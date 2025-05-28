ADVERTISEMENT

Living with your best friend sounds like a lot of fun—until someone’s significant other decides to turn it into an unsolicited audition for Real Housewives: Flatmate Edition.

Relationships are already complicated, but throw in a shared living space and “borrowed” oat milk and suddenly it’s less cozy vibes and more drama. And when jealousy crashes the party? Let’s just say, living with your bestie is not as much fun anymore.

One Redditor knows this all too well, as her roommate’s girlfriend asked her to leave their shared flat for two days and went ballistic when she dared to return home. Oh, fun!

Living with your bestie is fun—until their partner tries to Feng Shui you out of your own bed

One woman finds herself kicked out of her own apartment so her roommate’s girlfriend can stage a romantic weekend anniversary

The woman lives in a shared flat with her best friend, and also has a great relationship with his girlfriend

The girlfriend asks the woman to leave the flat for two days, and sleep at her place, so she and her boyfriend can have a romantic weekend anniversary

The woman agrees to leave on Saturday but is forced to return home after being followed by a creepy guy, then berated by the girlfriend

The woman posted an update saying her roommate confronted his girlfriend for treating his friend poorly, but she broke up with him

The woman wonders if she’s a jerk for “ruining” her roommate’s anniversary by returning home after his girlfriend kicks her out

Our OP (original poster) shares a flat with her best friend of several years, “Jack”, and according to her, it’s roommate bliss – think late-night chats, shared snacks, and an actual functional living situation. Rare, I know. But what’s even more fun is that the OP and Jack’s girlfriend, Rachel, were getting along really well. I’m talking ladies’ wine nights and movie marathon level of close.

So far, everything’s giving modern-day sitcom. But hold onto your popcorn, as things are about to change. With their two-year anniversary approaching, Rachel decided it was time for a romantic two-day celebration, just her and Jack. So, what did she do? She asked the OP to leave her own flat for the weekend so they could have privacy.

Not just leave, but go sleep in Rachel’s bed, at a different flat, with two random roommates and bad WiFi. For someone writing a dissertation and needing a reliable Sunday call setup, that was a big ask. But our OP agreed to at least stay home on Sunday and do her best to accommodate Saturday.

Then Saturday rolled around and surprise – Rachel “forgot” to change the sheets on her bed. No big deal, right? But instead of offering a solution, she told the OP to find another friend to crash with – one who lived super far away. When the OP said “No thanks,” Rachel went nuclear.

She accused the OP of violating boundaries, comparing her to her toxic mother for going home late at night while being followed by a creepy guy and deciding to sit outside the flat door rather than intrude. How dare she prioritize safety over vibes? The OP apologized profusely, but the damage was done. Rachel went full ghost mode for four weeks and gave her the cold shoulder in her own flat.

But what Rachel was dishing out wasn’t just classic Mean Girl energy — it was emotional manipulation. That’s when someone twists situations, uses your emotions to get what they want, guilt-trips you, or serves up backhanded comments, all to control how you feel and act.

Where does it come from? Usually a mix of insecurity and control issues. The fix? Set boundaries like you’re guarding the last slice of pizza, and resist the urge to over-apologize for simply existing, like our OP did. As for Rachel’s whole “you need to leave your home so I can have romantic privacy” attitude? That’s a chef’s kiss example of entitlement.

Entitlement is when someone feels they inherently deserve more than others – special treatment or privileges (like exclusive access to someone else’s space) without doing anything to earn it. It can come from how someone was raised, how adults around them solved problems, or from a belief that their needs should always come first.

The best way to handle entitled folks is to say “no” clearly and not feeding the ego-beast. Sometimes, the most loving thing you can do is hand them a reality check with a polite smile. But be prepared because they might not take it well and respond with passive-aggression, like our Rachel.

Well, that friendship’s ruined, the relationship’s toast, but at least the OP got her flat back with no drama queen attached. Turns out Rachel had secretly hated OP from day one, was jealous of her bond with Jack, and went full meltdown when he defended his friend, the OP. She dumped him mid-convo, breaking his heart. That went downhill fast.

What do you think of this story? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk in this story

