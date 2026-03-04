Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dr. Terry Dubrow From ‘Botched’ Gives His Medical Verdict On Jim Carrey’s Face After Controversy
Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Famed plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow said the internet needed to calm down with its rampant conspiracy theories about Jim Carrey’s viral face.

After the legendary comedian attended the César Film Awards ceremony in Paris last week, netizens took one look at his face and began claiming it was a clone or an impersonator who showed up to the ceremony.

Highlights
  • Famed plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow addressed the rampant conspiracy theories about Jim Carrey.
  • Carrey's appearance at the César Film Awards ceremony last week sparked rampant clone rumors.
  • Dr. Dubrow said some patients may need a year for the swelling to reduce after undergoing plastic surgery.
  • The 64-year-old actor was left “sad” and thought “people are stupid,” insiders said.

The wild conspiracy theories reportedly left the 64-year-old actor “sad,” thinking “people are stupid.”

    Jim Carrey with a contemplative expression at an event, related to Dr Terry Dubrow from Botched medical verdict.

    Image credits: CANAL+

    Jim Carrey accepted the Honorary César Award for his decades-long work on the big screen at the award show, dubbed the French Oscars.

    He delivered an entire speech in French as he accepted the award.

    But instead of celebrating the outstanding moment, netizens fixated on his fuller, smoother, and seemingly swollen face. Many claimed he looked “unrecognizable” and spun rumors about him being cloned or impersonated.

    Dr. Terry Dubrow from Botched in black scrubs giving medical verdict on Jim Carrey’s face controversy in a studio setting

    Image credits: E! Entertainment

    Some netizens also believed his appearance might have been the result of cosmetic surgery.

    Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow weighed in and said it was “too bad” that viewers weren’t allowing a Hollywood star to age without speculation.

    “It’s too bad he’s there to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and all anybody wants to talk about is his face,” the 67-year-old surgeon said.

    The Botched star called it a “bummer” that people were fixating on the iconic funnyman’s appearance rather than the award

    Jim Carrey in a black tuxedo holding an award, with focus on his face after medical verdict controversy.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Comment from Jessica Cooley about the impact of social media and AI on society, expressing concern for the future.

    Calling the situation “kind of a bummer,” the expert said people, including the biggest stars of Hollywood, should be “allowed” to age.

    “Here’s the truth. Jim Carrey has looked so young for so many years that as soon as he shows any sign of aging at all, people are surprised,” he said.

    “He’s allowed to get a little bit older,” he added.

    Dr. Terry Dubrow from Botched analyzing Jim Carrey’s face in medical verdict after public controversy event.

    Image credits: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

    Comment by Sierra Boissonnault reacting to Jim Carrey’s changing appearance, related to Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict.

    Dubrow said he wasn’t sure if The Mask star had gone under the knife to alter his facial appearance. But he explained that the actor, if he did indeed undergo plastic surgery, might experience some swelling.

    “I will bet you if some of that that you’re seeing is swelling, and I have no idea [if it actually is], he’ll look very different when that swelling comes down,” he went on to say. “So give him a little time.”

    He noted that it could take even a year for the swelling to reduce for some patients.

    “He’s still incredibly handsome…,” said the expert surgeon. “So let’s be a little kind”

    Jim Carrey in a black suit speaking at an event with a focus on his face after controversy with Dr Terry Dubrow's verdict.

    Image credits: CANAL+

    Comment from June Hamilton discussing Jim Carrey and mentioning Dr. Terry Dubrow's medical verdict on controversy.

    Despite all the rampant rumors, the reality TV doctor said he believes it was “probably Jim Carrey” at the award show, adding: “I wouldn’t want anybody to impersonate our national treasure.”

    “I still think he’s Jim Carrey. He’s a national treasure. He’s still incredibly handsome and super talented and we all love him,” he said. “So let’s be a little kind about things.”

    Dr. Terry Dubrow in a black suit posing at an event, known for his medical verdict on Jim Carrey’s face controversy.

    Image credits: Carey Glenn/Flickr

    Comment by Elizabeth Anzalone discussing Dr. Terry Dubrow’s opinion on Jim Carrey’s face controversy.

    The plastic surgeon said the Bruce Almighty star still “looks great” and is “still [his] favorite comedian.”

    “Jim Carrey doesn’t give an S, and I love him for that. We all should love him for that,” he continued.

