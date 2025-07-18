“It Must Be Aliens”: 63 Times People Saw Real-Life Glitches In The Matrix And Had To Document Them (New Pics)
Is this planet just a rock floating through space? A result of some higher power? Or maybe just someone’s abandoned Sims game?
Sometimes, it’s hard to say, especially when you witness something so bizarre, it feels like a real-life glitch in the matrix. And even if it did happen… who’d believe you?
Luckily, these people were quick enough to snap a photo of those strange moments that looked like proof we’re living in a simulation. Check them out below and upvote the ones that blew your mind!
Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today
There Must Be A Glitch In The Matrix, Or Am I Seeing Double?
I Found A Glitch In The Matrix Today
2020 Is So Messed Up, Even The Rainbows Can't Get It Right
There Appears To Be A Glitch In The Matrix
My Friend And I Went To A Bookshop And The Matrix Glitched (He's The Bald Dude In Black And Glasses)
Glitch In The Matrix, Oxford UK
There's A Glitch In The Matrix
Awww, my little black cat has been missing for three weeks and in our search for her we found a neighbourhood small black cat that looks like her twin, but isn't microchipped, we named her Honey. Then we started getting sightings of two little black cats together; one friendly (Honey) and one timid (potentially our Baby Stormy who was a rescue and is very shy). We like to think that Honey is looking out for our Baby until we can set up a trap to catch our little frightened furball.
I Went To Put On My Mum's Engagement Ring Today, Opened The Special Box I Keep It In… I Now Have Two Deceased Mum Engagement Rings
One 100% the original, the other looks the exact same but ring size slightly bigger and it’s slightly bent = WHAT!?!
I Bought Bracelet With 15 Gems And 15 Turtles For $5 In Canada
I've worn it 24/7, never take it off even when I sleep. Now I found the same bead on my floor, thought "oh no, my bracelet broke" but nope, it's perfectly fine, no crack or hole whatsoever. No one could drop this bead. It must be aliens.
Is This A Glitch In The Matrix?
Bug In Matrix
Found Another Glitch In The Matrix
I Took An Early Flight To Boston Today
This Glitch In The Matrix
I've Never Had My Own Glitch But Here It Is
I have had this ONE ring floating around for YEARS!!Don't know where it came from or what kind it is. Well tonight I came home and looked in My box and I have TWO!!! I just told my son that I needed to find an AMAZING Xmas gift for my best friend and now I have 2 matching rings. Does anyone know what kind if rings these are? Is there any special significance to them?
My Dryer Generated An Extra Sock
Posted on the regular glith in the matrix about a third sock appearing in the dryer. You can tell to have been worn and one has not been worn. I only ever had one pair if these socks. It's happened to me before with a replica shirt that i only ever had one of.
I Was At My Friend's And Noticed 2 Diamonds Of My Engagement Ring Were Missing
I took a pic to show my husband. Yesterday I was reminding him to visit jeweler looking at ring with missing stones. Today I look to check the ring and all stones are there, on both sides! I have pics.
Saw A Real Glitch In The Matrix Today On The Ferry
I Was Gifted These Slippers. I Had Them On, Walked Into My Bedroom And Third Same Was Laying On Bare Floor I Had Just Cleaned Day Before
Had the same amount of wear. I was floored, I had to sit down at the absurdity of it. I hesitated sharing, no one will believe. Promise you this is true. I can't understand.
Hey Guys! I've Been Meaning To Post My Glitch In The Matrix For Awhile And Finally Have Gotten To It
So, when I was a kid, maybe elementary school age my brother had these glass dice in his room. I remember playing with them all the time, and taking the insides apart. It has 2 foam pieces as well as the white cloth and 2 dice. It can all come apart. They ended up into my possession eventually as time went on. In March of this year, I was moving from my apartment. I had the glass dice displayed on my bakers rack. While packing, I decided to open them, and what did I find? A piece of paper with a man and a child, in a heart shape. I was confused, of course. This had never been there before. I sent the picture to my mom and my dad, and they have no idea who these people are or where it could have come from. I have been living on my own, so no weird roommates that could have done this. My brother didn't do it. And i definitely didn't do it. Who are these people?? This whole thing is bizarre. I keep the portrait where I found it and show people when they come to my house.
"My Mom Gave Me Her Wedding Cake Knife Decades Ago — Engraved 'Don And Marie June 17, 1977', We Always Remember That. I’ve Used It Every Occasion
On my own new anniversary I found 2nd SAME KNIFE but with only name DON! I check original, now it has name only MARIE. Impossible! They divorced in 1982".
I Moved Back To My Grandmas To Take Care Of Her. I Took Pic Of My Dad Out Of Album To Stuck On Mirror
Now I notice same pic taped to side of box on top of china cabinet, has strange red flower sticker. I look there every day! Only 1 was ever in existence in my recollection! I’m like holy sh****t!
I Clearly Remember, For 2 Years My Dog Has Had A Cat Blanket In Her Kennel. I Acquired A 2nd Dog This Week And Now 2nd Same Blanket Appeared Out Of Nowhere
My dog couldn't steal it from somewhere, she is homebody. It didn't come with new pooch either. My daughter's and my minds were blown.
I Woke Up Today And Noticed Tiny Children’s Handprints On Mirror Of My Closet Door. Knee Height. I Am A 5’7” Woman. I Was Terrified
Live alone, no kids, no guests. I cleaned the mirror when it got dusty, no way I’ve missed it. I'm renting, but changed the locks a few days before. Skull is just decoration.
My Dad Got Me This Set From Las Vegas Trip When I Was A Youngish Teenager
Once they had all spilled in my drawer, so I started putting them back in, and I found one extra red dice! It always had 6, and now it's 7, and the extra doesn't fit the original box. For many years, I've only ever had this one set.
Glitch In The Matrix Spotted In Atlanta
A Glitch In The Matrix
I Think There Is A Glitch In The Matrix
I Just Witnessed One Of Those Matrix Glitches
Did I Capture A Glitch In The Matrix?
My Brain Is Going To Break... Or I'm About To Open A Black Hole?
When I was a kid, my dad had this awesome game he never let me play, so of course I was totally obsessed with it. Fast forward 30 years, I helped my parents move back to Ohio from Florida. He let me have the game and I intended to learn to play, but he got sick and I never did. My mom and I cared for him until he passed away earlier this month. I'm cleaning out their condo and last night I found the backgammon game in his closet. I knew I remembered taking the game home years earlier... and I was right. Found it in the spare bedroom at my house. I checked with my mom and she confirmed he only ever had one. They're almost identical, with the exception of the stitching and wear and tear.
Where did it come from?! Were these games common and did anyone else have them?
Okay, So A Lot Of My Stuff Has Been In Storage For The Last Year But A Few Days Ago I Went And Picked Up A Few Things. One Of Those Things Was This Pride Flag
The one that's actually on a stick. When I took it from storage I put it in a box along with some other stuff, mostly decor and such. I put the box in the car and went straight home. When I unpacked that box, there were two Pride flags. The one I have owned for years, and that one is the only one I've ever owned, and then there's this other flag but that one is just a single flag with no stick(pole?). Literally nobody came near me the entire time so there's no way someone added that second flag and I'm just stumped here.
I Received This Book As A Baby Gift Right Before My Daughter Was Born In 2022…. We’ve Only Ever Had One Copy…
The other day my daughter’s rainbow basketball went missing, and suddenly a 2nd copy of this book shows up….
I’m Bewildered And Confused
Years ago at my old work, a brand rep brought collapsible/travel dog water bowls as gifts for our staff. It was a big stink because they only brought 6 and we had 8 staff members (vet industry). At first I surrendered mine so it was fair for everyone else but at the end of the day we had found a 7th that had rolled out of the bag under some stuff. I was elated as the 8th staff member didn’t have a pet so I took the bowl, and have used it frequently during hikes and kayaks with my dog.
