If you spend any time on social media, you’ve probably seen countless “perfect” pictures: flawless lashes, sculpted lips, and those picture-perfect backgrounds. Sure, sometimes they’re just a lucky shot, but more often than not, the photos are heavily edited…sometimes in ways that are a little…well, over the top.

Today, we dove into r/InstagramReality to bring you some of the best examples. This subreddit exposes the truth behind those too-good-to-be-true pics, showing how reality often doesn’t match the Instagram version. Keep scrolling, you might be surprised, amused, or even a little horrified.

Nice Car And ..

Woman posing next to a car with distorted long legs in a parking garage, showcasing Instagram vs reality moments.

No longer a human.

BrooklynFly Report

raven_sheridan14 avatar
Pandora
Pandora
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slenderman's girlfriend

    #2

    She Claims She Has Good Genetics 🙄

    Young woman showing Instagram vs reality moments highlighting differences behind the glam look in two photos.

    VieleAud Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has good genetics and no internal organs.

    #3

    Girl There Ain’t No Way

    Woman posing confidently on basketball court, showcasing Instagram vs reality moments revealing the truth behind the glam.

    travelator Report

    As of October 2025, a staggering 6.04 billion people across the globe were online, that’s about 73 percent of the world’s population. Of those, 5.66 billion, or nearly 69 percent, were active on social media. Just imagine that: billions of people sharing, scrolling, liking, and commenting every single day. With so many people plugged in, the online world has become a massive stage where everyone wants to be seen, noticed, and remembered. Social media has turned into a mix of creativity, expression, and sometimes, pure chaos.

    #4

    Her Fans Will Say It’s The Lighting And Angles

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showcasing Instagram vs reality moments revealing the truth behind the glam look.

    Lenaiscool__ Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love to have beautiful cheekbones like that. She literally erased her own best feature.

    #5

    Woman In Her 40's Desperately Trying To Be A Teenaged Boy

    Side-by-side comparison of two men showing Instagram vs reality moments exposing the truth behind the glam.

    Hairy-Emu-7517 Report

    #6

    Girl, That Filter Especially Those Edited On Lashes Got Me Wheezing 😭

    Woman in elegant white dress at tennis match with designer bag and plush toys highlighting Instagram vs reality moments.

    I really don't know if she famous or not as much as she likes to propound.

    hornyspiritualist Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not the look you want at Wimbledon. Stupid Labalu (?) dolls too! Nutter.

    And with so many people posting, there’s no shortage of different types of users. Some share raw, unedited snapshots of their lives, while others prefer a touch of editing to “enhance” their posts. Then there are those who go full-on professional, crafting content like it’s straight out of a magazine. And of course, there are the over-the-top edits that make you do a double take, sometimes so absurd it’s hard not to call them out. The spectrum is endless, and it’s fascinating, messy, and often hilarious all at once.

    #7

    That Chin…

    Woman showing Instagram vs reality moments with makeup and outfit highlights revealing truth behind glam.

    CreepazoidFitzsimons Report

    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more concerned about the collar bones

    #8

    Ummmmmm

    Close-up of a smiling man lying down showing Instagram vs reality moments exposing the truth behind the glam.

    fiveton Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A dentist's dream

    #9

    Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality moments showing the truth behind glam makeup and filters outdoors and indoors.

    scarscar13 Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could stick her to the wall with those lips

    But with perfection seemingly expected online, how can anyone stay authentic while keeping up? To understand this better, we spoke with Ankita Chopra, a plus-size model with nearly 22,000 followers. She says, “Being authentically yourself is a choice. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.” Ankita believes that true authenticity comes from sharing the real moments, the struggles, and the joys, without bending yourself to someone else’s standards.

    #10

    Her Photo vs. Her Live

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman wearing red glasses showing Instagram vs reality moments exposing the truth behind glam.

    claireclairey Report

    #11

    This Is The Worst One Yet

    Group of people posing together showcasing Instagram vs reality moments exposing the truth behind the glam.

    puremalana Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just why? There's nothing wrong with the face in the last image (teeth are a bit dodgy)

    #12

    What’s Going On With Her Teef

    Close-up of a woman with bold makeup, showcasing Instagram vs reality moments behind the glam look.

    It’s a unrecognizable singer…

    Darcys_Tears Report

    “When I first started posting, it wasn’t strangers, it was people close to me who told me not to share my real self. ‘Try losing some weight,’ they’d say. ‘Maybe edit your double chin…there are apps and filters.’ It hurt,” Ankita recalls. But instead of giving in to that pressure, she made a conscious decision to stay true to herself. She knew that her story mattered and that there were countless other women facing the same judgment online.

    #13

    Can’t Take The Filters Outside

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality moment showing contrast between glam and natural looks at an event.

    kangalbabe2 Report

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Sheikha Mahra. She’s the princess of Dubai and she has always edited her photos. [i.e. you can be from one of the richest families on earth and still have body image issues].

    #14

    Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them

    Collage showing Instagram vs reality moments of a woman with and without photo filters, highlighting truth behind the glam.

    I swear these are not two different people.

    Puzzleheaded_Wait962 Report

    az_4 avatar
    Az
    Az
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even her glasses got thinner. A miracle!

    #15

    Posted A Day Apart🥺

    Side by side comparison showing Instagram glam versus reality moments revealing the truth behind the appearance.

    ForsakenContest8398 Report

    “I didn’t want to put out a false image of myself. I wanted to show the world who I really am. I know other women out there were facing similar ridicule, and I wanted to be a voice for them. It’s okay to take your time. It’s okay to enjoy life, to dance, to embrace yourself, even if you’ve gained a few kilos. Confidence doesn’t come from perfection; it comes from self-acceptance.”

    #16

    I Finally Found One In The Wild😃

    Person holding a glass of wine sitting at a table in dim lighting highlighting Instagram vs reality moments behind glam look.

    teabaobuin Report

    #17

    This Makes Me So Sad, She’s So Pretty But I Don’t Know How Anyone Could Think This Is Real

    Young woman in stylish white outfit and sunglasses posing at night showing Instagram vs reality moments behind glam.

    heyladswhatsup Report

    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure, there are people with this shape

    #18

    The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different

    Woman in casual outfit showing Instagram vs reality moments outdoors with palm trees and monument in background.

    slm81 Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't decide if she wants to be Twiggy or thicc

    Ankita has always prioritized transparency with her audience, and she believes that’s the key to connection. “I share the good, the bad, and the in-between. I don’t try to hide anything or fit a mold. That honesty is what resonates with people: it’s real, it’s relatable, and it builds trust.”

    #19

    Randomly Found On Facebook

    Woman in glamorous outfits and makeup posing in stylish settings, illustrating Instagram vs. reality moments exposing the truth.

    cornflakegirl87 Report

    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The b***s are trying to run away

    #20

    The Audacity

    Young man holding a fish standing in the ocean water, illustrating Instagram vs reality moments behind the glam lifestyle.

    litrlym1ne Report

    #21

    She Decided To Stop Japanese-Fishing

    Side-by-side comparison showing Instagram vs reality moments revealing the truth behind glam looks with and without makeup.

    Ok-Breakfast7186 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That right photo still looks like it has filters on it.

    Beyond sharing images, she uses her platform to have meaningful conversations. “I discuss real issues that women like me face, from body image to mental health, to everyday struggles. Social media isn’t just about likes or followers, it’s about connection, understanding, and sometimes even giving someone the courage to be themselves.”

    #22

    TikTok vs. Fan Photo

    Young woman showing Instagram vs reality moments, dressed stylishly in a skirt with long hair in different settings.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how they had recognized her

    #23

    Somethings Off

    Young woman showing Instagram vs reality moments with exaggerated makeup and filters revealing truth behind glam.

    Popped up in my instagram feed a few times and i decided to check out the account because something looks extremely off putting about this like the editing and some people actually believed it wasn’t edited..? I’m not sure if the likes are botted or not but for me i think what throws me off is how incredibly small the nose is in comparison to the eyes and the nose looks extremely edited, and her eyes look like she extended the sclera to make them look a lot larger.

    Important_Sleep_911 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heavily edited, this is another editing style along the lines of anime.

    #24

    Come On…

    Woman posing glamorously at night versus funny distorted selfie showing Instagram vs reality moments.

    mangomelliii Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Eggar, your skin is fallin off your bones." *s t r e t c h* "Is that better?"

    In conclusion, Ankita beautifully wraps up why authenticity matters: “The world doesn’t need another filtered, photoshopped image. It needs real people, real stories, and real moments. Being yourself online isn’t always easy, but it’s powerful. It’s inspiring. And ultimately, it’s freeing.” Her journey reminds us that social media doesn’t have to be a perfection contest: it can be a space for truth, creativity, and genuine connection.
    #25

    This Is Getting Out Of Control!!

    Two side-by-side images showing Instagram vs reality moments revealing the truth behind the glam look transformation.

    Idky people think they're tricking people into believing that the filters are really them. Especially on Facebook where the people you're friends with are typically people you've met IRL. This girl made a new Facebook and all the pics posted are insanely filtered. I had to go to her old fb to find an unfiltered pic.

    Lumpy_Square_2365 Report

    #26

    They Haven't Aged A Bit In 4 Years!

    Two side-by-side selfies of women showing Instagram vs reality moments highlighting the truth behind social media glam.

    NurseToasty Report

    #27

    What Is This???

    Side by side comparison showing Instagram vs reality moments highlighting the truth behind glam and beauty standards.

    Amazing-Brick-4101 Report

    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    gollum instagram version

    These posts really highlight just how far some people go when it comes to editing their photos. From exaggerated filters to heavily retouched features, it can be hard to tell what’s real anymore. While some edits are harmless fun, others can create unrealistic expectations for beauty. It’s a reminder to take social media with a grain of salt and not compare ourselves to what we see online. Authenticity often gets lost in the pursuit of perfection. What do you think: are these edits harmless, or a bit too much?

    #28

    Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

    Woman posing glamorously and candid moments showcasing Instagram vs reality moments exposing the truth behind the glam.

    I always knew her photos were filtered af, and have been super curious to figure out what she looks like. Finally saw her in a tagged photo (last photo attached).

    Ill-Pin4500 Report

    #29

    The Filters Temporarily Gave Up

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality moments showing the truth behind glam with a woman in a hijab.

    ResolutionIsAlan Report

    #30

    Genuinely Did Not Recognize Her In This Video Until Her Filtered TikTok Video Was Played Over Top

    Young woman showing makeup in Instagram vs reality moments, holding a microphone and discussing social media truth behind glam.

    Just why? She's already pretty af unfiltered :(

    SqueakyCheeseCurds48 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Question: I've heard that tiktok automatically adds filters to all videos, is that right?

    #31

    All Her Photos Are Like This. She’s 57

    Two women and a man showing Instagram vs reality moments highlighting the truth behind glam looks.

    BrownBobbies Report

    #32

    Reality vs. Instagram

    Woman in a leopard print dress and heels posing outdoors in Instagram vs reality moments revealing the truth behind glam.

    CheeseToTheMacc Report

    #33

    She Is Notoriously Known For Editing Her Ig Photos. Pic On The Right Is Last Weekend, Pic On The Left Is What She Posted Today

    Young woman in a satin dress holding a cake outside contrasted with her glamorous stage outfit in black lace and feathers.

    dietlasagna33 Report

    #34

    Instagram vs. Dating Show

    Woman showing Instagram vs reality moments, wearing black outfit with chain belt, highlighting differences behind the glam look.

    superginseng Report

    #35

    Billionaire Princess, Surprised She Hasn’t Been Featured Yet

    Three people posing formally indoors highlighting Instagram vs reality moments with an altered body shape illusion in the lower image.

    OppositeFrequent4905 Report

    #36

    Ma'am You Are 54, You Are Fooling No-One

    Blonde woman posing glamorously in a mirror selfie highlighting Instagram vs reality moments behind the glam.

    infantile-eloquence Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The side reflection is unfiltered

    #37

    This Woman Is In Her 60s

    Side-by-side comparison showing Instagram vs. reality moments that reveal the truth behind the glam lifestyle.

    Princess_Coldheart Report

    #38

    This Famous Influencer

    Woman showing Instagram vs reality moments with dramatic facial expressions highlighting glam truth differences.

    Their video vs what they look like.

    Amyfrye5555 Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not much different

