ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a fine line between “ quirky” and “run for your life,” and that line is apparently drawn somewhere between sword collecting and hanging from the ceiling.

Yep, Reddit’s at it again. Someone asked the question: “What hobby is an immediate red flag?” and the answers are pure gold.

From folks who chronically post every waking moment on social media, to supplements hustle warriors, to the guy who casually dropped his flesh-hook suspension plans during work orientation, the internet did not hold back.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Assorted colorful crystals and stones displayed on a wooden surface, representing popular hobbies that give netizens the ick. Astrology and/or Crystals. I’m not saying being curious about them is bad, but basing your whole life off transparent rocks and outdated planet placement is a huge red flag.

Amakall , Edz Norton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Two taxidermy wolves with bared teeth displayed in a store setting, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick. Taxidermy

    Sorry, but spending that much time with animal corpses is just sending all sorts of red flags waving for me.

    will_write_for_tacos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh, it's a really difficult thing to do well, and there's a market for it. Unless you think that hunting is a huge red flag, this shouldn't be either.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Two people sitting on the floor with bare feet and ankles chained, illustrating the ick caused by certain hobbies. One time I got a new job, and was hired in with 3 other guys at the same time. We shook hands and introduced ourselves and made small talk as we waited for orientation to start.

    Then one of the guys mentioned he was excited for his first paycheck, because he was going to use it to install a series of metal chains ending in hooks on his bedroom ceiling, which he would then pierce into the flesh of his back and hang from the ceiling.

    So, uh, yeah… that. If you’re into medieval t*****e or extreme body modification bondage, that’s cool I guess, but maybe don’t share it with people on the first day you meet them.

    RilohKeen , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really, really don't understand this kind of extreme body piercing, but have known people who do it and they're otherwise pretty normal.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Behind all the jokes and side-eyes, there’s a deeper question: Why do we care so much about other people’s hobbies? And what does it say about someone when they have none? Some people love to crochet, others paint, and some folks… hang from ceiling hooks? Well, apparently.

    Some hobbies will make you pause for sure. If someone says their idea of a relaxing weekend involves street racing or “arguing for fun,” you’re probably going to clock that as a red flag. Not because having a passion is bad, but because how people engage with their hobbies can be kind of… revealing.

    Oversharing on Instagram? Probably just extroverted. Deeply invested in a pyramid scheme? Red flag. But collecting antique swords? Honestly, that’s kind of cool, as long as they don’t start polishing one while making eye contact with you across the dinner table.
    #4

    Woman in a white dress relaxing indoors with soft lighting, evoking moods related to hobbies that give netizens the ick. Guys who do boudoir photos or sketches give me the icks.

    Like, your personal interest is in girls in lingerie? Interesting

    xmaspruden , JulyAn 0703 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Young man with tattoo wearing headset, focused on computer screen, representing hobbies that give netizens the ick. Watching streamers to the point of like “my buddy is going to stream soon” and it’s a huge streamer. Parasocial relationships are weird man.

    RaptorRM , Yan Krukau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But here’s the fun thing: even the “weird” hobbies are better than none at all. Some Redditors mentioned it’s a huge red flag when someone doesn’t have any hobbies. You don’t read, paint, hike, build Lego castles, anything?

    While Reddit had fun roasting questionable pastimes, science quietly chimed in with a polite cough, “Um, hobbies are actually really important?” Turns out, having a hobby is linked to lower stress, better mental health, and even increased longevity.
    #6

    Couple standing on sidewalk looking upset, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick faster than a bad date. “Arguing for fun” — like, sir, this is a group chat, not a courtroom.

    GossamerSparrowTwist , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Man holding a physical Bitcoin coin close to camera, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly. Crypto as a personality.

    Consumer_Distributin , Crypto Crow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Person holding a smartphone with TikTok open, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick faster than a bad first date. The absence of a hobby is one for me. Like, what do you do for fun? Just watching TikTok or some such? What a boring life.

    MrMiniatureHero , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A collection of I Voted stickers scattered on a white surface, illustrating netizens’ hobbies that give the ick. If all you talk about is politics, I’m going to assume it’s a hobby and avoid you

    mandance17 , Element5 Digital Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Studies have shown that people with hobbies report higher life satisfaction, lower stress levels, and even better heart health. Yep, your obsession with crocheting mini hats for your cats might be doing more for your well-being than that overpriced green juice.

    In other words? Hobbies are like little emotional multivitamins—only with more glitter, glue, or engine grease, depending on your vibe.
    #10

    Man playing golf on a sunny course representing one of the hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly. Golf. Don't know a lot of happy marriages where the husband is big into golfing.

    NewPair4764 , Nathan Nedley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They could have a happy marriage, he is happy to play golf, she is happy to spend time with her boy toys. \s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Stylish woman in sunglasses holding coffee, standing by iron gate outdoors, representing hobbies that give netizens the ick. Being an “influencer”.

    TraditionalAd9146 , Christine slay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a Herbalife logo badge on a brown surface, a hobby that gives netizens the ick quickly. They take more than a passing interest in Herbalife.

    zigaliciousone , Eduardo Francisco Vazquez Murillo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hobbies offer a chance to enter a state of flow—that magical brain mode where you’re fully immersed in something enjoyable and lose track of time, like when you meant to scroll Reddit for five minutes and it’s suddenly next week.

    Basically, without hobbies, your brain gets restless. You doomscroll, you spiral, you sign up for a “fun business opportunity” that somehow involves convincing your cousin to buy protein shakes at 2AM.

