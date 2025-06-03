Women tend to live longer than men across the world.

According to the UN, in 2023, women’s global life expectancy was 75.9 years, compared to just 70.5 for men. That’s quite a gap, and if you’re wondering what might be behind it, we’ve found a pretty entertaining clue.

The aptly named subreddit Why Women Live Longer has all the proof you need—photo after photo of men doing things so jaw-droppingly reckless, you’ll question how they’ve made it this far.

Scroll down to see the chaos for yourself, and please, whatever you do, don’t try this at home. Or anywhere.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How Do We Know These Bulletproof Vests Actually Work, Gilbert?

Mugshots of two Arkansas men arrested for shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vests after drinking.

goobly_goo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Need I Say More

    Car speedometer lit in blue with text humorously contrasting girls following speed rules and boys using full speedometer, highlighting men doing dumb things.

    lloo69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have I mentioned how much I hate street racers? I hate dipsh!ts who watched F&F and decided to try that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    It’s A Dogs Leash

    Two men doing dumb things on a balcony, one holding a plate and the other leaning dangerously over the edge.

    ratlungs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was there an attempt made to pixelate his face? I'll recognise him anyway

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    10 For Creativity 0 For Safety

    Man doing dumb things uses plastic bag over head while cutting metal with angle grinder outdoors sparks flying

    LTower Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UGH and he's free cutting with a cut-off disc. NO NO NO! He's about to lose his eyes and his fingers if he hits a rock and that blade pops.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A Good Old Fashioned Brick Fight

    Social media post about a husband’s massive leg wound from a brick fight, illustrating men doing dumb things.

    Majestic_Click2780 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    People Make Me Wonder Sometimes

    Man on a precarious ladder setup doing dumb things, illustrating why women live longer due to safety risks.

    Draygoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Ha, Look At That Sucker In The Sun

    Men doing dumb things sitting under lifted heavy construction equipment on a city street during daytime.

    LTower Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Bruh

    Young man in a red shirt eating a straw to prove turtles are weak, illustrating men doing dumb things humorously

    nathansnathansnathan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Never Stick Your Head In A Hole On A Tree To "Just See What’s In It"

    Young man with porcupine quills stuck in his forehead sitting inside a vehicle, illustrating men doing dumb things.

    Lycian1g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Trying To Get The Ball

    Man performing risky stunt hanging from metal structure under large roof, illustrating men doing dumb things concept.

    galaxy65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Florida Man Standing In The Streets Right Before The Eye Wall Of Hurricane Ian Hits

    Man holding American flag wearing helmet and shorts on street, illustrating men doing dumb things outdoors.

    International_Idiot1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hmmm

    X-ray image of a man’s hand with a finger cut off illustrating men doing dumb things that explain why women live longer

    Ethan_Hood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hmm

    Man wearing multiple shirts standing between two shooting targets demonstrating dumb things men do outdoors.

    Cr1ymson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the bullet. We did this when I was a kid with 0.22 shorts. Two layers of denim are sufficient. I do NOT RECOMMEND anyone do what I did when I was a teen. I did many stupid things.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    It's Raining Man! Hallelujah!

    Man doing dumb things stands unsafely on ladder on ledge repairing outdoor light fixture.

    snarkyevildemon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Safety 100

    Man riding a scooter while carrying a large TV box, illustrating men doing dumb things on the road.

    Haggis-With-Grass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is innocent compared to the rest on this list

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    He's Preparing His Trip To Mars Without Nasa's Help

    Man dangerously grinding metal near gas tanks, illustrating reckless behavior and why women live longer according to the image.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Definitely The Brightest Idea

    Man wearing patriotic shirt and hat with firework, an example of men doing dumb things explaining why women live longer.

    Lavendermochie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This Is A List Of How My Boss Thinks He’d Fair In Gladiator Style Hand To Hand Combat Fight With These Animals. He Also Calls Himself An Alpha Un-Ironically

    Handwritten list of animals on lined paper illustrating men doing dumb things explaining why women live longer.

    jodiemitchell0390 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry Dave - you'd lose to every single one of those except maybe the dog & the wolverine... and even if you did win those, you'd probably end up in the hospital.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Chicago Local Iron Workers Remake The Iconic 'Lunch Atop A Skyscraper'.. Photo That Was Originally Captured In 1932

    Group of men doing dumb things sitting on a steel beam high above the city during construction work.

    j0urn3ym4n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Old Advertising Campaign Encouraging Men To Get Health Screenings

    Billboard with the message about men dying from stubbornness, relating to men doing dumb things and longevity differences.

    mohawk990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    They Really Wanted Some Pancakes

    Three men standing in a pool with a risky power strip setup near water, illustrating men doing dumb things.

    PM_ME_YOUR_WOES_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    There's Gotta Be A Safer Way To Make Money Than This, Even In Rajkot, India

    Man performing risky stunt driving inside a circular arena, surrounded by crowds watching dumb things men do explaining why women live longer

    Silidistani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Girls vs. Boys

    Young man humorously discussing dumb things men do, related to gaming PC purchases and why women live longer.

    Pranish512 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man Took Picture With A Terrorist In A Hijacked Airplane

    Two men on a plane, one wearing a fake explosive vest, illustrating men doing dumb things humorously.

    stevko1609 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not an actual su,i,ci,de vest though, as stated in the umpteen times it's been posted on here and elsewhere.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    I Have No Idea Why Women Can Live Longer Than Men

    Man doing dumb things with a wood chipper, highlighting risky behavior explaining why women live longer than men.

    Yulinka17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Sure. Seems Like As Good Of A Place For A Pic As Any

    Five men wearing helmets and safety gear precariously perched atop a skyscraper, illustrating men doing dumb things.

    MrTerrificPants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Horror

    Man dangerously climbing an unstable tall ladder against a building, illustrating risky behavior explaining why women live longer.

    kangarooscarlet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Yeah Bro, Silver Teeth. Cool

    Young man with spray-painted teeth smiling while another person holds a can of spray paint in a cluttered garage, illustrating dumb things men do.

    Crystal444n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    I Just Want To Leave It Here

    Construction workers in a risky situation highlighting men doing dumb things that explain why women live longer.

    Yulinka17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Fits In Here Too

    Sticker on a car reading no airbags we die like real men, illustrating men doing dumb things that explain longevity differences.

    MatiGolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    No Safety Harness Needed

    Two men doing dumb things on a rooftop, one hanging off a sign while the other holds his legs, illustrating risky behavior.

    MikaelsonKhaleesi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    I Mean It Says Right There

    Man doing dumb things by standing on a scissor lift raised by a forklift, illustrating why women live longer.

    sebe7665 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    The Way They're Cutting Bricks

    Two men wearing bright shirts cutting concrete without water suppression or dust masks, showing risky behavior.

    Extension_Bit4323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Scientifically, That's Why

    Chart showing men much more likely than women to self-administer electric shocks, highlighting dumb things men do.

    luisgdh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Today At School, I Tried To Prove That A Stapler Had Staples In It. I Was Right

    Close-up of a man's hand holding a small metal pin, illustrating men doing dumb things and why women live longer.

    justtheskates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    The Underground World Of Pallet Stacking

    Men stacking wooden pallets dangerously high outdoors, illustrating risky behavior that explains why women live longer.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ragnhild avatar
    Nilsen
    Nilsen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Building the world's biggest (or at least one of them) bonfire at Slinningsodden outside Ålesund, Norway. It's normally between 35 and 40 meters tall, with the world record at 47 meters in 2016. https://no.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slinningsb%C3%A5let

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I Made A Taser Alarm Clock Coz I Can’t Get Up In The Mornings

    Hand with electrical wires wrapped around fingers near a timer device showing men doing dumb things humorously.

    ozbirder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    After All, Why Shouldn’t I Take A Closeup Of Unexplored Missile

    Man doing dumb things taking selfie near fallen streetlight on wet pedestrian crossing in urban area

    lestrangge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Best Idea Ever.. (I Was The One On The Stairs And Still Alive)

    Two men attempting to lift a large cabinet through a second-story window showing men doing dumb things.

    vulhieruwnaamin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    That's Some Quality Bonding Right There

    South African man riding a hippo in a river, illustrating men doing dumb things that explain why women live longer.

    noodled67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Yummy Antifreeze Goo

    Car cooling water container with oily, sweet-tasting top layer causing concern in a dumb men doing dumb things scenario.

    gamanos- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Children Bouncing On Worn Out Mattresses. England, 1980s

    Men doing dumb things by climbing and jumping from a building facade in a risky stunt showing reckless behavior.

    clorox2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Ive Been Seeing This Guy Work On His House For A While Now... Finally Stopped For A Good Look

    Old house under repair with poorly supported wooden scaffolding, illustrating men doing dumb things concept.

    dychedelic22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Won't Fall Down

    Man climbing through window indoors with ladder nearby illustrating men doing dumb things concept.

