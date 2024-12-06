ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are the perfect time to pick up something new. Whether it’s a creative outlet, a fun way to relax, or simply an excuse to stop doom-scrolling for 15 minutes, a hobby can be just what you need to shake things up. Luckily, there’s a starter kit for just about anything these days, and we’ve found 22 of the easiest, most exciting ways to dive into new interests. From sewing kits that’ll help you make your own animal friends, to candle-making sets that fill your home with custom scents, these kits are effortless gateways to all kinds of fresh passions.

And it’s not just cozy crafts—there are starter kits for painting, plant care, ant farming, drink mixing, and even building your own tiny worlds (yes, really). Whether you want to keep your brain buzzing over holiday downtime or gift someone the joy of discovering something totally new, these kits make it ridiculously simple to go from “curious” to “obsessed.” Ideal for beginners and busy bees alike, this list is a one-stop shop for anyone ready to dive headfirst into a new hobby.

Flower Power: Pressed Flowers For Resin, Crafts, And More

Review: "The variety was perfect to fill up 3 8x10 floating frames. The flowers were as pictured in the listing. I appreciated the included tweezers to place the flowers without accidentally crushing them." - Mama Bear

$24.99 $19.99 at Amazon
#2

Book Nook Magic: Build Your Ultimate Reading Retreat With DIY Book Nook Kit

Review: "Beware of counterfeit versions of this set. I purchased a counterfeit set that was far inferior and was missing several parts. I returned that set and purchased this one from CUTEBEE and I am very impressed. The wood used is crisp and straight, the laser cutting and patterns are precise and overall just like the marketing images. Very good attention to detail" - Thomas Aaron

$49.99 at Amazon
Cultivate Creativity With A Miniature Greenhouse Building Kit. Perfect For Those Who Love Tiny Details And Architecture, This Kit Lets You Build A Charming Greenhouse Without The Need For A Green Thumb

Review: "This was a really fun project that forces you to take your time. [...]The most fun part was putting all the pieces together and seeing it come to life." - saraj88

$41.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Carve Your Chill: Beavercraft's DIY Kit Turns You Into A Bird Sculptor

Review: "I’m super impressed by this kit. Comes with everything you need. Quality knife, polishing compound, strop, 2 pieces of wood, bandages, sandpaper, finishing oil and instructions. This is a high quality kit like everything BeaverCraft produces!" - Jared Brown

$40.99 at Amazon
Penmanship Perfection: Hand Lettering 101 Turns You Into A Calligraphy Pro

Review: "I bought this book because I wanted to learn to hand letter and it quickly improved my understanding of how to! Of course practice makes perfect so I really appreciate the practice pdf provided by ChalkFullofLove and the publisher!" - Her Wild Nest

$29.99 $16.98 at Amazon
#6

Mold Your Masterpieces: Sculpd Pottery Starter Kit For Newbies

Review: "Dude this is so cute for a date night, I was a little iffy on the price BUT if you think about buying all this separately you’d end up probably paying way more. Or end up with super cheap tools/clay that will make your project look like sheet." - jasmine

#7

Cut It Out! Turn Your Old Bottles Into New Crafts With Camdios Bottle Cutter

Review: "This is my first bottles that I've made and it kinda looks pretty cool. Ive never cut class in my life and was very scary at the beginning but the cutter comes with everything you possibly need (including gloves for safety) to do great cuts. Instruction is very detailed and i love it." - DS

$24.69 at Amazon
Starting something new doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. These kits make jumping into a fresh hobby as simple as unboxing and getting straight to the fun part. Whether you’re learning how to crochet, experimenting with watercolor painting, or growing a mini herb garden in your kitchen, these starter kits are designed to guide you every step of the way. Who knows? The gift of a new passion might just turn into the highlight of your holiday season.

Craft, Roll, And Wow: Nat Geo Marble Art Kit Unleashes Kid Creativity

Review: "It was a lot of fun. I pre-made the “6 hour waiting time” gel and started with my 4 year old straight from painting. She loved it. We didn’t exactly followed the instruction but who cares. Spent about 2 hr making pics. Cleaning was relatively easy too." - Anna

$16.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Get Lit With Softowl: Premium Soy Candle Making Kit For Cozy Nights

Review: "The instruction book is easy to follow and walks you through step by step on making the candles. You get 7 glass jars and tin cans that are so pretty. The set also includes a metal pitcher for melting wax; a thermometer to measure the temperature of the wax; plenty of soy wax; wicks and wick stabilizers. The included essential oils smell wonderful. It is a nice touch that you also get dried flowers to decorate your candles. And to top it all, you get a numerous options of beautifully designed labels to be used with the candles you make. It is just an awesome set." - Dovile

$49.97 at Amazon
#10

Boba Bliss In A Box: Unbox 6 Rounds Of Bubble Tea Kit Joy

Review: "This kit is perfect for party and group hangouts! There are cups, syrups, boba, straws, stirring… all you need is a carton of milk and a microwave to make delicious boba for the group. I recommend chilling the syrup for a while before drizzle on the cup since it holds the marbling pattern better. The matcha syrup taste like high quality matcha and the brown sugar syrup are my faves! Not so impressed by the ube one since it doesn’t make cute purple color as the packaging, and the flavor is not as strong. But other than that, this is such a cute kit for party or hangout. Legit looks like I got a cup from the boba shop!" - Quinn Ngo