I was in my pet supply closet preparing dinner tonight and I happened to glance up at the rack that holds the leashes and potty bag holders and sll that, where my collapsible bowl hangs. Only this time, there was a second one, right beside it and folded literally exactly the same as mine, to the point I cannot tell which is the original. Also both appear well used but I know I only had one of these before tonight. I know it, without a shadow of a single doubt.
Fully believing in alternate dimensions right now because what the actual hell
It’s Very Bizarre
One day this summer I was looking for my favorite sunglasses, thought I left them at my boyfriends house. He looked for them everywhere, cleaned his room multiple times, nowhere to be found. Some time after, my mom found them on a trash can infront of our house. I was puzzled as to how they could’ve ended up there but I just thought that I must’ve lost them infront of our house and someone found them and put them on the trashcan.
Well a few months later I am at my boyfriends house and he goes “Oh by the way I found your sunglasses that you were looking for the other day”.
I now have two completely identical sunglasses, the only thing that differs is their tint when you look through them. Bought the original ones at a thrift shop and they’re not branded
Even The Angle Of Opening Is The Same
I was ill, asked hubby to get me something for my throat, he bought me a pack of throat lozenges (1 pack). I took 3 over the course of the afternoon. Needed another later and went to the drawer where I had put them to find this....... Glitch in the Matrix. He had only bought 1 packet, I had taken 3.
My First Post. Where Did The Extra Frog Piece Come From? I Only Have. 1 Puzzle
Can’t Believe This Happened
Long story short my brother found one of my cd’s in our ps3 that I used to use for listening to music. While looking for the case I had a few other cases on my TV stand, one was for Bring me the horizon’s That’s the spirit, ans the other was Punk goes 90’s.
I opened up the Punk goes 90’s case thinking maybe i swapped it with something else and when i opened it the Post malone CD was on top. I assumed I must’ve left it out of the case and swapped it for something else, I check the case for post malone and the exact same disc is inside. I thought maybe it was a 2 disc album but they’re both labeled the exact same.
I Was Gifted A Ring At Christmas From My Momma
2 days after having it, I lost it. I searched my entire house, top to bottom. My husband helped and everything. I was really sad about it, and obviously couldn't tell her I lost the ring. So, I ordered a new one and pretended it was the one she gave me.
This morning ... I'm in my bathroom and I look, and it's just sitting on the counter beside the sink. I've cleaned that counter many times and my husband and I BOTH know it was NOT there.
The same thing happened to him a few years ago. His was found on the same bathroom countertop.
Anyway, here's the photo of both of my rings
I Was Pulling Clothes Out Of Dryer. Folded My Black Leggings I've Had For 10 Years Up, Put In Basket
Halfway through folding up my clothes, I find the exact same leggings out of the dryer a second time and freeze, wondering. I am mortified. I know I never bought two. Both have the same elastic pattern at the ankle.
This Morning I Taking Off All 2 Switch Plates In Bathroom And Painted This Place
I took 3 steps out for 5 seconds, turned and see another switch plate on wall appeared out of nowhere, metal too! All was brushed in behind it already! I have no idea where extra plate even came and how. I work alone.
There's A Glitch In The Matrix
My Daughter's Wash Cloth Just Doubled And I Took Pictures, To Ask My Husband And Further Family, If They Know, Where The Other One Came From. Nobody Has A Clue
Another double was with a pair of red socks in my washing machine. Unfortunately, I don‘t have them anymore.
My Kids Dad Got Pricey Charm Bracelet From Pandora For Our Daughter And Added Stitch Charm
He passed away shortly after, and I found the top one with no stitch charm under my daughter's bed… she said he came and told her he died that night! We checked that the original was still in the box! My whole heart fell…
Dear God It Happened Again
I have my vitamins on an every 6-week delivery. Like 6 months ago, I got my delivery, threw it in the closet in its box, and when I went to get the vitamins, there were two boxes of them. It really weirded me out, but I kept telling myself, like hmm maybe I accidentally bought an extra box or something. I paused my delivery, finished them, and moved on. Started up my delivery again, and I got my vitamins yesterday. Threw the bottle in the closet. I just went to take my new vitamins out, and there are TWO FREAKING BOTTLES AGAIN! They have the exact same lot number and expiration date on the box. I’m losing my freaking mind!!
Where Did The Other Come From!?
My kids have been fighting over this bouncy ball for months, it gets hidden/lost for a while and then found and more fights! Today a 2nd one showed up. I know we only had one. It was obtained by my one son.
The Mystery Of The Multiplying House
So my large family and I moved into our forever home 3.5 years ago. From the day we moved in things have been multiplying. Usually just doubles but sometimes triples of something. It started with a pair of Lucy and yak dungarees. (We are a family of 8 and these would be expensive clothing for me so definitely only had one set) a friend asked to borrow them soon after so I pulled out the tied bin bag from the roof space with them in and opened it to find two of the exact same pair. To make it stranger there was the exact tear inside both pockets.
A couple of weeks later my son who is the only one in the house with a certain PE kit found a full second set in the same size. Jacket, t shirt and tracksuit bottoms just in his wardrobe folded with the rest of his uniform. A month later it happened again, putting him upto 3 full sets all in his size! The kids began joking that we had a ghost that multiplied clothing and maybe if we left some money in the wardrobe it would multiply too they tested this but no such luck. Over the past few years this has continued happening. We have mostly had doubles and triples of clothing, but it has also happened with toys that are years old, shoes, books, coats, even food! This morning I am packing for a family holiday.
Two days ago I bought my son a new t-shirt. So it is brand new, never been bought before, definitely only bought one, never worn yet. I was checking his bag was properly packed and lo and behold there folded neatly at opposite ends of the case were two of the exact same shirt. Why does this keep happening?
My First Glitch, I Believe
The shirts were handed out to employees at my work. One per person. Office AND Production Crew alike. I got one. Wore it to work today. When I got home and folded the laundry I put in the night b4 Lo and behold a duplicate shirt!!!! The pic shows they are the same size yet I got a large and the other shirts tag says medium. I just got this shirt. I didn’t procure a second nor did a co-worker spend the night and leave this at my house. WTF?!…
Imma bit freaked out!
My Mom Bought This Magnet Years And Years Ago When We Lived In West Virgina, We've Lived In Ohio For 20 Years Since Then. She Only Bought One And Has Always Only Had One
It's always been on her fridge. My step son was playing with the magnets and walked into the living room with two in his hand. What the heck same barcode. It's been played with for over 20 years, by me when I was a kid and by all of our 5 children. It's not a flat magnet, it's textured. It was never a thick magnet like it was two stacked together, I know we would have noticed if it were two stuck together! and neither of them are sticky at all so how would they just be stuck together for over 20 years while being handled a ton?
I Wasn’t Expecting To Experience A Glitch In The Matrix… But Here We Are
Two days before it happened, I was on a long drive home from a work trip with two coworkers. We got into deep conversation about life, beliefs, and timelines. One of them said he believes we live in overlapping timelines and sometimes those timelines collide. I told him I was open to that idea but said, “I’ve never had one of those moments where it felt like timelines crossed.”
Two days later, I did. At work, a coworker and I went to check our storage containers. I unlocked the first one and noticed how old and weathered the lock was. I took it off and put it in my left jacket pocket. We stepped inside, touched nothing, didn’t find what we were looking for, and locked it back up. At the next container, I took the lock off, but this time something told me to leave the keys in it and put the whole thing in my right pocket. Again, we stepped in, touched nothing, looked around, didn’t find the item, and walked back out. Out of habit, I reached into my left pocket to grab the old lock… But when I looked at it, it wasn’t the old lock at all. It was brand new. The lock with the keys in it was still in my right pocket, untouched. My coworker stared at me and asked, “Teigan… where did that come from?”
And I had no answer. I hadn’t touched anything. She had been behind me the entire time. Now that brand new lock sits on my desk. No explanation. Just a quiet reminder that reality might be more flexible than we think.
My First Hole In Time
Last week we "lost" our dustpan. It always lives in this drawer. So Friday we go buy a replacement, use it all weekend.. use it monday.. same drawer. Last night we open the drawer and the old and new one are there! Side by side! Just reappeared again in our timeline right where it should be. Everyone in my house was freaked. I was excited to experience this phenomenon.
3 Glitches
A year or so later we had saved enough to leave the rented house to buy our own home, & as I packed my 4 place dinner set away I discovered 5 side plates! Iv never bought, broke, borrowed, replaced, added to, nobody I know has the same set, etc etc. So where the heck has it come from? My only answer is that it's jumped timelines with me! (& yes I feel one slice short of a loaf saying that!)
My 3rd glitch is from my daughter bringing me a beautiful silver bracelet with electric blue stones back from her holiday in Turkey. Within hours a stone had gone but I didn't let it bother me, I still loved it so I popped some blue nail varnish in the void & carried on wearing it. 2 weeks later I find the missing gem on the edge of the bath in full view. Fluke? I think not, it's a busy house & it would have been knocked off it's that tiny. Mind blown! Omg no- it's 4!!
I sold my childhood books on vinted. Hobbit. All wrapped up ready to go, I logged on to get the buyers details & it had disappeared, saying I'd sent it & it's on its way. I panicked a bit & didn't know what to do so I waited for the buyer to message, then I'd own my mistake & ask for their details. Next thing I get a message saying they've received it. Then they've left you feedback... oh heck! I went on to read it & it wasn't auto feedback, they'd put their thanks & that the book was perfect! Eh?! It's on my kitchen worktop! I messaged them asking for a photo as strange things have gone on at my end & they replied they'd love to but they've been rushed into hospital & they'll be there for quite some time! I never did find out what they'd received, but it certainly wasn't my Hobbit book!
Experienced My First ‘Glitch In The Matrix’ Yesterday
I purchased 2 of these sets of tongs for use with my hot buffet server, I know I only purchased 2 as I already had a larger plain silver set at home.
Yesterday I cooked breakfast for our weekend guests and served it in the hot buffet server. I’d been using 1 set of these to transfer the hot food from the oven trays to the server.
I went to the kitchen drawer to get out the other set for my friends to use to serve their own breakfast and found 2 sets in the drawer??? So now I have 3!
I only purchased these a few weeks ago so I 100000000million percent know I only purchased 2 sets… where the hell did the 3rd appear from???
I Have To Share This And I Am Not Entirely Sure If It’s A Glitch In The Matrix Or A Relative That Has Passed That’s Playing Dirty Tricks On Us
Context: My oldest son is 7 and is on the spectrum..he’s had this raggedy blue pillow since he was born. He will NOT let us replace it and we have to wash it while he’s at school so he doesn’t notice. It’s his emotional support, it’s his everything. During the summer we went on a trip to a car race hauling our RV that my father in law was living in at the time of his passing. During that trip my son’s blue pillow disappeared. And I’m talking I have a picture of him sleeping in the bed of the camper with the pillow and when we woke him up it was gone. We searched EVERYWHERE, tore everything apart. Went and retraced our steps to every single place we went. This pillow was gone. We were 3 states away and towing the RV with a truck we no longer have and we also do not have the RV since as we sent it in to be winterized where they deemed it needed too much work for us to manage. We have since bought him a new pillow and tried to acclimate him to it with not much success. This afternoon while my boys were in the garage playing around with their father, I walked upstairs to grab a jacket before we left out of my closet and on my bed was his new blue pillow and the freaking old blue pillow. I am literally shook. Shaking like a leaf. When I ask him where he got it he tells me he went and got it from the camper van and he’s so happy to have it back. The RV is in a shop hours away. Someone please make sense of this for me. Picture also doesn’t really do it justice the one on the bottom is his old pillow when you pick it up it’s missing half the stuffing and totally misshapen
It Finally Happened To Me
IT FINALLY HAPPENED TO ME!! Okay so. This morning as I’m adding towels & such into my washer, I grab the blanket on the left (without the name) to toss in. As I go to put it in, I stopped & thought “Wtf? I just put this blanket in the washer?” I reach in & pull out the blanket WITH the name on it. So now, im holding 2 identical blankets. One with the name & one without. I know for a FACT the one WITH the name was a gift to my daughter from my aunt. I’ve NEVER before seen the one without, up until this VERY MOMENT!
I even looked to see if my daughter had cut the blanket in half for whatever reason, but nope! All sides are still stitched in. Whose blanket is this??!! I know for a fact I didn’t pick it up somewhere bc: 1 - My daughter got this blanket for Christmas many years ago. So even if I were to have seen it anywhere, I’d most likely not recognize it. I’m also a home body & get told i don’t ever leave my house. 2 - I did spring cleaning in March & washed every single blanket, sheet, towel, shower curtain & linen I had in my home! I would’ve noticed it then.
I Just Experienced A Glitch Or Timeline Shift Or Something, Maybe I Am Delusional?
But this is weirding me out. I had four of these mugs; two pink and two beige. Well last summer I accidentally dropped one of the beige ones and it broke, and I sadly had to throw it away. So for the past six or seven months, I’ve only had one beige mug. Well last night I was unloading my dishwasher and there were TWO clean beige mugs right there as if nothing had ever happened? I’m glad that it’s back, but how?!
TV Remote Has Been Missing All Christmas, Took Tree Down And Moved Sofa And Found 2
My First Glitch Has Happened
Doing the laundry today and I thought, oh I’ve washed my daughter’s jumper twice? Well…turns out it’s just duplicated? They’re both the same size and I haven’t brought two of the same jumpers, or had one been given as a gift. At least I’ve got two now I suppose.
I Wear Tank Tops 24-7 Unless I'm Dressing Up For A Date
I have 2 different tank tops that I decided to buy doubles of because I've fallen in love with some and then they stop making them. Ive had 2 of this specific tank top for over 6 years now, and recently I magically ended up with 3. I haven't bought any new tank tops since I bought doubles of this and a blue set 6 years ago just before they stopped selling them, so there's no way I forgot I had this one already and got another...
I am, however, missing some pants. So I'm guessing another me has them and is wondering where her second tank top went, lol!
Just Weird
About 6 months ago I went on a road trip to FL about 1600 miles away from home. On the way back I stopped at a gas station and got a few inexpensive souvenirs - key chains, fridge magnets and such. I found one I loved for ME so I got it - I liked the hook and little chain hanging parts. A few months later that vehicle was totaled and I surrender the keys with the car to the salvage driver that came to get it. I rented a car, swapped the rental and ended up buying another car, give that to my child and buy ANOTHER car (This is relevant) I was given a Valet key with my new car. I Put a few simple keychains i had at home on it and went about my life (this is march) I decided to purchasese a real key with buttons on it as a Mother’s Day gift for myself . Heres the mysterious thing . I only bought 1 keychain that i inadvertently gave to the tow guy when he picked up the totaled jeep. When I gave the key guy my valet key to replicate i left him alone for a few hours. I come pick up my car, now with 2 keys and he gives me this - same exact keychain on the NEW key (1600 miles away, only bought 1, not sold locally, dude only knows just my first name so no possibility of KNOWING im a cancer) Where TF did that come from ? To further mess me up, theres a 2nd exact cancer piece attached to the Valet key without the hook or chain hangers. Wth??? !!! I asked where they’d come from - dude looks extremely confused and says “you gave me your Valet key with both cancers so i attached one to the Valet key since that’s probably going to be your spare key now….. “ not only did I NOT buy 2 but why would I buy a whole one and a broken one with missing parts and I know i gave it to the tow guy so I didn’t even have the original 1 that I got at that random gas station in FL. I had 1 silver hook, 2 bonus cards and an old coach keychain on my valet key- how just how
My Husband's Sock Turned Into A Hat
He lost his red and black striped sock. After few months, mysteriously, same color hat showed up in his wardrobe. We never bought and seen that hat, and no one recognized where it came from. I believe my husband. We are used to such cases and call it 'borrowers.
This Is So Weird
So the one on the right was on my bookshelf, i’ve had it for a few months i think. when i came home, the one of the left was laying on my bed. i didn’t get a second one