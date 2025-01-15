ADVERTISEMENT

Getting things brought directly to your home has become so normal that many people don’t even take a moment to consider how perhaps “unusual” and even risky it can be to have strangers show up at your door frequently. So sometimes it can be helpful to explore examples of when it’s worth being a bit more concerned.

A woman asked the internet for advice after she got a pretty creepy note from an Amazon driver. She contacted the police but wondered if she needed to take the matter further. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Most of us prefer to not ever interact with our delivery drivers

Share icon

Image credits: Jay8g / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

But one woman decided to contact the authorities after she got a creepy note

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: marriage_unfiltered

She shared some more info later

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Many readers thought she was right to be concerned

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few thought she was blowing the situation out of proportion

Others shared similar stories

Share icon

She gave an update later

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon