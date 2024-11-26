To distract us from the world for a moment, Bored Panda is jumping into the fun too, and featuring some of the most uncanny doppelgangers ordinary people have unexpectedly run into. Scroll down to find them, and we’ll let you decide whether these instances are glitches in the matrix or something entirely different.

Celebrity look-alike contests are currently taking the Internet by storm. What started as a search for Timothée Chalamet’s double has now spiraled into a marathon of fans trying to find doppelgangers of their favorite famous people like Harry Styles , Paul Mescal, Jeremy Allen White, and Dev Patel. It seems that the public is seeking something lighter amidst pretty heavy events these days, such as the election results and ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

#1 The French Gentleman Spawn Is Broken Share icon

#2 I Can Only Hope To Be Painted So Someone In The Future Can Do This As Well Share icon

#3 Face To Face With Yourself In A Museum, The Doppelgänger Experience Share icon

Communications professor specializing in celebrity and audience culture Erin Meyers speculated more about why the look-alike contests are so popular at the moment. "They're not a protest. They're not an election rally," she explains to NPR. "They're not things that have been kind of contentious lately. They're around something that's a little more fun and they're very grassroots."

#4 Yes Dani, Tell Us How Share icon

#5 Whoever Understood The Impact Of This Photo, Understood Everything Share icon

#6 My Friend The Emperor Hadrian Share icon

In more recent years, people have been embracing a more individualistic approach to living, and communal events seem to be withering away. Those who long for fellowship might see the look-alike contest as a great way to spend time with their community or even meet potential romantic partners. In addition, such a gathering was organized organically, without being weighed down by promoters or sponsors. Instead of being corporate and formal, it felt spontaneous and goofy. The switch-up probably felt quite freeing and enjoyable for the attendees.

#7 I Have Worked Here For 2 Years. I Have Only Seen Them Individually. Had A Major What The S**t Moment Today When I Realized It Was Two Different People Share icon

#8 I Found A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#9 I Found My Doppelganger At Work Share icon

Another interesting fact about this event is that the participants are mainly male. "Why would that be strange?" you might ask. Well, it's relatively rare for men to want to look a certain way and get validation for it so publicly, which has been a norm for women for a long time, says Meyers. "The history of media representation is all about giving these standards for women, in particular, to live up to," she says. "You're already trying to look like Kim Kardashian or look like whoever and emulate them in your social media posts. It doesn't feel as novel, I guess."

#10 10 Years Ago I Went Off To College And People I Didn't Know Kept Coming Up To Me And Calling Me "Brian". My Name Is Josh. Then A Few Weeks Later I Met Brian And We Took This Picture Together Share icon

#11 My Japanese Friend Found A Game About Himself In A Shop In The Netherlands Share icon

#12 I Wasn’t Convinced Until Now…. We Are Definitely In A Simulation. Today I Randomly Swam Past My Doppelseäner At The Flamingo Pool In Vegas Share icon

Behind the silly fun of look-alikes, there are actually some fascinating scientific explanations for why complete strangers might be doubles of each other. Research suggests that Chalamet doppelgangers have genetic similarities even though they aren’t biologically related.

#13 My Friend Got On The Train And The Same Woman Sat Down, 4 Times Share icon

#14 Met My Doppelganger At Ef! Share icon

#15 Einstein's Doppelganger Found In A Random Supermarket, Egypt Share icon

Manel Esteller, a molecular geneticist, in a study published in 2022 revealed that unrelated look-alikes share distinct parts of their genetic makeup that are responsible for bone structure, skin pigmentation, and water retention, all of which affect how our face looks.

#16 Friend Looks Exactly Like The Painting At A Bar Share icon

#17 Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#18 The Guy Is Playing For Both Teams, And Still Watching It From The Grandstand Share icon

The researchers ensured that the subjects weren’t related and that any similarities in their looks were coincidental. “There are so many people in the world right now, that eventually, people that share a higher number of [genetic] variants are expected,” he said, explaining the reason for it. As he pointed out, there are only so many combinations that make up a human face.

#19 Vincent Van Stay Share icon

#20 I Found This Random Painting In A Thrift Store That Looks Unsettling Similar To Me Share icon

#21 Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today Share icon

Scientist Nancy Segal, a professor of psychology, has additionally found that doppelgangers might not only share similar appearance but other attributes as well, like the manner of walking (due to their bone length), their voice, and even their level of addictiveness. So for example, a Harry Styles look-alike may walk, sound the same, and smoke cigarettes but won’t have the same personality, charisma, and talent as him.

#22 Found My Slimmer Alterego On The Bus Stop Commercial Share icon

#23 When You Go To Get A Flu Shot And The Pharmacist Is Your Doppelgänger Share icon

#24 Awkward Share icon

I bet now you’re wondering if there is a person who looks, walks, and sounds like you somewhere out there. Well, scientists think that it’s very likely, but the precise number of that being true is difficult to calculate with statistical quirks and subjectivity getting in the way. Despite this, there’s still a pretty good chance we all have a doppelganger. “I think most people have somebody who is a facial lookalike unless they have a truly exceptional and unusual face,” concludes statistician Nick Fieller from The Computer-Aided Facial Recognition Project. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Met My Doppelgänger Today! Share icon

#26 Three Girls In The Same Row, Wearing The Same Color Sweater, With The Same Color Hair Share icon

#27 Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#28 Leaked Photo Of The Rarest Planet Sequencing Event Share icon

#29 My Girlfriend Met Her Doppelganger Share icon

#30 I Think I Found A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#31 These Two People Had Such A Similar Look It Was Uncanny Share icon

#32 Tenet (Christopher Nolan, 2020) Share icon

#33 She Is Nowhere Near As Thrilled As Her Father Share icon

#34 My Mom Had A Nanny That Was A Mrs. Doubtfire Lookalike, C. 1981 Share icon

#35 My Friend Found Himself In A Bag Of Chips Share icon

#36 I’m Visiting The USA For The First Time: There Was A Glitch In The Matrix Yesterday As I Stood In Line At The Met, NY. [oc] Share icon

#37 These Three Random Men In My Photo Look Like The Same Person Share icon

#38 There's A Glitch In The Matrix! Share icon

#39 Bumped Into My Doppelganger At Subic Bay. My Dad, Cousins And Brother Accidentally Mistook Her For Me, So My Aunty Asked Her If We Could Take A Photo Together Share icon

#40 Little Brother Went To Get His Vaccine, Ran Into Himself From The Future Share icon

#41 Pretty Sure I Saw Robin Williams Identical Twin While On Vacation In Germany Share icon

#42 My Family Friend Is A Persian Replica Of Jeff Goldblum... They Finally Met Share icon

#43 So It Turns Out I Have A Twin In Israel. Either That Or There's A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#44 The Adoration Of The Magi Share icon

#45 In The Flesh Share icon

#46 Noticed A Peculiar Resemblance In My Friend's Nativity Scene Today... I Present You, The Fresh Prince Of Bethlehem Share icon

#47 I Found My Sister's Doppelgänger At The Coldplay Concert In Gothenburg Share icon

#48 "White Guy Problems" Strikes Back Share icon

#49 I Think There Is A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#50 I Am On The Train And Those Two Ladies Look The Same But They Don’t Know Each Other At All... Freaky Share icon

#51 My Husband Ken Found A Mini Plastic Version Of Himself At Homegoods Share icon

#52 Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not Share icon

#53 Found A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#54 Two Stranger Twins Met At A Hockey Game, And The Third One Found Their Picture Online Share icon

#55 My Godson Think He's The Royal Prince Share icon

#56 Found My Dopplegänger From Half A Century Ago In An Art Museum In Zurich Share icon

#57 Each Booth Is An Alternate Reality Share icon

#58 My BF (Left) Met His Doppelganger At IKEA Last Night Share icon

#59 My Buddy Was Wearing The Same Shirt As A Woman At The Bar. She Left And Was Replaced About An Hour Later By Another Man Wearing The Same Shirt Share icon

#60 Met My Doppelgänger (Right) At A Concert. Even Had On The Same Shoes Share icon

#61 My Uber Driver Was A Slimmer, Cooler, Mustached Version Of Myself Share icon

#62 Donna Trump Share icon

#63 Found My Doppelganger In Poland, Unfortunately It Was On A "Willy Brush" Share icon

#64 I Think I Entered The Twilight Zone At Tim Hortons Share icon

#65 My Parents (On Left) Matching With Strangers From Their Cruise Share icon

#66 Friend Discovered His Doppleganger At The Airport Today. Neither Were Pleased Share icon

#67 A Glitch In The Matrix Share icon

#68 Time Travel At Costco Share icon