$14.98 at Amazon
Splash Of Color: The Ultimate Watercolor Paint Set With Brush Pens And Pencil

Review: "I have been enchanted by this watercolor kit. Even the paint brush pens are super. I enjoyed trying to paint things I was seeing and the metallic colors were shiny and held the light well. Highly recommend this kit, only wish it had come with watercolor paper. Otherwise I love it!?" - Zazzy1

$29.99 $25.99 at Amazon
#12

Stitch Your Own Zoo With The Adorable Sew Mini Animals Kit

Review: "I originally bought the mini food kit and loved that. This is so much fun and so relaxing. Even if you are a beginner, this product will help build some skills. " - Lissa

$22.99 $16 at Amazon
Lunar Creativity: Paint Your Own Moon Lamp Kit For Stellar Vibes!

Review: "I bought this as a casual gift for my cousin who just moved to the States and started her studies. She loves doing everything related to arts so I sent it to her during autumn break and she enjoyed this a lot. The package includes all the tools including paints, palette, brush, etc and there's really nothing else to prepare on your end. You're drawing on a sphere, not a flat canvas so that must be adding more fun to it. Highly satisfied that the gift receiver was happy with it!" - ERIC IHM

$24.98 $19.98 at Amazon
#14

Seal The Deal In Style: Snag Your Own Wax Seal Stamp Kit & Impress!

Review: " I’ve used the wax candles and seals before and didn’t get fantastic results. These pellets with the little crucible are a game changer! So much fun to use and almost impossible to mess up!" - Jennifer D.

The beauty of these hobby starter kits is that they don’t just teach you something new—they give you an instant sense of accomplishment. There’s nothing quite like finishing your first candle, embroidery hoop, or resin craft and thinking, “Wow, I actually made this.” These kits strip away the intimidation and turn daunting hobbies into accessible, downright fun experiences. Whether you’re gifting them or snagging one for yourself, they’re perfect for anyone who can’t sit still without doing something creative.

Hooked On Cute: The Woobles Crochet Kit With Easy Peasy Yarn From Shark Tank

Review: "Zero negatives to share. I started with the Narwhal. As a first time crocheter, it was challenging. BUT the videos made it so intuitive and easy to follow! The yarn is incredible- soft and easy to manipulate. I just finished Fred the dinosaur and I can’t wait for the next one!!! Highly recommend!! You will not regret your Woobling adventure!" - Kelly E.

$34.95 $29.96 at Amazon
#16

Unleash Your Inner Designer With The Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit

Review: "I ordered this at very last minute and I was worried that it won’t get here in time and make the friendship bracelets before the Eras Tour.[...]The bracelet kit comes with everything you need!!" - Amazon Customer

$13.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Needle Felting Starter Kit: Your Stab At Creativity Begins Here!

Review: "This was the most satisfying project I've tried in a long time. I've never felted before, but this kit had everything I needed to get started. There are a lot of needles included, and the felting pad seems to be very good quality for a beginner. It took me about two hours this afternoon to make my first kitty - I made him a little more detailed than the instructions showed. I think he turned out super cute for a first attempt. :) I'm hooked!" - Nursery Nurse

$18.99 $16.99 at Amazon
From Rough To Buff: The National Geographic Rock Tumbler Kit Shines!

Review: "I've only had my new rock tumbler for a week but I am already super impressed with the results. I am doing this little adventure with my five-year-old grandson and he is so excited about checking out the rocks. It does take a long time so it is teaching both of us patience." - BDew

$59.99 $43.49 at Amazon
Sparkle Your Way Into A New Hobby With A Diamond Painting Kit. Add Some Bling To Your Life By Creating Dazzling Artwork One Gem At A Time, Perfect For Crafty Souls Looking To Shine Bright This Holiday Season

Review: "This is a larger canvas. Great amount of beads comes in this kit. Comes in a clear wrap, not a box (you are unable to see what the canvas is until unpacking from kit.) Really nice picture and the grid is easy to read the letters for the color identification. Highly recommend if you like diamond painting! Very pretty picture." - LM

$15.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Bring Whimsy To Your Crafting With A Clay Charm Kit. Create Adorable Miniatures To Accessorize Or Gift, Perfect For Anyone Looking To Sculpt A New Pastime This Holiday

Review: "This has been a great craft kit! My daughter and I both followed the simple, clearly illustrated instructions to create these tiny charms. They dry with bright color and wonderful shine. Each charm takes a tiny amount of clay, so the kit makes oodles of charms." - K. J. Fernandez

$21.99 $17.51 at Amazon
Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit: DIY Nails Done Right

Review: "comes with everything except nails tips. I loved the colors and my first set wa so easy to do no smell or scent at all!!! i use to do acrylic but it was a pain to clean and deal with. this loterallt is half the time and way more affordable. And this comes with ur lamp too" - T

$36.99 at Amazon
#22

Ant Empire Awaits: Connect & Learn With The Ant Farm Castle 2.0 Kit

Review: "Couldn’t be happier, we have no problems with ill fitting parts, escape isn’t possible. These guys easily climb the vertical ventilation shaft so even though the hoses seem slippery, mobility isn’t an issue. In our house it is more fun for adults than for kids, but in fairness I was the one who bought it and either way I’m pleased. Would buy again for sure!" - MarkenNerd

$28.99 $16.99 at Amazon
