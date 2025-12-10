ADVERTISEMENT

A few countries have built themselves recognition (even infamy) for their brand of cosmetic surgery. Koreans have K-Beauty, Colombia has become a go-to for liposuction, and Brazil has its own buttocks-enhancement procedure

Recently, Turkey climbed up that list through its plastic surgery methods, which have grown in global popularity over recent years. If you’re unfamiliar with the outcomes of such operations, here are some photos for you to check out. 

These before-and-after pictures show how starkly different a person can look after undergoing the procedures. Scroll through and be mesmerized.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing significant changes in a young man's facial appearance from multiple angles.

From childhood, he faced the challenges of a short face and Class 2 malocclusion—a condition that not only affected the aesthetics of his facial structure but also led to issues with jaw closure and a small airway.

As he grew older, the time came to take the next step: orthognathic surgery. The goal was clear—to improve not just his facial aesthetics but also his airway function and the health of his temporomandibular joints.

We performed bimaxillary surgery, carefully aligning his upper and lower jaws. Six months later, to further enhance both his airway and his overall appearance, we completed the process with genioplasty.

dr.mehmetcomert Report

18points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Side by side before and after photos showing a woman’s cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey with a refined nose and softer features.

    Rhinoplasty.

    drahmetdilber Report

    18points
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before: Pretty girl; unfortunate nose. After: Lesser beauties have launched ships! 😳 Holy mackerel!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Before and after photos showing dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey with significant facial rejuvenation results.

    Our lovely patient from Germany achieved her dream of turning back time with a Deep Plane Full Face and Neck Lift.

    drferhatilen Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments

    The popularity of Turkish plastic surgery has also benefited the country’s economy. In 2022, Turkey’s global medical tourism market was reportedly valued at $14 billion. According to Aktif International Hospital in Istanbul, the government also offers packages that combine medical care with “unique cultural experiences.”
    #4

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing dramatic facial transformation of a middle-aged woman.

    Midface and temple lift, lip lift with fat injection, and upper/under blepharoplasty.

    imedmedicalistanbul Report

    16points
    POST
    #5

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey on a young woman.

    Our main goal in rhinoplasty: a natural, nose that matches all proportions of the face.

    cempayasli Report

    16points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looked so exotic before. Why did she get a nose job she didn't need it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Before and after photos of a woman showing results of cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting facial transformation.

    Every part of her face was thoughtfully refined, each subunit considered individually and harmonized as a whole to achieve a natural, elegant result without changing her true self.

    Her transformation included an extended deep plane facelift and neck lift with midface modification.

    dr.mehmetcomert Report

    16points
    POST

    So, why has Turkey become a hotspot for people seeking to alter their physical appearance? Price is one of the top reasons. According to Baltimore-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffery Schrieber, people can get half the price of what they would pay in the United States. 

    “While a breast augmentation in the U.S. may cost around $6,000 to $12,000, the same procedure in Turkey might only cost $3,000 to $5,000,” Dr. Schrieber wrote in an article for his website, adding that the potential savings can easily attract people.
    #7

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing significant facial transformation and rejuvenation results.

    Our dear patient had a full face rejuvenation recently. This is her 10-week post-bariatric facial rejuvenation surgery.

    careinturkey Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing cosmetic surgery results in Turkey, highlighting unrecognizable changes.

    op.dr.fatihyunusemre Report

    14points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was unique before and exotic.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing cosmetic surgery results on a woman’s face after 6 months in Turkey.

    Deep Plane Face and Necklift, Upper and Lower Eyelid Surgery, Temple lift, Liplift, and Fat transfer to face Before and 6 months after full facial rejuvenation surgery.

    drgiraygenc Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking to the cultural experience, Dr. Schrieber explains that Turkey packages it as a “medical vacation” to help individuals feel enjoyment about the procedure they are about to undergo. At the same time, it amplifies the excitement of getting the body they’ve always wanted.  

    Dr. Schrieber adds that many clinics in Turkey are likewise savvy with their marketing, promising top-notch care and impressive results courtesy of some of the world’s best surgeons.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Before and after close-up portraits of a woman showing dramatic changes after cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

    Vickie underwent:

    Endoscopic style brow lift for a refreshed upper face.

    An extended deep plane facelift for a robust and durable restoration of her face.

    Deep neck lift with partial removal of submandibular glands to restore the youthful neck definition she desired.

    Full facial fat grafting with stromal cells to enhance contours and improve skin quality.

    Lip lift to balance her facial features even more.

    Lower blepharoplasty to soften the transition between her lower eyelids and cheeks.

    Full facial laser resurfacing, because aging face requires a holistic approach

    dr.mehmetcomert Report

    14points
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lotta these, their friends prolly enter their houses and say, “Hi! I’m Olga. And you are …?” And then when they hear laughter, it dawns on them and their jaws drop. Everyone on here is just as good as Paul Nasser does.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #11

    Side-by-side before and after profile images of a man who became unrecognizable after cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

    Through rhinoplasty surgery, the nose structure of our patient was shaped to match her facial lines.

    healthinglobeclinic Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing a woman’s dramatic transformation and improved youthful appearance.

    Facelift, neck lift and blepharoplasty – a complete facial rejuvenation journey.

    careinturkey Report

    14points
    POST

    Turkey has a reputation for world-class medical expertise. Many of their doctors are trained by some of the best educators at prestigious institutions in Europe and the United States, such as the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and Charité. The country’s healthcare system is likewise top-notch

    Many of their doctors hold certifications from globally renowned organizations like the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), which is a testament to their credibility.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Before and after images showing skin improvement after cosmetic surgery in Turkey for facial scar treatment.

    Reversing the effects of permanent fillers and rigorous steroid treatments.
    She underwent two sessions of microfat grafting enriched with mechanically processed stromal vascular fraction (the stem-cell-rich portion of fat). This was combined with:
    •Two sessions of CO2 laser
    •Multiple rounds of microneedling to address skin atrophy
    •Radiofrequency subcision

    dr.mehmetcomert Report

    14points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watch out for those fillers!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Before and after photos showing dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey with improved facial features and contour.

    Chin Implant has refined the facial structure, offering a more harmonious and sculpted look. The result? A confident and striking profile!

    drgiraygenc Report

    13points
    POST
    emjay_1 avatar
    EmJay
    EmJay
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Side-by-side profile views of a woman before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing dramatic transformation.

    Rhinoplasty procedure. After 4 months.

    drgiraygenc Report

    13points
    POST
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just remarkable! I wanna go to Turkey!

    1
    1point
    reply

    If you’re someone living abroad, Turkey’s packages become more enticing. Most clinics offer all-inclusive packages that include pre-operative consultations (video call if necessary), accommodation in upscale hotels, and transportation, in addition to the surgery and post-operative care. 

    They rid patients of the need to deal with logistical hassles, which would be difficult to pass up for potential overseas clients.
    #16

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic changes after cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting transformation results.

    Deep-plane facelift surgery has a shorter recovery time. This technique ensures long-lasting results. The surgery takes an average of 6 hours.

    op.dr.alidogan_plastikcerrah Report

    13points
    POST
    lilli2000 avatar
    Lil be lil
    Lil be lil
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow so nice. So you never have to be old again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Before and after images of a woman showing dramatic changes after cosmetic surgery in Turkey with smoother skin and refined facial features.

    I performed a deep plane facelift, a deep neck lift, a temporal lift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, and a buccal fat removal on her.

    opdrsonerkaraali Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing results of cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

    doc.dr.ayhanokumus Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    Side and front views of a woman after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing facial rejuvenation and lift procedures.

    dr.mehmetcomert Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Side-by-side close-up of a woman before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing dramatic facial transformation.

    3 years post op.

    drbahadirbaykal Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing facial changes and nose reshaping.

    After several failed surgeries and severe necrosis, the columella was completely lost her nose. Just 1 week after reconstructive rhinoplasty — a new beginning takes shape.

    dr.oguzhanoguz Report

    13points
    POST
    #22

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing changes after cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting unrecognizable transformation.

    privacyestetik Report

    13points
    POST
    #23

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey, becoming unrecognizable.

    Deep plane face & neck lift, fox eyes and rhinoplasty surgery.

    drkerimunal Report

    13points
    POST
    #24

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing a man’s facial transformation and rejuvenation results.

    Face and neck lift transformation for our male patient.

    careinturkey Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic changes after cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting transformation results.

    Deep plane facelift.

    drkul_aesthetic_surgery Report

    13points
    POST
    #26

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing a woman’s facial transformation and improved skin appearance.

    Deep plane facelift.

    drkul_aesthetic_surgery Report

    13points
    POST
    #27

    Before and after photos showing dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey on a middle-aged woman with blonde hair.

    Full Facial Rejuvenation with a Periorbital ( Around the Eye) Focus.
    7 Months Postoperative

    dr.mehmetcomert Report

    13points
    POST
    #28

    Before and after comparison of a woman who became unrecognizable after cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting facial transformation.

    V-SHAPE deep plane face & neck lift, upper & lower eyelids, cheek lift, and lip lift surgeries.

    drkerimunal Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing facial transformation.

    Endoscopic deep plane facelift, postoperative 18th day result.

    drkul_aesthetic_surgery Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing cosmetic surgery results of a woman’s nose in Turkey.

    drbahadirbaykal Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing a man’s transformed nose and facial profile.

    drbahadirbaykal Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic cosmetic surgery results in Turkey, highlighting unrecognizable transformation.

    Rhinoplasty.

    privacyestetik Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Before and after close-up of a woman showing changes after cosmetic surgery in Turkey with noticeable facial enhancements.

    6 months after surgery, the nose has refined beautifully.

    drboraok Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing facial changes and enhancements.

    Deep plane facelift, postoperative 3 years.

    drkul_aesthetic_surgery Report

    12points
    POST
    #35

    Side-by-side before and after images showing dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey.

    Here is 3 months after the Firatlift type 2 operation combined with rhinoplasty. With this procedure, we perform a full facial rejuvenation to patients who are still young, not desiring the full incisions in front of the ear or the hairline.

    drmirzafirat Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Before and after images showing a man’s hair transformation after cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting dramatic changes.

    Afro hair transplant results.

    estemedicalgroupistanbul Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing facelift results on middle-aged women from multiple angles.

    doc.dr.ayhanokumus Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Before and after close-up portraits of a woman showing changes from cosmetic surgery in Turkey altering her facial features.

    doc.dr.ayhanokumus Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Before and after comparison of hair restoration showing results of cosmetic surgery in Turkey for enhanced hair density.

    medawayhairtransplant Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing a man who became completely unrecognizable with a fuller hairline and refreshed appearance.

    Hair transplant.

    clinicexpert Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Before and after close-up of a nose showing cosmetic surgery results in Turkey with improved nose shape and alignment.

    internationalplus Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Before and after close-up of a woman’s face showing dramatic cosmetic surgery results in Turkey, highlighting transformation.

    drboraok Report

    10points
    POST
    #43

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing dramatic transformation by Dr. Bora Ok on a young man.

    drboraok Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic changes from cosmetic surgery in Turkey on her face and neck.

    Face and neck lift, deep neck reduction.

    careinturkey Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Before and after hair restoration treatment in Turkey, showing improved hair density and natural hairline results.

    careinturkey Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Side-by-side before and after images showing cosmetic surgery results on a woman in Turkey enhancing facial profile.

    With double chin liposuction & thread lift, excess fat under the chin is removed, the skin is tightened, and the jawline is beautifully redefined.

    clinicexpert Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    Side-by-side before and after images of a young man showing cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey.

    drevcimik Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    Before and after images showing hairline restoration results of cosmetic surgery in Turkey by Dr Bora Ok.

    drboraok Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Side-by-side before and after images showing a woman’s transformation after cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

    drboraok Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    Before and after images showing hair restoration results from cosmetic surgery in Turkey on a man with thinning hair.

    careinturkey Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    Before and after arm lift cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing reduced sagging and smoother skin texture.

    clinicexpert Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    Side-by-side before and after images showing cosmetic surgery results on a woman's nose in Turkey.

    clinicexpert Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing facial transformation and improved jawline profile on a woman.

    Deep plane face and neck lift, postoperative 7 months.

    drkul_aesthetic_surgery Report

    9points
    POST
    #54

    Before and after photos of a man showing changes from cosmetic surgery in Turkey, highlighting unrecognizable transformation.

    drboraok Report

    8points
    POST
    #55

    Side and front before and after photos of a man showing changes from cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

    Facelift, neck lift with deep neck reduction, and lip lift brought harmony back to his profile and definition back to his jawline.

    careinturkey Report

    8points
    POST
    #56

    Before and after photos showing dramatic cosmetic surgery transformation in Turkey with noticeable facial enhancements.

    The stunning four-month results of our beautiful patient, who underwent a secondary facelift, neck lift, and temporal browlift.

    careinturkey Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Before and after hair transplant results showing visible improvement, featured in cosmetic surgery in Turkey transformations.

    clinicexpert Report

    8points
    POST
    #58

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing cosmetic surgery results in Turkey with visible facial enhancements.

    Jawline filler enhances the chin contour, giving you a younger, more symmetrical, and attractive appearance.

    clinicexpert Report

    8points
    POST
    #59

    Before and after photos of a man showing cosmetic surgery results in Turkey with noticeable changes in hair and facial features.

    clinicexpert Report

    8points
    POST
    #60

    Side-by-side before and after images of a patient’s cosmetic surgery results in Turkey showing facial changes.

    clinicexpert Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing hair restoration and facial transformation in a man.

    clinicexpert.hairtransplant Report

    8points
    POST
    #62

    Before and after photos of a woman showing results of cosmetic surgery in Turkey with noticeable facial changes.

    Hair transplant.

    istanbul_care_clinic Report

    8points
    POST
    #63

    Side-by-side before and after profile of a woman showing cosmetic surgery results in Turkey.

    internationalplus Report

    8points
    POST
    #64

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing cosmetic surgery results on the jawline and neck in Turkey.

    It is possible to achieve the desired cervicomental angle with isolated neck lift in men. This procedure is not a liposuction. It requires removing the excess deep neck tissues(fat, gland, muscle) through submental and postauricular incisions and liftiing the lax platysma muscle.

    drkul_aesthetic_surgery Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Before and after cosmetic surgery in Turkey showing significant change in appearance of a man with hair restoration.

    clinicexpert Report

    7points
    POST
    #66

    Before and after images showing drastic changes in appearance after cosmetic surgery in Turkey for a middle-aged man.

    Hair transplant.

    istanbul_care_clinic Report

    7points
    POST
    #67

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing cosmetic surgery results on a nose performed in Turkey.

    clinicexpert Report

    6points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!