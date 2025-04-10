ADVERTISEMENT

How would you feel if your partner pulled a cheating prank on you? Pranks are all fun and games until someone ends up single or sobbing. There’s a fine line between harmless mischief and emotional sabotage, and some people stomp all over it in clown shoes.

Classic April Fools’ Day chaos is usually harmless, but every year, someone just has to take things too far, all in the name of being “funny.”

One Redditor knows this all too well as her boyfriend thought fake cheating and imaginary babies would make for a good prank. You can probably guess the outcome.

Some guys give their girlfriends flowers, others give them emotional trauma

Image credits: Orhan Pergel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman dumped her boyfriend on April Fools’ Day after he staged an elaborate fake affair and pregnancy prank, despite knowing about her cheating trauma

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman told her boyfriend she hates pranks and surprises, asked him not to pull one on her for April Fools’, but he still did

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man told the woman that he cheated on her with his best friend’s girlfriend, who was pregnant with his baby

Image credits: pedro furtado / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The man organized a dinner in his girlfriend’s backyard, complete with Italian food, decoration and an “April Fools’” sign, confessing it was all a prank

Image credits: ThrowRA_artoo

The woman dumped her boyfriend after he confessed it was all a prank, which he still did knowing she has cheating trauma from past experiences

The original poster (I’ll just call her April) had been dating her boyfriend for just over a year. Everything seemed fine, and while he wasn’t exactly a prankster, he did occasionally enjoy a harmless “boo” from around the corner – nothing major. But this year, he decided to up the ante in the most ridiculous, emotionally devastating way possible.

On April 1st, Mr. Jokester sat April down looking like he was about to confess he had a terminal illness. Tears welled up, hands were held, supportive kisses were given. Then came the news: he cheated on her with his best friend’s girlfriend…and she was pregnant.

April kicked the dude out and called the best friend to let him know his girlfriend might be carrying his buddy’s baby. But the friend dropped a truth bomb of his own: it was all a prank. Yep, this guy staged an elaborate fake confession of infidelity and a nonexistent pregnancy to prank his girlfriend, who explicitly told him she does not like pranks – especially the kind that dig into her trauma vault of past cheating experiences.

Later that evening, April found a surprise setup in her backyard. A sweet Italian dinner, fairy lights, and a smug-looking sign that said “April Fools.” Her boyfriend emerged, grinning like he had just won an Oscar, ready to celebrate his own twisted masterpiece. Except, April wasn’t clapping. Instead, she dumped him on the spot. Good for her.

But this guy isn’t going down without a fight. Since the breakup, April’s been receiving hundreds of texts, calls, and voicemails. He’s leaving messages like it’s a radio request line in the early 2000s. Here’s the problem, though: they share a friend group and April doesn’t want to be that person who fractures the crew, but she also wants this emotional barnacle off her metaphorical ship. So, what’s a girl to do?

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

You see, blocking isn’t about punishment; it’s about protecting your peace. Because when your partner has no empathy, it might be time to reevaluate that relationship. Having empathy means you can understand or at least care about how someone else feels. Wild concept, right? People who lack empathy usually dismiss your emotions, make everything about themselves, or act like consequences are optional.

Luckily, empathy can be learned! Start by encouraging real conversations, modeling emotional awareness, and gently pointing out the impact of their actions. If they show zero interest in trying and pull a prank that literally triggers your past trauma, then laugh about it, consider that your cue to exit the stage.

But how did this whole April Fools’ craze start? Well, no one knows exactly where April Fools’ Day came from, but historians think it might’ve started in France in the 16th century, when the calendar changed and some folks kept celebrating New Year’s in April. Those poor confused souls got mocked, and boom—April Fools’ Day was born.

Others trace it back to Roman festivals like Hilaria (yes, Hilaria), where people dressed in disguises and played jokes. Either way, it’s been centuries of humans doing mildly ridiculous things for a laugh. The keyword there being mildly. Because back then, the worst prank you got was probably a closet scare, not an emotional breakdown.

Moral of the story: If your sense of humor includes reenacting someone’s literal trauma for funsies, you don’t need a girlfriend, you need a therapist. Women deserve someone who surprises them with flowers, not fake babies.

What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts below! Just don’t write 37 comments – I’m still recovering from secondhand cringe.

Netizens side with the woman, saying what the man did to her is unforgivable

