“Called The Police After An Amazon Driver Left Me This Note”
Getting things brought directly to your home has become so normal that many people don’t even take a moment to consider how perhaps “unusual” and even risky it can be to have strangers show up at your door frequently. So sometimes it can be helpful to explore examples of when it’s worth being a bit more concerned.
A woman asked the internet for advice after she got a pretty creepy note from an Amazon driver. She contacted the police but wondered if she needed to take the matter further. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Most of us prefer to not ever interact with our delivery drivers
Image credits: Jay8g / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)
But one woman decided to contact the authorities after she got a creepy note
Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: marriage_unfiltered
She shared some more info later
Many readers thought she was right to be concerned
A few thought she was blowing the situation out of proportion
Others shared similar stories
She gave an update later
This guy could be waiting in his vehicle (work or otherwise) in a place where you can't see it, but he can see you! Learning your habits and the patterns of how you do things and then one day, you're completely alone and... he pounces! Those of you who think that she's over reacting, you all must be some pervy men or something! "Oh the guy told the officer he was sorry!" Yeah and then we hear about this poor woman on the news.
This guy could be waiting in his vehicle (work or otherwise) in a place where you can't see it, but he can see you! Learning your habits and the patterns of how you do things and then one day, you're completely alone and... he pounces! Those of you who think that she's over reacting, you all must be some pervy men or something! "Oh the guy told the officer he was sorry!" Yeah and then we hear about this poor woman on the news.
30
1