ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of "picking up a hobby" can sometimes feel as daunting as being asked to perform open-heart surgery with a butter knife. You see those hyper-talented people on Instagram effortlessly knitting sweaters or painting photorealistic portraits, and your own attempt to draw a stick figure suddenly feels deeply inadequate. The pressure to be good at something new can be enough to make you retreat back to the familiar comfort of your Netflix queue.

But what if we told you there's a whole universe of cool, engaging activities out there that don't require years of practice or a natural-born gift for precision? We're talking about hobbies where the joy is in the doing, the messing up, and the "hey, I made a thing!" moment, regardless of whether that thing looks like it came from a high-end boutique or a toddler's art class. Get ready to explore 23 options that are more about playful exploration than polished perfection.