Context: My oldest son is 7 and is on the spectrum..he’s had this raggedy blue pillow since he was born. He will NOT let us replace it and we have to wash it while he’s at school so he doesn’t notice. It’s his emotional support, it’s his everything. During the summer we went on a trip to a car race hauling our RV that my father in law was living in at the time of his passing. During that trip my son’s blue pillow disappeared. And I’m talking I have a picture of him sleeping in the bed of the camper with the pillow and when we woke him up it was gone. We searched EVERYWHERE, tore everything apart. Went and retraced our steps to every single place we went. This pillow was gone. We were 3 states away and towing the RV with a truck we no longer have and we also do not have the RV since as we sent it in to be winterized where they deemed it needed too much work for us to manage. We have since bought him a new pillow and tried to acclimate him to it with not much success. This afternoon while my boys were in the garage playing around with their father, I walked upstairs to grab a jacket before we left out of my closet and on my bed was his new blue pillow and the freaking old blue pillow. I am literally shook. Shaking like a leaf. When I ask him where he got it he tells me he went and got it from the camper van and he’s so happy to have it back. The RV is in a shop hours away. Someone please make sense of this for me. Picture also doesn’t really do it justice the one on the bottom is his old pillow when you pick it up it’s missing half the stuffing and totally misshapen

