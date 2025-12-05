ADVERTISEMENT

If you spend any time on social media, you’ve probably seen countless “perfect” pictures: flawless lashes, sculpted lips, and those picture-perfect backgrounds. Sure, sometimes they’re just a lucky shot, but more often than not, the photos are heavily edited…sometimes in ways that are a little…well, over the top.

Today, we dove into r/InstagramReality to bring you some of the best examples. This subreddit exposes the truth behind those too-good-to-be-true pics, showing how reality often doesn’t match the Instagram version. Keep scrolling, you might be surprised, amused, or even a little horrified.