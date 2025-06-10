ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have a talent for turning a casual hangout into a drama fest, and kids seem to be natural stars at it. Throw in some new fancy clothes, a sprinkle of sass, and voilà – instant fireworks. It’s wild how a teen’s “yucky” face can cause more damage than a swarm of mosquitoes at a picnic.

And our Redditor knows this all too well as her 13-year-old niece decided that fat-shaming her cool aunt, who promised to buy her a whole new summer wardrobe, was a good idea, and got mad when she canceled the offer.

More info: Reddit

Being the cool aunt is super fun until your niece starts roasting you like a campfire marshmallow

One woman cancels the shopping spree she promised her teen niece after being fat-shamed by her

The woman loves her niece and enjoys spending time with her, and even offers to take her on a shopping spree for a new summer wardrobe

“You look really fat.”The woman shows her niece a pic of a dress she got for an event, but gets hit with a “yucky” face and a body-shaming comment

The aunt is hurt by her niece’s comment, so she cancels their shopping session, but is told by her mom and sis that she’s expecting adult behavior from a child

The OP (original poster), one doting aunt, generously offered her time, affection, and soon-to-be maxed-out credit card to bond with her niece, Gabby. They’ve built a sweet little tradition of hanging out together -park days, bonding sessions, some quality one-on-one time. All was well in Auntieland… until one brutal comment came in like a wrecking ball.

While at the park, the OP showed Gabby a photo of the dress she planned to wear to an event with her long-term boyfriend. And this tiny sass-master-in-training hit her with the “yucky” face and a fun comment to go with it: “You look really fat.” Uh, excuse you? Run that back?

Yep, darling Gabby decided to channel her inner mean girl, with zero tact and even less empathy, and fired off an unsolicited roast of her aunt’s appearance. The OP, understandably hurt and gobsmacked, took a step back from their hangouts. Can you blame her?

Now, here’s where it gets spicy: Auntie had promised Gabby a summer shopping spree – I’m talking matching outfits, cute sunglasses, the works. But after the insult, the offer was revoked. Gabby didn’t take it well. She offered a half-baked apology, complete with eye rolls and attitude. Then, weeks later, when shopping season rolled around, she expected the slate to be clean.

But our cool auntie basically said that a fake sorry doesn’t always fix things. Which, honestly, is a masterclass in setting boundaries and teaching accountability. Kids have to learn somehow, and the lessons are not always as fun as a shopping spree, especially when body-shaming is involved.

Body shaming is like the unwelcome party guest who crashes the fun and spills punch everywhere. It’s when people mock or judge someone’s body and appearance, usually to feel better about themselves or to fit in with the cool crowd. The problem? It’s no joke for the person on the receiving end.

It can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and even serious mental health issues, like depression or eating disorders. Kids often pick it up from adults or the media, thinking it’s normal or funny. Being young is not a free pass to be mean — little insults add up like bad pennies, and nobody wants that kind of souvenir.

Because body-shaming isn’t just a one-off mean comment; it’s a form of bullying disguised as honesty. It’s not just about teasing — it’s a power game that leaves bruises no one sees but hurts like hell. When kids aren’t taught to stop, that toxic energy passes down like a bad family recipe.

The kid who was teased today could be the bully tomorrow, because sometimes pain wants company. Breaking the bullying cycle means calling it out early, teaching empathy, and taking responsibility for hurting someone’s feelings.

And the OP clearly felt hurt and even felt the need to justify that she’s “not even fat.” That shows how deep body shaming can cut, even when the comment comes from a teenager.

So, what’s your take on this story? Is our aunt just beefing with a kid, or is she right to cancel their shopping trip? Drop your thoughts and comments below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying that at 13, the niece is old enough to know better

