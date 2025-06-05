From folks who chronically post every waking moment on social media, to supplements hustle warriors, to the guy who casually dropped his flesh-hook suspension plans during work orientation, the internet did not hold back.

Yep, Reddit’s at it again. Someone asked the question: “What hobby is an immediate red flag?” and the answers are pure gold.

There’s a fine line between “ quirky” and “run for your life,” and that line is apparently drawn somewhere between sword collecting and hanging from the ceiling.

#1 Astrology and/or Crystals. I’m not saying being curious about them is bad, but basing your whole life off transparent rocks and outdated planet placement is a huge red flag.

#2 Taxidermy



Sorry, but spending that much time with animal corpses is just sending all sorts of red flags waving for me.

#3 One time I got a new job, and was hired in with 3 other guys at the same time. We shook hands and introduced ourselves and made small talk as we waited for orientation to start.



Then one of the guys mentioned he was excited for his first paycheck, because he was going to use it to install a series of metal chains ending in hooks on his bedroom ceiling, which he would then pierce into the flesh of his back and hang from the ceiling.



So, uh, yeah… that. If you’re into medieval t*****e or extreme body modification bondage, that’s cool I guess, but maybe don’t share it with people on the first day you meet them.

Behind all the jokes and side-eyes, there’s a deeper question: Why do we care so much about other people’s hobbies? And what does it say about someone when they have none? Some people love to crochet, others paint, and some folks… hang from ceiling hooks? Well, apparently. Some hobbies will make you pause for sure. If someone says their idea of a relaxing weekend involves street racing or “arguing for fun,” you’re probably going to clock that as a red flag. Not because having a passion is bad, but because how people engage with their hobbies can be kind of… revealing. Oversharing on Instagram? Probably just extroverted. Deeply invested in a pyramid scheme? Red flag. But collecting antique swords? Honestly, that’s kind of cool, as long as they don’t start polishing one while making eye contact with you across the dinner table.

#4 Guys who do boudoir photos or sketches give me the icks.



Like, your personal interest is in girls in lingerie? Interesting

#5 Watching streamers to the point of like “my buddy is going to stream soon” and it’s a huge streamer. Parasocial relationships are weird man.

But here’s the fun thing: even the “weird” hobbies are better than none at all. Some Redditors mentioned it’s a huge red flag when someone doesn’t have any hobbies. You don’t read, paint, hike, build Lego castles, anything? While Reddit had fun roasting questionable pastimes, science quietly chimed in with a polite cough, “Um, hobbies are actually really important?” Turns out, having a hobby is linked to lower stress, better mental health, and even increased longevity.

#6 “Arguing for fun” — like, sir, this is a group chat, not a courtroom.

#7 Crypto as a personality.

#8 The absence of a hobby is one for me. Like, what do you do for fun? Just watching TikTok or some such? What a boring life.

#9 If all you talk about is politics, I’m going to assume it’s a hobby and avoid you

Studies have shown that people with hobbies report higher life satisfaction, lower stress levels, and even better heart health. Yep, your obsession with crocheting mini hats for your cats might be doing more for your well-being than that overpriced green juice. In other words? Hobbies are like little emotional multivitamins—only with more glitter, glue, or engine grease, depending on your vibe.

#10 Golf. Don't know a lot of happy marriages where the husband is big into golfing.

#11 Being an “influencer”.

#12 They take more than a passing interest in Herbalife.

Hobbies offer a chance to enter a state of flow—that magical brain mode where you’re fully immersed in something enjoyable and lose track of time, like when you meant to scroll Reddit for five minutes and it’s suddenly next week. Basically, without hobbies, your brain gets restless. You doomscroll, you spiral, you sign up for a “fun business opportunity” that somehow involves convincing your cousin to buy protein shakes at 2AM. Hobbies aren’t just how people waste time—they’re how we show the world who we are. And yeah, some of those hobbies might be offbeat, a little weird, potentially medieval, but they also make us interesting.

#13 Asking ChatGPT before making any decision

#14 Being a sports fan. I’m not talking the fan who likes watching a game and follows their team. I’m talking the fan who acts like the team is their life and identity.

#15 Sports betting. At one point most of my male coworkers were heavily into sports betting and the amount of drama they created by borrowing from each other, losing & not returning money, etc. was unbelievable

It’s easy to mock someone who collects toe rings or keeps a spreadsheet of every cheese they’ve ever eaten. But those passions? They’re the very things that give life a little flavor. And let’s be real, being vanilla is the biggest red flag of all. ADVERTISEMENT Whether you’re planting succulents, racing cars, arguing about plot twists in Marvel movies, or collecting vintage spoons, your hobby says something about you. It says you care, you invest time and you create joy. And if it makes other people raise an eyebrow? Even better. As long as you’re not trying to convert your friends to a sketchy wellness cult, live your best hobby life, bestie! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Being a "Disney Adult.".

#17 “I collect ex's with a grudge, do you?”



If someone says their hobby is “maintaining friendships with ALL of their ex-partners”... bro, that's not emotional peace, that's a sentimental spy ring.

#18 For me, it's gaming but only playing one game. I'm a huge gamer, but I gotta admit that when somebody says they're a gamer and all they play is FIFA or LoL I tend to assume they're really fucking boring

#19 People who are into cologne/perfume tiktok and fragrance collecting, but only in a certain type of way. If they like it in a self-expressive way and actually appreciate the art, that’s cool, as long as they are mindful about overconsumption.



But a lot of the men my age who I’ve known to do this either only do it as a luxury status symbol thing to show off how many expensive products they have or because other men told them that certain scents will specifically get them laid. Yuck.



(To be fair, it’s not just men; there are definitely women who do it in that way too).

#20 Watching shows like Jersey Shore, Desperate Housewives, or The Bachelorette.

#21 Going out in the streets and backfiring your car so that everyone can hear how obnoxious you are.

#22 I once went on one date with a guy I met online who seemed like a nice enough guy and I knew he was atheist, but during the date he mentioned how one of his past times is anti-religion activism, where he joins a group who holds those large signs that basically tell people whatever they believe in is wrong.









So....People who do that. I am all for protesting things that are directly hurting people, but dont make it your whole personality to tell others what they should or should not believe in. .

#23 Posting absolutely everything on social media.

#24 Bullfighting.

#25 Influencer/ pushing get quick schemes or sponsorships.





Saying you're a "hustler on the side" usually to me stands for "i don't do research on what I'm pushing as long as the cash rolls in".

#26 Horse Back Riding. Prove me wrong. Horse girls are [crazy].

#27 NOT reading is a read flag for me.

#28 Warhammer 40k. Do not expect them to have any extra cash, ever.

#29 For me, airsoft. Specifically the type that cosplay military, take it WAY too seriously, but failed out of basic training lol.

#30 TikTok dancing.

#31 Clubbing.

#32 Trophy Hunting.

#33 I once encountered someone on a dating app whose ONLY listed hobby was tanning.

#34 Hunting. When I passed my BAFA, we were all in circle to introduce ourselves by our names and hobbies, and one of the guy proudly said his favourite hobby was hunting. Everyone looked at him silently (and I later learned that he was full-right-wing at 19 years old, like he went on protests in favour of that and advertised it to me)