ADVERTISEMENT

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but sometimes that “village” ends up being a sleep-deprived teenager who just wants to enjoy their summer break without being on diaper duty.

Teenagers are supposed to spend their summers bingeing shows, sleeping till noon, and enjoying their hobbies. Instead, some end up negotiating nap schedules like they’re tiny, unpaid nannies.

That’s exactly what happened to one Redditor who was forced to babysit her newborn niece around the clock so her sister could work and sleep, but is accused of being lazy and selfish for sneaking out to get a break.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some teens get summer internships, others get tricked into becoming full-time, unpaid babysitters

Share icon

Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One exhausted, sleep-deprived teen sneaks out of the house after being forced to babysit her sister’s newborn daily

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The teen wants to enjoy her summer break, but her sister forces her to babysit her newborn every day so she can work and sleep

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The teen suffers from insomnia, anxiety, and sleep deprivation, and tells her sister she is not capable of taking care of her child, but is told to deal with it

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cutiepatoot27

The exhausted teen sneaks out of the house and stays with a friend overnight to get some sleep, and is accused of being lazy and selfish for not babysitting

The OP (original poster) is a 14-year-old teen who just wrapped up another year of school, probably dreaming about lazy mornings and movie marathons. Instead, she got slapped with the role of full-time babysitter for her 33-year-old sister’s newborn. But our OP has zero experience with babies, gets easily overwhelmed, and deals with insomnia, which sounds like a nightmare in itself.

To make things worse, both her sister and mom work the night shift, leaving the OP alone with the baby for hours. They expected her to sleep while babysitting, which is like telling someone to nap in a hurricane. The OP was constantly on edge, terrified that something might happen if she so much as blinked too long.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when she dared to ask about daycare? Instantly denied. So, after weeks of stress and sleeplessness, the OP did what any teenager at her wit’s end might do: she dipped. She snuck out of the house and crashed at a friend’s place to finally get some rest.

Of course, her phone blew up with frantic calls and messages. And when she returned home, she was met by an angry mom, a furious sister, and enough guilt to fill a minivan. Her sister even quit her job after the OP threatened to walk out again if the unpaid babysitting continued. Now the family’s giving her the cold shoulder and calling her “lazy and selfish,” except for her dad, who’s only mildly disappointed.

So, is our teen a jerk for escaping her unpaid summer shift? Well, to be fair, being a single mom isn’t easy, and daycare costs can be wild. But that still doesn’t justify expecting a 14-year-old to be a full-time caregiver. That’s a classic case of parentification, where a child is given responsibilities that are usually meant for actual grown-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Parentification isn’t just about helping out around the house—it’s when a kid becomes the family’s emotional support, household manager, or even a stand-in parent. It can happen in families where a parent is ill, absent, working long hours, or emotionally unavailable. The child steps up and ends up sacrificing their own needs.

While it might sound “mature” on the surface, the long-term effects can be messy. Think anxiety, low self-worth, resentment, poor boundaries, and a big old pile of emotional baggage that no kid should have to carry before hitting puberty.

Because emotional burnout is a real thing, and it’s definitely not fun. It’s what happens when a person’s internal gas tank runs on empty for too long—and no, crying in the shower doesn’t count as self-care. It hits when someone’s been carrying way too much stress and emotional weight for way too long without a break.

Suddenly, even simple things feel overwhelming, causing a lack of energy, poor sleep, depression and decreased motivation. Taking a break and eliminating the stressing factors are essential in overcoming emotional exhaustion, even if it’s not easy, in some cases.

What do you think of this story? Is our teen a jerk for wanting to enjoy her summer? Let us know in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens side with the teen, saying she is not a jerk in this story, as expecting a child to be a full-time caregiver is insane

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT