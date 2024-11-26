ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity look-alike contests are currently taking the Internet by storm. What started as a search for Timothée Chalamet’s double has now spiraled into a marathon of fans trying to find doppelgangers of their favorite famous people like Harry Styles, Paul Mescal, Jeremy Allen White, and Dev Patel. It seems that the public is seeking something lighter amidst pretty heavy events these days, such as the election results and ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. 

To distract us from the world for a moment, Bored Panda is jumping into the fun too, and featuring some of the most uncanny doppelgangers ordinary people have unexpectedly run into. Scroll down to find them, and we’ll let you decide whether these instances are glitches in the matrix or something entirely different.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken

The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken

Naivara_Liandon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I Can Only Hope To Be Painted So Someone In The Future Can Do This As Well

I Can Only Hope To Be Painted So Someone In The Future Can Do This As Well

rofloflo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Face To Face With Yourself In A Museum, The Doppelgänger Experience

Face To Face With Yourself In A Museum, The Doppelgänger Experience

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

Communications professor specializing in celebrity and audience culture Erin Meyers speculated more about why the look-alike contests are so popular at the moment.  

"They're not a protest. They're not an election rally," she explains to NPR. "They're not things that have been kind of contentious lately. They're around something that's a little more fun and they're very grassroots."
#4

Yes Dani, Tell Us How

Yes Dani, Tell Us How

DanielleKGrier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Whoever Understood The Impact Of This Photo, Understood Everything

Whoever Understood The Impact Of This Photo, Understood Everything

gabicoelho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

My Friend The Emperor Hadrian

My Friend The Emperor Hadrian

menchon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

clearly he is a time traveller who will travel back in time and become Hadrian

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

In more recent years, people have been embracing a more individualistic approach to living, and communal events seem to be withering away. Those who long for fellowship might see the look-alike contest as a great way to spend time with their community or even meet potential romantic partners.

In addition, such a gathering was organized organically, without being weighed down by promoters or sponsors. Instead of being corporate and formal, it felt spontaneous and goofy. The switch-up probably felt quite freeing and enjoyable for the attendees. 
#7

I Have Worked Here For 2 Years. I Have Only Seen Them Individually. Had A Major What The S**t Moment Today When I Realized It Was Two Different People

I Have Worked Here For 2 Years. I Have Only Seen Them Individually. Had A Major What The S**t Moment Today When I Realized It Was Two Different People

ohdanyella91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Found A Glitch In The Matrix

I Found A Glitch In The Matrix

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Found My Doppelganger At Work

I Found My Doppelganger At Work

GlasgowComa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Another interesting fact about this event is that the participants are mainly male. “Why would that be strange?" you might ask. Well, it’s relatively rare for men to want to look a certain way and get validation for it so publicly, which has been a norm for women for a long time, says Meyers. "The history of media representation is all about giving these standards for women, in particular, to live up to," she says. "You're already trying to look like Kim Kardashian or look like whoever and emulate them in your social media posts. It doesn't feel as novel, I guess."

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

10 Years Ago I Went Off To College And People I Didn't Know Kept Coming Up To Me And Calling Me "Brian". My Name Is Josh. Then A Few Weeks Later I Met Brian And We Took This Picture Together

10 Years Ago I Went Off To College And People I Didn't Know Kept Coming Up To Me And Calling Me "Brian". My Name Is Josh. Then A Few Weeks Later I Met Brian And We Took This Picture Together

pnw_smalls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

My Japanese Friend Found A Game About Himself In A Shop In The Netherlands

My Japanese Friend Found A Game About Himself In A Shop In The Netherlands

Akihabarakatta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Wasn’t Convinced Until Now…. We Are Definitely In A Simulation. Today I Randomly Swam Past My Doppelseäner At The Flamingo Pool In Vegas

I Wasn’t Convinced Until Now…. We Are Definitely In A Simulation. Today I Randomly Swam Past My Doppelseäner At The Flamingo Pool In Vegas

Seandouglasmcardle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Behind the silly fun of look-alikes, there are actually some fascinating scientific explanations for why complete strangers might be doubles of each other. Research suggests that Chalamet doppelgangers have genetic similarities even though they aren’t biologically related.
#13

My Friend Got On The Train And The Same Woman Sat Down, 4 Times

My Friend Got On The Train And The Same Woman Sat Down, 4 Times

toddffw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Met My Doppelganger At Ef!

Met My Doppelganger At Ef!

Djbdjdei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Einstein's Doppelganger Found In A Random Supermarket, Egypt

Einstein's Doppelganger Found In A Random Supermarket, Egypt

SaifTaherIsGr8Again Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Manel Esteller, a molecular geneticist, in a study published in 2022 revealed that unrelated look-alikes share distinct parts of their genetic makeup that are responsible for bone structure, skin pigmentation, and water retention, all of which affect how our face looks.
#16

Friend Looks Exactly Like The Painting At A Bar

Friend Looks Exactly Like The Painting At A Bar

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Glitch In The Matrix

Glitch In The Matrix

Handicapreader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

The Guy Is Playing For Both Teams, And Still Watching It From The Grandstand

The Guy Is Playing For Both Teams, And Still Watching It From The Grandstand

flygon223 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The researchers ensured that the subjects weren’t related and that any similarities in their looks were coincidental. “There are so many people in the world right now, that eventually, people that share a higher number of [genetic] variants are expected,” he said, explaining the reason for it. As he pointed out, there are only so many combinations that make up a human face. 
#19

Vincent Van Stay

Vincent Van Stay

gene100001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

I Found This Random Painting In A Thrift Store That Looks Unsettling Similar To Me

I Found This Random Painting In A Thrift Store That Looks Unsettling Similar To Me

p1zzaforbreakfast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today

Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today

mint_tea_logo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Scientist Nancy Segal, a professor of psychology, has additionally found that doppelgangers might not only share similar appearance but other attributes as well, like the manner of walking (due to their bone length), their voice, and even their level of addictiveness. So for example, a Harry Styles look-alike may walk, sound the same, and smoke cigarettes but won’t have the same personality, charisma, and talent as him.  
#22

Found My Slimmer Alterego On The Bus Stop Commercial

Found My Slimmer Alterego On The Bus Stop Commercial

Atesz222 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

When You Go To Get A Flu Shot And The Pharmacist Is Your Doppelgänger

When You Go To Get A Flu Shot And The Pharmacist Is Your Doppelgänger

Garthanthoclops Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Awkward

Awkward

tr_morrison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

I bet now you’re wondering if there is a person who looks, walks, and sounds like you somewhere out there. Well, scientists think that it’s very likely, but the precise number of that being true is difficult to calculate with statistical quirks and subjectivity getting in the way. Despite this, there’s still a pretty good chance we all have a doppelganger. “I think most people have somebody who is a facial lookalike unless they have a truly exceptional and unusual face,” concludes statistician Nick Fieller from The Computer-Aided Facial Recognition Project.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

I Met My Doppelgänger Today!

I Met My Doppelgänger Today!

littletucks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Three Girls In The Same Row, Wearing The Same Color Sweater, With The Same Color Hair

Three Girls In The Same Row, Wearing The Same Color Sweater, With The Same Color Hair

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Glitch In The Matrix

Glitch In The Matrix

Optomistik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Leaked Photo Of The Rarest Planet Sequencing Event

Leaked Photo Of The Rarest Planet Sequencing Event

Enguzelharf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Girlfriend Met Her Doppelganger

My Girlfriend Met Her Doppelganger

titoblah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I Think I Found A Glitch In The Matrix

I Think I Found A Glitch In The Matrix

WhippleGT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

These Two People Had Such A Similar Look It Was Uncanny

These Two People Had Such A Similar Look It Was Uncanny

Jatacid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Tenet (Christopher Nolan, 2020)

Tenet (Christopher Nolan, 2020)

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

She Is Nowhere Near As Thrilled As Her Father

She Is Nowhere Near As Thrilled As Her Father

ellomelissa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Mom Had A Nanny That Was A Mrs. Doubtfire Lookalike, C. 1981

My Mom Had A Nanny That Was A Mrs. Doubtfire Lookalike, C. 1981

JankCranky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Friend Found Himself In A Bag Of Chips

My Friend Found Himself In A Bag Of Chips

10KBananas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I’m Visiting The USA For The First Time: There Was A Glitch In The Matrix Yesterday As I Stood In Line At The Met, NY. [oc]

I’m Visiting The USA For The First Time: There Was A Glitch In The Matrix Yesterday As I Stood In Line At The Met, NY. [oc]

salmeida Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

These Three Random Men In My Photo Look Like The Same Person

These Three Random Men In My Photo Look Like The Same Person

thrashbandit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

There's A Glitch In The Matrix!

There's A Glitch In The Matrix!

candyman_forever Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Bumped Into My Doppelganger At Subic Bay. My Dad, Cousins And Brother Accidentally Mistook Her For Me, So My Aunty Asked Her If We Could Take A Photo Together

Bumped Into My Doppelganger At Subic Bay. My Dad, Cousins And Brother Accidentally Mistook Her For Me, So My Aunty Asked Her If We Could Take A Photo Together

yuhuan.yeap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Little Brother Went To Get His Vaccine, Ran Into Himself From The Future

Little Brother Went To Get His Vaccine, Ran Into Himself From The Future

whatthehellhappensto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Pretty Sure I Saw Robin Williams Identical Twin While On Vacation In Germany

Pretty Sure I Saw Robin Williams Identical Twin While On Vacation In Germany

Ballistic_Pineapple Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Family Friend Is A Persian Replica Of Jeff Goldblum... They Finally Met

My Family Friend Is A Persian Replica Of Jeff Goldblum... They Finally Met

arsf1357 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

So It Turns Out I Have A Twin In Israel. Either That Or There's A Glitch In The Matrix

So It Turns Out I Have A Twin In Israel. Either That Or There's A Glitch In The Matrix

danielbergman99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Adoration Of The Magi

The Adoration Of The Magi

psoykorolenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

In The Flesh

In The Flesh

Z3F Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Noticed A Peculiar Resemblance In My Friend's Nativity Scene Today... I Present You, The Fresh Prince Of Bethlehem

Noticed A Peculiar Resemblance In My Friend's Nativity Scene Today... I Present You, The Fresh Prince Of Bethlehem

Philltron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Found My Sister's Doppelgänger At The Coldplay Concert In Gothenburg

I Found My Sister's Doppelgänger At The Coldplay Concert In Gothenburg

elvegu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

"White Guy Problems" Strikes Back

"White Guy Problems" Strikes Back

northparkdanger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

I Think There Is A Glitch In The Matrix

I Think There Is A Glitch In The Matrix

StartSelect Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I Am On The Train And Those Two Ladies Look The Same But They Don’t Know Each Other At All... Freaky

I Am On The Train And Those Two Ladies Look The Same But They Don’t Know Each Other At All... Freaky

tinybeano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Husband Ken Found A Mini Plastic Version Of Himself At Homegoods

My Husband Ken Found A Mini Plastic Version Of Himself At Homegoods

mizzroberts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not

Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not

HogNutsJohnson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Found A Glitch In The Matrix

Found A Glitch In The Matrix

alicrosswell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Two Stranger Twins Met At A Hockey Game, And The Third One Found Their Picture Online

Two Stranger Twins Met At A Hockey Game, And The Third One Found Their Picture Online

Matthews84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Godson Think He's The Royal Prince

My Godson Think He's The Royal Prince

TheGGongShow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Found My Dopplegänger From Half A Century Ago In An Art Museum In Zurich

Found My Dopplegänger From Half A Century Ago In An Art Museum In Zurich

_Melbourneer_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Each Booth Is An Alternate Reality

Each Booth Is An Alternate Reality

cameronmross Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My BF (Left) Met His Doppelganger At IKEA Last Night

My BF (Left) Met His Doppelganger At IKEA Last Night

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My Buddy Was Wearing The Same Shirt As A Woman At The Bar. She Left And Was Replaced About An Hour Later By Another Man Wearing The Same Shirt

My Buddy Was Wearing The Same Shirt As A Woman At The Bar. She Left And Was Replaced About An Hour Later By Another Man Wearing The Same Shirt

fightinforphilly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Met My Doppelgänger (Right) At A Concert. Even Had On The Same Shoes

Met My Doppelgänger (Right) At A Concert. Even Had On The Same Shoes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Uber Driver Was A Slimmer, Cooler, Mustached Version Of Myself

My Uber Driver Was A Slimmer, Cooler, Mustached Version Of Myself

fuzzysalad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Donna Trump

Donna Trump

Spookyturds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Found My Doppelganger In Poland, Unfortunately It Was On A "Willy Brush"

Found My Doppelganger In Poland, Unfortunately It Was On A "Willy Brush"

geodudeisarockstar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

I Think I Entered The Twilight Zone At Tim Hortons

I Think I Entered The Twilight Zone At Tim Hortons

Method__Man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

My Parents (On Left) Matching With Strangers From Their Cruise

My Parents (On Left) Matching With Strangers From Their Cruise

RaRaRitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Friend Discovered His Doppleganger At The Airport Today. Neither Were Pleased

Friend Discovered His Doppleganger At The Airport Today. Neither Were Pleased

apollodeen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

A Glitch In The Matrix

A Glitch In The Matrix

GummyyBear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Time Travel At Costco

Time Travel At Costco

IWasANerdBeforeItWasCool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Iron Deficiency Man

Iron Deficiency Man

Phailthy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!