Man Desperately Wants A Baby, Cheats On Wife Who Can’t Have Kids, Mad She Won’t Raise Affair Baby

They say if you make your bed, you have to lie in it. But just because you made your bed with betrayal and baby bottles doesn’t mean someone else should lie in it too. Some people cheat and then expect to be invited back in like nothing happened.

Cheating isn’t just a “whoopsie” moment; it’s a betrayal with a side of audacity. And the wild part? The cheater often pops back up later with puppy eyes, suddenly remembering how “perfect” things were. Just like one Redditor’s ex-husband, who couldn’t handle seeing her move on and tried to rewrite history.

More info: Reddit

Cheating and surprise babies are like an unexpected pizza delivery—if the toppings were heartache and divorce instead of extra cheese and pepperoni

One woman’s life is turned upside down when her husband decides to become a dad with someone else—cheating on her because she can’t have kids

The woman and her husband were high school sweethearts and happily married—until they found out the woman can’t have children

The man really wants a baby, so he cheats on his wife with his coworker and gets her pregnant—but doesn’t want to get a divorce

The woman moves on, gets a divorce, and finds another man with two kids she adores

The man tries to get back with his ex, but she refuses, so he calls her a hypocrite for accepting her stepkids while refusing to raise his affair baby

The OP (original poster) and her now ex-husband, Frank, were high school sweethearts turned married couple. Things were peachy in married land until the OP found out she couldn’t have children. A heartbreaking moment was made worse when Frank basically pulled a “But I still want to be a dad, just not with you.” Excuse you?

The dude went to work, got a coworker pregnant and told the OP he didn’t want a divorce. Luckily, that’s not how divorce works, and the OP got out of that marriage fast. The guy went on to marry the other woman, apparently pressured by his mom.

The OP also moved on and found love again with a guy named Mark, an actual gem of a man with 2 adorable sons from a previous marriage. Unlike Frank, Mark didn’t view kids as trophies or ultimatums. He’s a loving father, an emotionally intelligent partner, and honestly, a major upgrade overall.

The OP and Mark got engaged, she adores his kids, and things were going great, until Frank caught wind of her happiness. The dude started stalking the OP and accused her of being a hypocrite. Why? Because she accepted Mark’s kids but wouldn’t accept his—“under the same circumstances.” Excuse you, but in what world is a cheater in the same category as a loving partner? Yeah, not quite the same flavor of “dad,” is it?

This guy even tried to manipulate the OP to make her take him back, by saying stuff like, “All he ever wanted was to build a life with the OP and grow old together.” Okay, that’s just next level emotional manipulation. You know, that sneaky art of twisting feelings to get your way without ever technically saying, “Do what I want.”

People who do this are usually pros at guilt trips, gaslighting, and playing the victim like it’s a full-time job. They might cry at convenient times, bring up old memories, or say things like, “I thought you loved me,” just to tug at your heartstrings. If your gut says something feels off, trust it. Set boundaries, stay firm, and if they keep pushing, it’s okay to walk away—even if they bring flowers and their “changed” attitude.

So, Frank can pack up his manipulative monologue and take it elsewhere, because the OP is not interested in taking back a cheater. Because cheating isn’t just about sneaky texts or mysterious “work trips”—it’s emotional betrayal. The pros say that, for the person being cheated on, it hits deep. It wrecks their confidence, cracks their trust radar, and can turn even the most secure person into a detective with a magnifying glass.

Infidelity can trigger anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. It messes with your ability to trust—not just others, but your own judgment. Many people start overthinking, blaming themselves, or building emotional walls. Healing from being cheated on takes time, therapy (sometimes lots of it), and a whole new self-love routine.

At the end of the day, loving your fiancé’s kids is not the same as forgiving a man who broke your heart with betrayal, lies, and a surprise baby. Accepting children in a relationship is about trust and emotional context, not just biology.

What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not the jerk in this story, as a cheating ex is not the same as a divorced dad