    In a message to viewers, he said, “Focus on the Lifetime Achievement Award. Don’t focus on any possible plastic surgery and focus on the fact that Jim Carrey is a national treasure. We love him.”

    Insiders revealed how “sad’ the Hollywood star was after the rampant clone rumors

    Jim Carrey at a formal event, close-up portrait highlighting facial features for Dr Terry Dubrow medical verdict discussion.

    Image credits: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jim Carrey’s public appearances after face controversy.

    In the wake of the bizarre conspiracy theories, insiders said Carrey was reportedly upset about the cruel clone rumors.

    “Jim is sad,” an insider told theDaily Mail. “Not because people are questioning or making fun of his appearance, he’s not worried about that at all. Rather, he is sad that people are stupid.”

    The world-famous comedian is living in a world where people believe a “64-year-old man is now apparently a clone,” the source added.

    Man with medium-length brown hair wearing a pinstripe suit and polka dot tie discusses Jim Carrey face medical verdict

    Image credits: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

    The insider said the iconic funnyman found it “frustrating” that people think he “isn’t the real Jim Carrey,” and he wasn’t “taking the situation lightly.”

    “For Jim, this is something he should laugh about, but stupidity like this is a not a laughing matter,” the source added.

    Following the storm of rumors, a representative for the Dumb and Dumber actor shared a statement on March 2 and confirmed, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

    “All just to look younger,” a netizen commented online, while another said, “Totally looks like Jim Carrey to me. People are idiots”

     

    Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the French award show, also confirmed that it was Carrey himself who accepted the award in Paris.

    “He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words” and spent a long time planning his visit to Paris, Caulier told Variety.

    He went on to say that the physical appearance of The Truman Show star was a “non-issue” for him.

    “Just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance,” he added.

    “No wonder this dude doesn’t want to be in the spotlight anymore. Leave Jim alone,” one commented online

    Comment by Monique Mullin discussing changes in handedness and eye color supposedly due to plastic surgery.

    Comment from Top News Memes about movie PR, mentioning makeup artist who made someone look like Jim Carrey after controversy.

    Comment by Char Marie asking why someone hasn’t come out and said something, with a thinking face emoji.

    Comment by Cheryl Simms in a social media post discussing differences in appearance related to Jim Carrey's face controversy.

    Comment by Chris Gale discussing Jim Carrey’s demeanor and appearance amid Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict.

    Dr. Terry Dubrow sharing his medical verdict on Jim Carrey’s face amid recent controversy in a video comment.

    Dr. Terry Dubrow from Botched commenting on Jim Carrey’s face after recent controversy in a social media post.

    Comment from Deena Penhale criticizing makeup smudges on Jim Carrey’s face amid Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict controversy.

    Comment about Jim Carrey's face controversy, mentioning Dr. Terry Dubrow from Botched giving a medical verdict.

    Comment from Ally JJ discussing dramatic versus logical explanations in an online conversation about Jim Carrey’s face controversy.

    Comment by Dixie Farthing discussing changes to Jim Carrey’s face possibly due to an eye lift surgery.

    Comment by Brian Gre about filler injections and eyelid surgery on Jim Carrey’s face after controversy discussed by Dr. Terry Dubrow

    Comment by Lettyjean Avila praising Dr. Dubrow and supporting Jim Carrey amid face controversy discussion.

    User comment expressing support for Jim Carrey amid face controversy with Dr. Terry Dubrow's medical verdict referenced.

    Comment praising Jim Carrey’s face after Dr Terry Dubrow from Botched’s medical verdict on plastic surgery and age.

    Comment from Corina Kelly discussing bruises and swelling on Jim Carrey’s face after surgery, with Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Jim Carrey’s face and speculating on surgery in a light blue message box.

    Comment from Bart Spruyt discussing Jim Carrey’s presence with family amid face controversy, related to Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict.

    Comment by Erick Smith stating All just to look younger in a light blue speech bubble on a white background discussing Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict on Jim Carrey’s face controversy.

    Comment by Micki Leigh discussing capturing and examining a person to find the truth after Jim Carrey face controversy.

    Comment on Jim Carrey’s face by Dr. Terry Dubrow from Botched discussing medical verdict after controversy.

    Comment from Celesta Leclerc expressing support for Jim Carrey amid Dr. Terry Dubrow’s medical verdict controversy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
