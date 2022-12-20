This Online Group Celebrates Gorgeous Jewelry, Here Are 76 Pieces That Anyone Would Be Lucky To Wear
If you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it! Or a bracelet or earrings or a nice necklace or even an anklet… Okay, really any type of jewelry will do!
Are you pandas jewelry fanatics? Personally, I’m wearing nine rings and two necklaces at any given moment, so I’m thrilled to be checking out this list of some of the most stunning jewelry the internet has ever seen. We took a trip down r/Jewelry lane, and boy, did we find some beautiful art. There’s a wide variety of pieces featured, including some that were even shared by the jewelry makers themselves to show off their skills, so I’m sure you’ll find something on this list that’s right up your alley, pandas.
Be sure to upvote all of the pieces that you'd like to add to your own personal collection, and let us know in the comments what your most treasured piece of jewelry is.
This Was My Great Grandmas Ring Which Made Its Way To Me. Its Blue Topaz And Diamond. Has Anyone Ever Seen A Gemstone Cut Like This?
14k Gold Male And Female Penguin Pendants I Designed. The One With Egg Is A Male
My Custom Made Solar System Necklace! I’m A Space Nerd And Came Here For A Little Extra Appreciation For This Work Of Art
I’m a strong believer that jewelry is for everyone. Of course, if you don’t love wearing it due to comfort reasons, don’t let me pressure you. But I personally think jewelry looks lovely on every single person. Earrings, rings, necklaces, you name it. We can all rock them, regardless of our gender. I started wearing many rings when I was in high school because I was a bit insecure about my hands (I know, it sounds so silly), but when my fingers are filled with rings, I love the way my hands look. I get so many compliments on my rings, and they each tell a story, as they’re from all over the world.
On that note, jewelry is a great gift and/or souvenir. My partner has bought me rings before, I’ve bought him one, my mother has bought me several rings, and I’ve bought some for my friends. A piece of jewelry can hold so much sentimental value when it’s from a loved one, and it will always hold a special place in the owner’s heart. Not to mention the fact that many of us even choose to signify to the world whether we are married or not by choosing to wear a ring on one particular finger.
Beautiful Ring Made By My Late Grandfather. He Was Not Professional – This Was Only A Hobby. Meant To Represent A Black And White Hand, More Meaningful Knowing He Was South African (Alive During Apartheid)
Faceted And Carved This Piece Of Roman Glass For A Future Piece Of Jewelry, Circa 50 Bc
Raspberry And Blueberry Barrette Made By Me From Polymerclay
Jewelry does not always need to have strong sentimental value though. Sometimes, it can just be pretty! I don’t love wearing makeup, and I don’t have a particularly fancy wardrobe. But if I want to feel my best, I will deck myself out with my best jewelry. I’m a simple woman, and I’m attracted to shiny things. A gorgeous ring or sparkly earrings will grab my attention immediately, and I love that jewelry is always a great topic of conversation. If I notice someone else has a particularly nice ring or necklace on, I’ll compliment them on it and ask where it came from. It might have a lovely story behind it; the person wearing it may have even created it themself. No matter where it came from, most people are happy to share about their pieces.
If you’re still unsure what to get a loved one for Christmas or they have a birthday quickly approaching, don’t count out jewelry. Of course, there are a few things you’ll want to know ahead of time, like whether they’re a gold or silver person, whether or not they have their ears pierced, their ring size, etc. But for the most part, jewelry is a safe gift. It comes from the heart, it doesn’t take up much space, and it’s a lovely reminder of your friendship.
Amethyst Deer Skull
I Hired A Wee Dragon To Guard My Gem
I Made This New Bridal Crown, What's Better? Silver Or Gold Plating?
If this list is inspiring you to start working with your hands and craft some of your own jewelry, I’ve gathered some tips from artist Kristin Arzt at The Crucible art school in California to help you on your journey. First, Kristin notes that it’s important to determine what type of jewelry you’d like to make: beaded, wire, silver or gold, glass fused, metal clay, etc. Look for inspiration online or in jewelry shops and find what really speaks to you personally. If you’re going to be dedicating countless hours creating something, it’s important that you pick something you love, so you can enjoy the process.
Just Wanted To Share Some New Creations Of Mine. All In 14k Gold And Natural Gemstones
Floating Star Rings In Silver
Just Wanted To Share Some New Rings I Made
One of the first steps in creating your own jewelry is designing the piece. “If you are unsure where to begin, start designing your piece with a simple sketch on paper,” Kristin notes. “Consider different shapes, colors, and materials that inspire you. You can work from scratch or draw inspiration from a vintage piece of jewelry. This sketch will help you determine what types of materials and tools you will need to turn your drawing into reality. As you design your piece, label each part of the design with the materials you need to acquire.”
