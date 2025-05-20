Aunt Agrees To Watch SIL’s Kids For A Few Hours, Gets Duped Into A Two Week Babysitting Nightmare

ADVERTISEMENT

Babysitting as the cool aunt is fun – you get to give the kids snacks on demand, allow endless screen time, and still hand them back to their parents when they start to get sticky. That is, unless someone decides to turn your living room into a daycare without asking.

One minute you’re agreeing to babysit for a couple of hours, the next you’re knee deep in sippy cups and sticky floors, for weeks. And that’s exactly what happened to one childfree Redditor, who found herself blindsided by a 2-week mommy simulation after her sister-in-law ditched her kids at her place and vanished without warning.

More info: Reddit

Babysitting is all fun and snacks until it turns into an unpaid motherhood gig with sticky little interns

Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman agrees to babysit her brother’s 3 kids for a few hours but swears never to do it again after her sister-in-law ditches them at her house for 2 weeks

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s sister-in-law asks her to watch her 3 kids for a few hours, as her husband is away on a work trip, which she agrees to

Image credits: beststudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The sister in-law drops the kids off at the woman’s house and flies off to surprise her husband, leaving the woman with the kids for 2 weeks, without warning

Image credits: CaiaJoy

The woman tells her brother she will never babysit his kids again after being tricked by his wife to take care of them for 2 weeks

The OP (original poster) and her partner are childfree by choice and loving it – think peaceful weekend mornings, spontaneous date nights, and zero glitter invading their home. But despite that, the OP adores her nieces and nephews and even set up a room for them, in her new home, for when she babysits.

Like one time when the OP’s brother was away on a 2-week work trip and his wife was home alone with 3 kids. She asked the OP if she could take them off her hands for a couple of hours. The OP, of course, agreed,66yy6 but never expected she would end up in a mommy simulation for 2 whole weeks.

That’s right, the OP’s sister-in-law dropped the kids off at her place and boarded a plane without telling anyone, planning to surprise her husband on his trip. At first, the OP thought she was being punked. But then, reality quickly set in: she was now in charge of 3 young kids, with no warning, no supplies, and no return date.

The kids, of course, were sweet but needy. And suddenly, every hour became a new episode of “Survivor: Snack Time Edition.” But the OP enlisted the help of her mom, who’s apparently an angel, because she offered to watch the kids while the parents were away. Bless.

When the OP’s brother finally called his sis back, she told him she would never babysit his kids ever again. Harsh? Maybe. Justified? Definitely. Just because someone is family doesn’t give them the right to take advantage of your kindness. Why does it always have to be one person who sees kindness as a free pass to dump responsibilities on others? Kindness is a gift, not a resource to be drained.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When someone keeps asking for favors without actually doing anything in return, or expects you to take care of their needs but is never there when you need them, they might be taking advantage of you. The pros say that people who use others are often insecure, selfish, greedy, and view your relationship as a transaction that benefits them. They feel entitled to your help, but don’t feel like they need to reciprocate the favor.

Entitled people assume you’ll drop everything to cater to their needs. They genuinely believe they deserve better (or more) than others. But just because you love someone’s kids doesn’t mean you’ve signed up to co-parent them during surprise international getaways. When entitlement goes unchecked, it chips away at relationships, turning love into obligation.

And it’s a painful feeling, being used – it can impact your relationships and mental health. Weaponizing someone’s goodwill is the fastest way to make sure they never offer help again. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me into free childcare for two weeks, and congratulations—you just lost your go-to babysitter.

At the end of the day, being child-free doesn’t mean you’re heartless—it means you have the right to say no. So, next time someone says “it’s just for a few hours,” maybe double-check that they are not hiding a boarding pass in their bag.

What do you think of this story? Is the poster a jerk for swearing off babysitting forever? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman saying she is not a jerk for refusing to babysit for her brother again

