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Model Goes Viral For Her Strikingly Unusual Skin Coloration, But There’s A Twist
Model with strikingly unusual skin coloration, half dark and half light, wearing an elegant necklace at a formal event.
Social Issues, Society

Model Goes Viral For Her Strikingly Unusual Skin Coloration, But There’s A Twist

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A model with a perfectly split two-tone complexion had recently left social media users stunned after a video of her went viral.

The video, which garnered 1.4 million views, featured a woman with an extremely rare skin condition.

As a clip of the striking model continued to circulate on social media, many netizens admitted the visuals felt almost too unreal to believe.

Highlights
  • A video of a model featuring a perfectly split, two-tone complexion went viral on social media and gathered over 1.4 million views.
  • Viewers later discovered that the model, named Eva Delonne, is actually a highly realistic, AI-generated virtual influencer.
  • While online communities exposed digital glitches like shifting skin boundaries and inconsistent lighting, many users confessed they were completely fooled into thinking she was real.

“She is really the best of both worlds. A beautiful sight,” one viewer commented.

RELATED:

    A model with a two-tone complexion has gone viral, which was later identified as an AI-generated virtual influencer

    Model with strikingly unusual skin coloration in black dress posing indoors

    Image credits: evadelonne.official/TikTok

    The woman featured in the viral video was identified as Eva Delonne, an AI-generated virtual influencer with a large online following who presents herself as a singer, dancer, and visual artist.

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    Delonne’s Instagram account has attracted 895k followers, many of whom appeared to believe she was a real person.

    Her most recognizable feature was the sharp vertical split running down the center of her face and body, with one side dark brown and the other pale.

    She also appeared to have heterochromia, meaning her eyes are different colors.

    Close-up of model showing unique half dark and half light skin coloration

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    One of her most widely shared videos showed her sitting silently at what appeared to be a dimly lit fashion event, wearing a black leather blazer, a pearl necklace, and a platinum-blonde bun.

    The truth behind Delonne’s identity was later confirmed through community notes, Reddit discussions, YouTube breakdowns, and multiple independent analyses.

    Online communities, including r/RealOrAI and r/isthisAI, reportedly reached near-unanimous conclusions that the influencer was digitally created.

    Social media comment opposing viral spectacle about unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: Blakeanud

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    Social media comment supporting attention for unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: Motiondyor

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    Several details reportedly exposed the illusion. Real vitiligo usually develops in irregular patterns that change over time, while Delonne’s pigmentation follows an almost perfectly symmetrical line.

    Viewers also noticed inconsistent lighting, changing eye colors between posts, shifting skin boundaries, and occasional glitches in her hands and movements.

    Despite that, many viewers still struggled to tell she was artificial.

    As more users learned Eva Delonne is not a real person, their reactions poured in

    Model with half dark and half light skin holding a cocktail in restaurant

    Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

    Some people admitted they were initially convinced the influencer was real.

    “Is this real or some kind of make-up? She looks like a chocolate. I wanna have a taste,” one viewer commented.

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    Others compared her appearance to two people merged into one.

    “She looks like two individuals sewn together,” one comment read.

    Several viewers specifically pointed out how difficult it was to identify AI-generated people online.

    “I can’t imagine how screwed up society will be in ten years if people can’t recognize AI when there are obvious signs now,” one person wrote

    Others said the videos pushed them closer to quitting social media altogether.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Eva Delonne (@evadelonne)

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    “It’s really hard to spot now. I’m gonna have to quit social media. They are taking us on a ride,” one viewer commented.

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    At the same time, some users argued that the artificial nature of the videos seemed obvious from the beginning.

    Tweet praising real beauty of model with unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: 8PLB0

    Tweet noting makeup causes white part and bloodshot eye on model

    Image credits: GoobulousG

    “This Zebra is black with white stripes/accents. You can clearly tell this is not white whatsoever,” one person wrote, while another added, “She is really looking different, but why she chose this two-tone for skin treatment.”

    Some viewers also compared Delonne to real-life model Winnie Harlow, known for her vitiligo. “Oh, Winnie Harlow, pack ya bags,” one commenter joked.

    Eva Delonne’s social media presence resembles a real influencer account

    Model with striking unusual skin coloration wearing pink dress at event

    Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

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    Delonne’s profile describes her as a “Singer & Visual Artist” and includes the phrase “I dance what I can’t explain.”

    The account regularly shares fashion-style photos, dance clips, music promotions, and stylized videos.

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    Delonne also promotes tracks on Spotify and Apple Music, and reportedly offers paid, exclusive content through a Telegram VIP subscription club.

    The page even advertises brand collaborations and engagement analytics, as many real influencers do.

    Critics argued the biggest issue was transparency.

    @evadelonne.officialstarted with a giggle… ended up in Ibiza mode ✨💅🏻 Ibiza, Circoloco is already stuck in my head♬ Ibiza, Circoloco – DHALI & dagi

    Tweet confirming model's eye contacts with red and blue colors

    Image credits: Finderig403S

    While some earlier posts reportedly included “AI-generated” labels, users claimed the disclosure later became inconsistent or disappeared entirely.

    The account itself has never made a clear public statement directly confirming that Delonne is artificial.

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    That lack of disclosure led some people to argue that followers were being misled into forming emotional connections with a digital creation.

    Others defended the concept by comparing Delonne to well-known virtual influencers like Lil Miquela, with millions of followers, and the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, who has sold out real-world concerts.

    The rise of AI influencers has made social media harder to trust according to users

    Model with striking unusual skin coloration in black leather outfit at fashion event

    Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

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    Delonne’s viral rise reflected a broader shift already underway across social media platforms. AI-generated influencers are becoming increasingly realistic, with many designed specifically to maximize engagement and attention online.

    Unlike human creators, virtual influencers never age, never miss uploads, never create scandals, and can be endlessly customized. That makes them appealing to brands, creators, and agencies seeking complete control over online personalities.

    But critics warn that the technology is advancing faster than most users can keep up with.

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    Tweet praising model for living her life with unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: ThotGoss

    Community notes and fact-checks often appear only after videos have already reached millions of viewers. By that point, many users have already formed strong impressions or shared the content elsewhere.

    Model with strikingly unusual split skin coloration posing with long white hair

    Image credits: evadelonne/Instagram

    The situation has also intensified conversations surrounding disclosure rules for AI-generated content. Social media platforms and governments have started discussing regulations requiring clearer labeling, though enforcement still remains inconsistent.

    For many viewers, Delonne became less about one viral model and more about the future of the internet itself.

    “The future of fake influencers is gonna be terrifying lowkey,” one viewer repeated after discovering the truth behind the account.

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    “That’s an AI generated person,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet noting internet questioning reality due to model's unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: Allison__jv

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    Tweet mentioning AI related to model with unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: TensaGotGame

    Tweet stating the model is AI generated with unusual skin coloration

    Image credits: drkslyexcel

    Tweet discussing signs of AI and concerns about future society in 10 years

    Image credits: iJuggFinesse

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    Short tweet saying real fake in response to AI discussion

    Image credits: KvngScorpio

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    Tweet explaining AI and impossible skin coloration symmetry on model

    Image credits: Ser_Dol_

    Tweet expressing concern about society not recognizing AI signs

    Image credits: velly_jaat0

    Tweet reflecting on AI awareness and its future implications

    Image credits: FromMars0821

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    Model with strikingly unusual skin coloration goes viral online

    Image credits: k__Lalisa

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    Viral model recognized for unusual skin coloration with a twist

    Image credits: JasminClar15843

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    UKGrandad
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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