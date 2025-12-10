ADVERTISEMENT

A few countries have built themselves recognition (even infamy) for their brand of cosmetic surgery. Koreans have K-Beauty, Colombia has become a go-to for liposuction, and Brazil has its own buttocks-enhancement procedure.

Recently, Turkey climbed up that list through its plastic surgery methods, which have grown in global popularity over recent years. If you’re unfamiliar with the outcomes of such operations, here are some photos for you to check out.

These before-and-after pictures show how starkly different a person can look after undergoing the procedures. Scroll through and be mesmerized.