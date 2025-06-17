Entitled Lady Expects Solo Traveler To Stop Drinking Alcohol So Her Kids Won’t See Women Drinking

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer vacations are supposed to be all about doing the absolute least – sleeping in, living in swimwear, and consuming suspicious amounts of pineapple juice, with or without rum. It’s that sacred time when socks are banned, emails are ignored, and decisions revolve around ‘beach or pool.’

But occasionally, paradise throws in a surprise in the form of fellow travelers who act like they personally invented morality. Just like one solo traveler experienced while trying to enjoy her all-inclusive holiday in sunny Tenerife, when a dramatic family decided alcohol was prohibited at a shared table.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some travelers bring their sunscreen and swimsuits on vacation, others bring their fake moral superiority and judgmental side-eyes

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman is trying to enjoy her solo vacation with a glass of wine when a judgy family demands she stop drinking, so she orders more in return

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman has a glass of wine with dinner at a shared table, but is told by an entitled family she must stop drinking so their kids are not exposed to it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nurseB89

After having her wine taken away and being accused of being a runaway teen, the woman orders more wine and some vodka in return

The OP (original poster) booked a solo getaway to Tenerife (already a boss move) and snagged herself a seat at a resort with community-style dining tables. While soaking up the vibes with a glass of wine in hand, she was joined by a family of 5, who clearly mistook the dining room for a church retreat, not a resort bar with bottomless booze on demand.

The mom took one look at the OP’s glass of wine and acted like she’d just witnessed a crime. She informed our solo queen that they didn’t want their children “exposed” to women drinking alcohol. Let’s pause a second for an eye-roll. Our OP, instead of apologizing for existing, clapped back with pure poise and suggested they move tables if it bothered them. Polite, firm, iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, you’d think that would be the end of the awkwardness, but oh no. These folks didn’t stop, and while the OP was grabbing some food, her wine mysteriously vanished. Suspicious? Extremely. Minutes later, a waiter approached with questions about her age, because apparently, the family told staff she was a runaway teen. Is this a Disney Channel movie?

Thankfully, the waiter was just doing his job, and once things were cleared up, he returned with a fresh glass of wine and an apology. But our OP? She wasn’t done. She took the high road and the vodka route, requesting an entire bottle of wine and a couple of shots to really make a statement. And when she casually downed them as the family returned, they did what any overly sanctimonious people would do: they stormed out.

Share icon

Image credits: minervastudio/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

So, was the OP a jerk for leaning into the moment and ordering a celebratory vodka? Let’s be real – if a stranger’s glass of pinot noir is ruining your children’s innocence, maybe it’s not the wine that’s the problem. In a shared space, you’ve got to expect a little diversity. Some people drink, some don’t, and some know how to handle both without turning it into a morality play.

The illusion of moral superiority isn’t always about being right – it’s often about feeling more righteous than everyone else. People who think they’re sitting on the golden throne of virtue usually base it on selective beliefs, personal biases, or a desperate need to control their environment.

Basically, these superiority complexes are often just insecurity dressed up in judgmental beige. This illusion gives them a weird sense of power, like telling strangers what they should or shouldn’t drink while on vacation. Because nobody wants to have to give in to some stranger’s ridiculous rules, especially while traveling.

It’s a known fact that traveling is good for mental health. It helps reduce stress, boosts creativity and can even help with anxiety. But traveling alone is like giving your brain a bubble bath – it offers the kind of peace and mental reset you can’t get when your group chat is blowing up or your travel buddy insists on a 7 a.m. hike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pros say solo travel can be a transformative experience that boosts self-confidence, sharpens decision-making skills, and fosters emotional resilience. It’s you, your thoughts, and a whole new place to explore, with no one around to judge your 11 a.m. gelato habit. Plus, having full control over your itinerary is not just independence – it’s therapy with a tan.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? Was the poster right to order alcohol? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for drinking alcohol as the family is entitled for demanding she stop

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT