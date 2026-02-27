ADVERTISEMENT

Social media has become a powerful place where people can celebrate what makes them different, and one Instagram page is doing exactly that for people with vitiligo. The account @vitiligo.beauty on Instagram is dedicated to sharing portraits of individuals whose skin tells a story unlike any other.

Vitiligo is a condition that causes parts of the skin to lose pigment, creating lighter patches that contrast with a person’s natural skin tone. This happens when melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, stop functioning or are destroyed. The result is a unique pattern of depigmentation that can appear anywhere on the body and vary greatly from person to person.