    Marley-baby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    I Hope To Have This Much Faith In My Bro

    Man precariously painting a building while hanging from a rope, illustrating men doing dumb things outdoors.

    Aromatic_Humor_2321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Darwin Award

    Screenshot of a National Post article about a man doing dumb things involving an assisted cocktail drink in Canada.

    pugdeity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    reiko_liesegangyahoo_de avatar
    MrLiesegang
    MrLiesegang
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, he just didn't want his friend to go alone. He's a good mate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    If I Microwave A Microwave, Does It Become A Macrowave?

    Man saluting humorously in a meme about men doing dumb things explaining why women live longer

    Severe-Flower2344 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Meanwhile In Freedom Land

    Tweet describing a man’s risky behavior with a grenade on July 4th, highlighting men doing dumb things.

    Mattcarnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    The Schmidt Pain Index Was Created By A Guy Who Intentionally Subjected Himself To The Sting / Bites Of 78 Different Species Of Hymenoptera (Bees, Wasps, Ants, Etc.) In Order To Quantify The Intensity Of Pain Experienced

    Man with large insects crawling on his face illustrating men doing dumb things and risky behavior.

    CapitalCourse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Interesting

    Man wearing construction gear standing atop a tall steel beam high above a city, illustrating men doing dumb things.

    Aftxrlxfe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    For People Who Really Hate Seatbelts

    Skull seat belt silencers blocking alarm, showcasing one of the 67 men doing dumb things affecting safety and longevity.

    tothemoonandback01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Think This Goes Here

    Man testing a dog shock collar, illustrating men doing dumb things that explain why women live longer.

    Stopnut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    The Results Of My 53 Year Old Husband On An Electric Scooter

    X-ray image of a hand showing two sets of overlapping fingers illustrating men doing dumb things humor concept.

    misplacedyankee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Turned Away For A Few Seconds And I Turn Back Around To See This….( They Got A Piece Of A Log Wedged Stuck In The Chipper )

    Man in an orange helmet watching another man dangerously inside wood chipper, illustrating men doing dumb things outdoors.

    Sweet-Rain8976 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    So This Will Also Be A Reason For Women To Live Longer Than Men

    Two men dangerously using a ladder over a stairwell railing, illustrating men doing dumb things humorously.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    The Perfect T Shirt Doesn't Exis-

    Man wearing a black shirt holding a burning speaker outdoors, illustrating men doing dumb things risking safety and longevity.

    theApurvaGaurav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Speedy

    Man in racing suit driving a high-speed go-kart at 228mph, showcasing risky behavior explaining men’s shorter lifespan.

    RPA031 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Swing

    Man swinging his brother in a pillowcase in a kitchen, showcasing men doing dumb things that explain why women live longer

    SnowpMakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    So, Should This Be Here?

    Man climbing a tall ladder using a precarious rope setup, illustrating risky behavior from men doing dumb things.

    guzrm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Standing On The Edge, My Climb On A 282 Meters Tall Chimney In Germany

    View from height showing man standing near edge above industrial chimney, illustrating men doing dumb things risk theme.

    borntoclimbtowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    "Hot Pot."

    Article headline about men’s risky behavior with images of a young man in graduation attire and a Yellowstone hot spring.

    CapitalCourse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Sent To Me By A Friend

    Man doing dumb things standing unsafely on a tall ladder balanced on buckets inside a home under renovation.

    Theodor_Kaffee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Only A Man Could Think This Is A Good Idea

    Man doing dumb things, standing on a hovering US Army helicopter rotor blade, showing risky behavior.

    MOTUkraken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Friends Helping Each Other

    Three men doing dumb things on a wooden frame construction site showing risky behavior and unsafe teamwork.

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Lattice Climbing By Shiey, Urbexer On The Duga Radar In The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

    Man climbing a tall rusted metal structure without safety gear showing reckless behavior explaining why men live shorter.

    According_South_2500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Pretty Tame Compared To Others

    Two men sitting on a low sitewall with a caution sign, an example of men doing dumb things outdoors.

    unicornwantsweed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Some Lattice Climber On The Garabit Bridge In France, What Could Go Wrong

    Man doing dumb things by climbing a high red bridge structure overlooking water and rocky terrain below.

    According_South_2500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!