A Sapphire And Diamond Ring Recovered From The Titanic In 1987
Anniversary Present For My Beautiful Wife!
Made This Ring For A Redditor In This Subreddit
Once you know what design you’ll be creating, it’s important to gather all of the necessary tools and materials needed to make your vision a reality. “The most accessible type of jewelry that you can make at home is wire-wrapped jewelry,” Kristin notes. “It requires just a few simple tools and does not require a kiln. Working with precious metals to create soldered jewelry will require a torch and soldering equipment. If you have access to more advanced equipment and are interested in fused glass jewelry or metal clay jewelry, you will need a kiln. If casting precious metals is required for your project, you will need access to a centrifugal casting machine.”
I Just Made This Poppy Ring And I Wanted To Share It Here
Made This One For A Client- Drawing By Her Daughter
Solid Sterling Silver With Resin And Glow Pigment So The Pieces Charge Naturally By Absorbing Light To Emit Light. Made By Me
Another important necessity for making your own jewelry is having a nice workspace. “Set up a clean table space in an area with lots of light,” Kristin notes. “Jewelry making tends to happen on a much smaller scale, so it is a good idea to have plenty of light and even a magnifying glass if necessary. Your workbench should be solid so that when you hammer, stamp, and work your jewelry, it doesn’t wobble.”
“A comfortable seat is critical as a jeweler because you may end up sitting in it for hours at a time. Consider a chair that supports your back and neck,” Kristin added. “Set up your seat so that you are eye level with your bench peg, so you don’t find yourself hunching over your work. If you plan on sanding, soldering, or polishing, make sure you have plenty of ventilation, as well as safety goggles, a mask, and proper fire safety equipment.”
So In Love With This Amethyst Necklace I Made
Was Gifted An Absolutely Stunning Crescent Moon Bracelet! Sterling Silver With Diamond Eye!
A Vintage Looking 8-Pointed Star Pendant Necklace I Made
Jewelry has been around for centuries, so if you’re wondering if you should splurge on that piece you’ve been eyeing for months, go for it. It’s certainly not going out of style any time soon. The earliest types of jewelry were necklaces made of bones, dating back to about 25,000 years ago in Monaco. There was even early stone jewelry in Iran and the Mediterranean between 3000 and 400 BC. And even back then, jewelry was worn for more than just aesthetics.
My Sketch -> Jeweler's Skilled Hands -> My Finished Pendant!
Baby Pearl Ring
I Made An 14k Golden Duck-Ring With Diamond Eyes.. Because Duck
“Many stone amulets featured simple carvings with symbols like flowers and stars and served as tributes to gods,” Kristin explains. “Ancient Egyptians decorated their tombs and mummies with talismans, featuring ornate gems and stone-carved symbols. As far back as 1200 B.C, Greeks wore jewelry to reflect prosperity and wealth, made of gold and gemstones, and often as an offering to gods. The Romans believed in magic and myth and had a deep respect for the symbolism of gemstones. They resourcefully also melted down gold coins to cast into jewelry.”
What Do You Guys Think Of My New Ring?
Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed. How Do You Guys Like Them?
Necklace Made Of Gold, Platinum, And Diamonds Made By Tiffany & Co., C. 1904
What is your favorite type of jewelry? Has this list inspired you to start expanding your collection even more? Personally, I'm feeling like I could use a few more rings, a new necklace, some earrings and why not, let's add a bracelet too while we're at it!
Got My Engagement Ring Today
Moonstone Necklace I Made In Rose Gold And Diamonds
Wanted To Share Some Of The Adorable Little Teeny Tiny Hand Painted 3D Resin Bee Pendants I Create. I Use The Proceeds From These To Donate To Bee Conservation
This Lovely Vintage Pendant Was Just Passed Down To Me From My Grandmother. Rose Quartz And Amethyst. Has A Secret Compartment!!
A Bridal Crown I Made For A Special Bride. Would You Wear It? Or Is It Too Much?
Frida Kahlo Pendant Made In Cloisonne Enamel Technique, Sterling Silver Setting
My 21st Birthday Present From My Parents
I worked with the talented jeweler to create this unique depiction of 'Narya', the ring of fire from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. Garnet and 9ct gold. I tried to incorporate flames and elven motifs. I'm really happy with how it turned out!
My Wife's Little Insect Pin Collection. I Love The Middle Beetle With The Champagne Color Pearl For A Butt!
I think I have some family heirloom brooches from my great great grandma that are very similar to these. Or maybe my mom does. I can't remember. I love the dark blue gems of the ones on the right, at what would be 4 o'clock if it was an analogue clock (I do know some gem names, but that one is escaping me at the moment). The tiny blue gem eyes of the one at what would be 10 o'clock are also quite pretty.