    Hobbies aren’t just how people waste time—they’re how we show the world who we are. And yeah, some of those hobbies might be offbeat, a little weird, potentially medieval, but they also make us interesting.
    #13

    Person using a laptop displaying ChatGPT, related to hobbies that give netizens the ick faster than a bad first date. Asking ChatGPT before making any decision

    Shuler13 , Matheus Bertelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two men wearing colorful fan gear and sunglasses showing enthusiasm for hobbies that give netizens the ick faster. Being a sports fan. I’m not talking the fan who likes watching a game and follows their team. I’m talking the fan who acts like the team is their life and identity.

    fromyourdaughter , Luis Quintero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Racehorse with jockey in red racing gear competing on track with betting board in the background for hobbies that give netizens the ick Sports betting. At one point most of my male coworkers were heavily into sports betting and the amount of drama they created by borrowing from each other, losing & not returning money, etc. was unbelievable

    atcheish , James Anthony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s easy to mock someone who collects toe rings or keeps a spreadsheet of every cheese they’ve ever eaten. But those passions? They’re the very things that give life a little flavor. And let’s be real, being vanilla is the biggest red flag of all.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whether you’re planting succulents, racing cars, arguing about plot twists in Marvel movies, or collecting vintage spoons, your hobby says something about you. It says you care, you invest time and you create joy.

    And if it makes other people raise an eyebrow? Even better. As long as you’re not trying to convert your friends to a sketchy wellness cult, live your best hobby life, bestie!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Performer in Snow White costume entertaining a crowd, showcasing hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly. Being a "Disney Adult.".

    SodaJerk , John Tekeridis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Couple embracing on the beach at dusk while both absorbed in their phones, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick. “I collect ex's with a grudge, do you?”

    If someone says their hobby is “maintaining friendships with ALL of their ex-partners”... bro, that's not emotional peace, that's a sentimental spy ring.

    MojonConPelos , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two people holding black game controllers playing video games, illustrating popular hobbies that give netizens the ick. For me, it's gaming but only playing one game. I'm a huge gamer, but I gotta admit that when somebody says they're a gamer and all they play is FIFA or LoL I tend to assume they're really fucking boring

    DAmieba , JESHOOTS.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Variety of colorful perfume bottles displayed on modern shelves, illustrating unique hobbies that give netizens the ick. People who are into cologne/perfume tiktok and fragrance collecting, but only in a certain type of way. If they like it in a self-expressive way and actually appreciate the art, that’s cool, as long as they are mindful about overconsumption.

    But a lot of the men my age who I’ve known to do this either only do it as a luxury status symbol thing to show off how many expensive products they have or because other men told them that certain scents will specifically get them laid. Yuck.

    (To be fair, it’s not just men; there are definitely women who do it in that way too).

    Longjumping_Wrap_810 , Madalina Z Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Couple sitting on couch sharing popcorn while holding remote control, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick. Watching shows like Jersey Shore, Desperate Housewives, or The Bachelorette.

    Realfourlife , JESHOOTS.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    A teal sports car parked on a road at sunset with mountains in the background, representing hobbies that give netizens the ick. Going out in the streets and backfiring your car so that everyone can hear how obnoxious you are.

    Ho3n3r , 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓮𝓼𝓽 ™ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Crowd holding protest signs with messages, illustrating social hobbies that give netizens the ick faster than a bad date. I once went on one date with a guy I met online who seemed like a nice enough guy and I knew he was atheist, but during the date he mentioned how one of his past times is anti-religion activism, where he joins a group who holds those large signs that basically tell people whatever they believe in is wrong.




    So....People who do that. I am all for protesting things that are directly hurting people, but dont make it your whole personality to tell others what they should or should not believe in. .

    anon , Sandra Seitamaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Smartphone screen showing Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter icons related to hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly. Posting absolutely everything on social media.

    sarcasmbully , dole777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Matador dressed in traditional costume facing a bull in an arena, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick. Bullfighting.

    Emergent_Phen0men0n , Miguel Cuenca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man podcasting with headphones and microphone, smiling while discussing hobbies that give netizens the ick fast. Influencer/ pushing get quick schemes or sponsorships.


    Saying you're a "hustler on the side" usually to me stands for "i don't do research on what I'm pushing as long as the cash rolls in".

    Kristalderp , danielchrisman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Young woman horseback riding indoors, wearing a helmet, illustrating popular hobbies that give netizens the ick. Horse Back Riding. Prove me wrong. Horse girls are [crazy].

    Excuse_Loud , Gustavo Fring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Young woman reading a book by a window, illustrating one of the hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly. NOT reading is a read flag for me.

    mr_mgs11 , Rahul Shah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Warhammer miniature figure painted with skull motifs, showcasing a hobby that can give netizens the ick. Warhammer 40k. Do not expect them to have any extra cash, ever.

    Stillwater215 , backclock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Person in tactical gear with helmet and mask outdoors, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly For me, airsoft. Specifically the type that cosplay military, take it WAY too seriously, but failed out of basic training lol.

    Fast-Wrongdoer-6075 , Ferdinando Cappiello Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Young woman sharing hobbies on camera with ring light setup, illustrating hobbies that give netizens the ick quickly TikTok dancing.

    tyrwlive , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Clubbing.

    Choice-Kitchen8354 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Trophy Hunting.

    Phantom_61 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    I once encountered someone on a dating app whose ONLY listed hobby was tanning.

    Protolictor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Hunting. When I passed my BAFA, we were all in circle to introduce ourselves by our names and hobbies, and one of the guy proudly said his favourite hobby was hunting. Everyone looked at him silently (and I later learned that he was full-right-wing at 19 years old, like he went on protests in favour of that and advertised it to me)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Ellinor
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish