freedom and equal rights, and rewrote established norms in every realm, starting from cinema and music and ending with fashion and hair. The aforementioned even became a symbol of social change as women chose shorter and edgier cuts and men grew out their locks to lengths that were considered scandalous. The bouffants, pompadours, and poodle cuts that were all the craze in the previous decades were replaced by beehives, afros, and classic shags.

To better visualize what the ‘60s hair was all about, the team at Bored Panda compiled a list full of the most incredible hairdos from this era. Get your hairspray and teasing comb ready as you scroll through, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that mesmerized you the most!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Kate Ross, hair specialist at Irresistible Me, who kindly agreed to chat with us about ‘60s hair.