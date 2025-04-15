Man’s Ex Mysteriously Finds Out About His Dates, Forces Him To Take Their Toddler, GF Is Fed Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating someone with kids is like signing up for a dinner date and finding out it comes with a side of spilled juice and ketchup stains. One minute you’re flirting over fries, the next you’re cutting grapes into quarters. It’s not just a relationship – it’s a package deal.

But when your partner’s kid suspiciously crashes your romantic nights every single time, you start wondering if your date comes with a tiny, demanding chaperone.

One Redditor walked out on her boyfriend after showing up to a restaurant, only to find him already seated with his 2-year-old son.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Dating someone with kids is thinking you’re getting a romantic night out, and getting a mini third wheel instead

Share icon

Image credits: René Ranisch / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman leaves her boyfriend at the restaurant, where they were supposed to have a date, as he brings his 2-year-old son with him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gabe Pierce / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Beth Macdonald / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The man’s ex suspiciously asks him to take the child every time he plans romantic time with his girlfriend, making her think it’s not a coincidence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Phạm Trần Hoàn Thịnh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PixieFox769

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman gets ready for a date night, but ends up leaving the restaurant as soon as she enters because her boyfriend brings his son to the date

The OP (original poster), after five months of dating a guy named Will, thought she finally had a night to herself with her man. No tantrums, no sippy cups, just candlelight and maybe some pasta that isn’t shaped like dinosaurs. But as she strutted into the restaurant, looking all cute and ready for some quality couple’s time, who did she see? Will…and Will Jr.

The OP didn’t even sit down. Just saw the situation, turned on her heels, made a U-turn, and left. If this were the first time, you’d think the OP was just being dramatic. But the really bizarre thing here is not that the toddler was there, it’s how he got there in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the OP, Will’s baby mama had a habit of popping up like a bad sequel every time they tried to plan a date. No custody agreement, no boundaries, just random “I need you to take him now” calls. It’s like she’s had a GPS tracker on their romance.

And despite the OP calling this pattern out, what is Will’s response? “I’ll try.” Which, as we all know, is relationship code for I won’t, but I’ll say I will so you don’t break up with me. But this time, Will thought he was being clever. Instead of canceling the date, he just brought the kid along. Surprise!

But the OP wasn’t having it. She dipped without a word, leaving Will chasing her out of the restaurant like in a bad rom-com. But was she too harsh? After all, Will was trying to juggle being a dad and a boyfriend, and it’s not his fault she caught feelings for someone with a kid.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Christina @ wocintechchat.com / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Dating someone with a child is not always easy, that’s true. It’s like a club where plans change fast and babysitters are worth more than gold. The key? Flexibility. Be cool when things get rescheduled, and understand that their child comes first. Don’t try to “parent” unless you’ve been invited to; you’re not here to win Step-Parent of the Year in week three.

Instead, focus on building trust with your partner and the kid. Respect the co-parenting boundaries, ask questions instead of assuming, and remember: you should accept that being a parent is a central part of your partner’s life, not a side note, even if it sometimes interrupts your romantic nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when a manipulative ex comes into the picture, suspiciously knowing exactly when those romantic nights are and purposefully ruining them, that’s a different story. Emotional manipulation can be sneaky, like guilt-tripping you for setting boundaries, making you feel selfish for wanting alone time, or using your own child as a punishment.

By threatening punishment if the dad doesn’t take the kid, his ex is using the child as a pawn to get what she wants. This type of manipulation can look like making someone feel guilty for saying no or pressuring them into a decision with the promise of negative consequences.

It’s a tactic that plays on emotions, often making the manipulated person feel like they have no choice but to comply to avoid feeling like a bad parent. But is Will the bad guy here, or just someone doing his best under the circumstances?

What do you think of this story? Should the poster have stayed and tried to make the best of it, or was her dramatic exit exactly what this situation called for? And more importantly… how does the baby mama always know? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk for ditching the date

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT