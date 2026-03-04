Dr. Terry Dubrow From ‘Botched’ Gives His Medical Verdict On Jim Carrey’s Face After Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Famed plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow said the internet needed to calm down with its rampant conspiracy theories about Jim Carrey’s viral face.

After the legendary comedian attended the César Film Awards ceremony in Paris last week, netizens took one look at his face and began claiming it was a clone or an impersonator who showed up to the ceremony.

Highlights Famed plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow addressed the rampant conspiracy theories about Jim Carrey.

Carrey's appearance at the César Film Awards ceremony last week sparked rampant clone rumors.

Dr. Dubrow said some patients may need a year for the swelling to reduce after undergoing plastic surgery.

The 64-year-old actor was left "sad" and thought "people are stupid," insiders said.

The wild conspiracy theories reportedly left the 64-year-old actor “sad,” thinking “people are stupid.”

Image credits: CANAL+

Jim Carrey accepted the Honorary César Award for his decades-long work on the big screen at the award show, dubbed the French Oscars.

He delivered an entire speech in French as he accepted the award.

But instead of celebrating the outstanding moment, netizens fixated on his fuller, smoother, and seemingly swollen face. Many claimed he looked “unrecognizable” and spun rumors about him being cloned or impersonated.

Image credits: E! Entertainment

Some netizens also believed his appearance might have been the result of cosmetic surgery.

Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow weighed in and said it was “too bad” that viewers weren’t allowing a Hollywood star to age without speculation.

“It’s too bad he’s there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and all anybody wants to talk about is his face,” the 67-year-old surgeon said.

The Botched star called it a “bummer” that people were fixating on the iconic funnyman’s appearance rather than the award

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Calling the situation “kind of a bummer,” the expert said people, including the biggest stars of Hollywood, should be “allowed” to age.

“Here’s the truth. Jim Carrey has looked so young for so many years that as soon as he shows any sign of aging at all, people are surprised,” he said.

“He’s allowed to get a little bit older,” he added.

Image credits: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Dubrow said he wasn’t sure if The Mask star had gone under the knife to alter his facial appearance. But he explained that the actor, if he did indeed undergo plastic surgery, might experience some swelling.

“I will bet you if some of that that you’re seeing is swelling, and I have no idea [if it actually is], he’ll look very different when that swelling comes down,” he went on to say. “So give him a little time.”

He noted that it could take even a year for the swelling to reduce for some patients.

“He’s still incredibly handsome…,” said the expert surgeon. “So let’s be a little kind”

Image credits: CANAL+

Despite all the rampant rumors, the reality TV doctor said he believes it was “probably Jim Carrey” at the award show, adding: “I wouldn’t want anybody to impersonate our national treasure.”

“I still think he’s Jim Carrey. He’s a national treasure. He’s still incredibly handsome and super talented and we all love him,” he said. “So let’s be a little kind about things.”

Image credits: Carey Glenn/Flickr

The plastic surgeon said the Bruce Almighty star still “looks great” and is “still [his] favorite comedian.”

“Jim Carrey doesn’t give an S, and I love him for that. We all should love him for that,” he continued.

In a message to viewers, he said, “Focus on the Lifetime Achievement Award. Don’t focus on any possible plastic surgery and focus on the fact that Jim Carrey is a national treasure. We love him.”

Insiders revealed how “sad’ the Hollywood star was after the rampant clone rumors

Image credits: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

In the wake of the bizarre conspiracy theories, insiders said Carrey was reportedly upset about the cruel clone rumors.

“Jim is sad,” an insider told theDaily Mail. “Not because people are questioning or making fun of his appearance, he’s not worried about that at all. Rather, he is sad that people are stupid.”

The world-famous comedian is living in a world where people believe a “64-year-old man is now apparently a clone,” the source added.

Image credits: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

The insider said the iconic funnyman found it “frustrating” that people think he “isn’t the real Jim Carrey,” and he wasn’t “taking the situation lightly.”

“For Jim, this is something he should laugh about, but stupidity like this is a not a laughing matter,” the source added.

Following the storm of rumors, a representative for the Dumb and Dumber actor shared a statement on March 2 and confirmed, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

“All just to look younger,” a netizen commented online, while another said, “Totally looks like Jim Carrey to me. People are idiots”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the French award show, also confirmed that it was Carrey himself who accepted the award in Paris.

“He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words” and spent a long time planning his visit to Paris, Caulier told Variety.

He went on to say that the physical appearance of The Truman Show star was a “non-issue” for him.

“Just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance,” he added.

“No wonder this dude doesn’t want to be in the spotlight anymore. Leave Jim alone,” one commented online

