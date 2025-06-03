67 Men Doing Dumb Things That Fully Explain Why Women Live Longer
Women tend to live longer than men across the world.
According to the UN, in 2023, women’s global life expectancy was 75.9 years, compared to just 70.5 for men. That’s quite a gap, and if you’re wondering what might be behind it, we’ve found a pretty entertaining clue.
The aptly named subreddit Why Women Live Longer has all the proof you need—photo after photo of men doing things so jaw-droppingly reckless, you’ll question how they’ve made it this far.
Scroll down to see the chaos for yourself, and please, whatever you do, don’t try this at home. Or anywhere.
How Do We Know These Bulletproof Vests Actually Work, Gilbert?
Need I Say More
Have I mentioned how much I hate street racers? I hate dipsh!ts who watched F&F and decided to try that.
It’s A Dogs Leash
10 For Creativity 0 For Safety
UGH and he's free cutting with a cut-off disc. NO NO NO! He's about to lose his eyes and his fingers if he hits a rock and that blade pops.
A Good Old Fashioned Brick Fight
People Make Me Wonder Sometimes
Ha, Look At That Sucker In The Sun
THat's an old one. One hydraulic line pops and they all die.
Bruh
Never Stick Your Head In A Hole On A Tree To "Just See What’s In It"
So.... What was in the tree hole? Do not keep us in suspense!
Trying To Get The Ball
Florida Man Standing In The Streets Right Before The Eye Wall Of Hurricane Ian Hits
Hmmm
Hmm
Depends on the bullet. We did this when I was a kid with 0.22 shorts. Two layers of denim are sufficient. I do NOT RECOMMEND anyone do what I did when I was a teen. I did many stupid things.
It's Raining Man! Hallelujah!
Safety 100
He's Preparing His Trip To Mars Without Nasa's Help
Definitely The Brightest Idea
This Is A List Of How My Boss Thinks He’d Fair In Gladiator Style Hand To Hand Combat Fight With These Animals. He Also Calls Himself An Alpha Un-Ironically
Chicago Local Iron Workers Remake The Iconic 'Lunch Atop A Skyscraper'.. Photo That Was Originally Captured In 1932
At least they have hard hats this time around.
Old Advertising Campaign Encouraging Men To Get Health Screenings
They Really Wanted Some Pancakes
There's Gotta Be A Safer Way To Make Money Than This, Even In Rajkot, India
Girls vs. Boys
How many organs do I have? How many do I need?
Man Took Picture With A Terrorist In A Hijacked Airplane
Not an actual su,i,ci,de vest though, as stated in the umpteen times it's been posted on here and elsewhere.
I Have No Idea Why Women Can Live Longer Than Men
Sure. Seems Like As Good Of A Place For A Pic As Any
The Horror
Yeah Bro, Silver Teeth. Cool
I Just Want To Leave It Here
Fits In Here Too
No Safety Harness Needed
I Mean It Says Right There
The Way They're Cutting Bricks
Scientifically, That's Why
Today At School, I Tried To Prove That A Stapler Had Staples In It. I Was Right
The Underground World Of Pallet Stacking
I Made A Taser Alarm Clock Coz I Can’t Get Up In The Mornings
After All, Why Shouldn’t I Take A Closeup Of Unexplored Missile
Best Idea Ever.. (I Was The One On The Stairs And Still Alive)
That's Some Quality Bonding Right There
Yummy Antifreeze Goo
Children Bouncing On Worn Out Mattresses. England, 1980s
Ive Been Seeing This Guy Work On His House For A While Now... Finally Stopped For A Good Look
Won't Fall Down
I Hope To Have This Much Faith In My Bro
Darwin Award
Nah, he just didn't want his friend to go alone. He's a good mate.